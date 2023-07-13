Area roundup
Idaho football senior Mathias Bertram and coach Jason Eck were nominated to the AFCA Allstate Good Works Team.
Bertram has looked for service opportunities since early in his life, working to provide meals in homeless shelters. The Albuquerque, N.M., native went on a week long mission to Peru this summer and is also the Vice President of Vandal Catholic at UI.
He is also working on Peter’s Paycheck, which is a nonprofit that he is working with his mother to get off the ground. The organization is dedicated to showing the true potential of adults with developmental disabilities in the work place.
Bertram is joined by Montana State’s Tommy Mellot as the only two Big Sky Conference nominees out of the 136 total nominees. The team will be slimmed down to 22 players and one coach during the All-State Sugar Bowl next season. A panel will determine the winner.
Eck serves as a coaches council member for the Andy Tally Bone Marrow Foundation, which helps increase the bone marrow registry. In just two years of doing the registry, Idaho has helped over 1,000 people register for the Be the Match Bone Marrow registry.
Eck was one of 21 coaches nominated and the only one from the Big Sky.
PROFESSIONAL BASEBALLDakota Hawkins inks free agent deal with Mets
Washington State pitcher Dakota Hawkins signed a free agent contract with the New York Mets on Wednesday.
In his three seasons at WSU, Hawkins appeared in 43 games, 22 as a starter, tallied 13 wins, one save and struck out 157 in 144.2 innings.
He earned All-Pac-12 honorable mention honors last season as a senior, going 4-2 with 63 strikeouts and a 4.32 ERA in 53 2/3 innings.
COLLEGE SWIMMINGThree Cougars named Scholar All-Americans
Three Washington State swimmers earned CSCAA Scholar All-America accolades and WSU also received a team scholar honor, the the College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association of America announced Wednesday.
Freshman Emily Lundgren was named to the first team while sophomore Noelle Harvey and freshman Anna Rauchholz each earned second team recognition.
The Cougars posted a 3.48 team GPA in the spring semester to earn the team honor for the 14th straight semester, including 10 under coach Matt Leach, and for the 24th time in program history. Seven Cougars posted 4.0 GPAs.
To qualify for first-team Scholar All-America honors, athletes must earn a minimum GPA of 3.5 and participate in their respective national championship.
COLLEGE BASEBALLLCSC gets second commit in a week
The second pitcher in the past week has committed to Lewis-Clark State.
Kolby Solomon, who’s spent the last two years at Gonzaga, announced his committment to the Warriors on Monday.
In two years with the Bulldogs, Solomon only saw one inning of action, pitching against Oregon on April 25.
Solomon has spent the past two summers throwing for the Walla Walla Sweets. This summer he has a 4.98 ERA in 21 2/3 innings pitched.
The new commit also has some familiarity with the LCSC roster — namely catcher/first-baseman Jakob Marquez and center fielder Carter Booth, both of whom also play summer ball for the Sweets.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALLWSU’s home and away conference opponents announced
The defending Pac-12 women’s basketball champion Washington State had its home and away conference games announced Wednesday.
The Cougars will have their usual pair of games against Washington split between Pullman and Seattle.
WSU will also play Arizona, Arizona State, California, Colorado, Stanford and Utah in home and away games this year.
The Cougars will exclusively host Oregon and Oregon State and will be visitors this season against UCLA and USC.
WSU went .500 in the Pac-12 this past season, going 9-9. The Cougars earned their first Pac-12 title in any team sport last year by defeating California, Utah, Colorado and finally UCLA in the postseason conference tournament.
AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALLMountaineers 12, Zephyrs 2
RATHDRUM, Idaho — The Camas Prairie Zephyrs couldn’t get the bats going in a loss against the Northern Lake Mountaineers.
Both sides started off tame and the game was tied 1-1 at the end of the first inning.
Camas Prairie didn’t score another run until the fifth inning and Northern Lakes put up 11 in the same stretch to end the game in the fifth frame due to the 10-run mercy rule.
Thayn Williams and Taven Ebert accounted for both hits in the game for the Zephrys. Ebert’s lone hit was a double.
Zephrys 100 01— 2 2 4
Mountaineers 154 11—12 10 1
Colt McElroy, Taven Ebert (2), Noah Behler (4) and Thayn Williams; T. Ellwood, P. Holly (5) and J. Cooksey. W—Ellwood; L—McElroy.
Zephrys hits — Ebert (2B), Williams.
Mountaineers hits — Cooksey 2, A. Horn 2, R. Ellwood (2B), S. Pemberton, T. Ellwood, Holly, K. Wells, C. Lenz.
Lydo’s Lab 11, Generals Baseball 1
NAMPA — The Generals, a travel ball team, were no hit by the Lydo’s Lab in five innings.
The Lab registered 14 hits in their own right with three extra base hits.
Levi Anderson absorbed the loss on the mound where he gave up nine runs on 10 hits while striking out two.
Generals 001 00—1 0 5
Lydo’s 224 12—11 14 0
L. Anderson, O. Spencer (4) and T. Izzo. J. Garboden and C. Koffler.
Generals hits — none.
Lydo’s hits — N. Biagi 3, R. Detzler 2 (2B), R. Prescott 2 (2B), H. Lansdon 2, G. Bush 2, H. Stockinger (2B), H. Allen, B. Edwards.
Spokane Expos 15, Pullman Patriots 9
MEDICAL LAKE, WASH — The Pullman Patriots allowed 11 runs in the bottom of the fourth and fifth as they fell to the Spokane Expos.
JD Peterson led at the plate for the Patriots with three hits.
A full box was not available at press time.
Pullman 300 230 1—9 10 4
Spokane 101 562 x—15 10 3