UI’s special teams is ... special, experienced

A great football team does well in all three phases: offense, defense and the often neglected special teams.
The Idaho football team had a pretty solid special teams unit in 2022, from its kick coverage down to its do-it-all player senior Ricardo Chavez.
The ambidextrous kicking and punting specialist will be back in 2023 but finds himself competing with newcomer LJ Harm for the starting punter spot.
Here’s how it’s all shaking out:
Punters are people too
Chavez was a busy man last year, handling almost all the kicking duties, excluding kickoff.
His ability to kick a ball through the uprights is undeniable, especially during the early stages of last season, but his punting wasn’t much to write home about. He had 34 boots that tallied 1,357 yards, averaging 39.9 yards per punt, ninth in the Big Sky.
His punting average was brought down a bit due to the fact that Jason Eck is a bit of a gambler. He went for it on fourth down 28 times last season, which was the sixth most in the conference and just six fewer times than the Vandals punted all season.
Nonetheless, Idaho’s coaching staff is all about competition, and with that, they added LJ Harm, a transfer from Ventura College, to their massive recruiting class.
Harm, a Spokane native who attended Mead High School, earned All-Northern Conference punter honors last season with the Pirates and recorded 1,595 yards on 40 punts, good for an identical 39.9 yards per boot. Like Chavez, he also handled the kicking duties for Ventura College, going 6-for-6 with a long of 38 yards.
“Two things really stick out about LJ,” special teams coordinator Thomas Ford said. “The first thing is that he has amazing hands. I bet if you put him out there with the receivers, he’d be in the mix for having some of the best hands on the team. He gets the ball out extremely quickly. That’s what makes him a real weapon, it’s hard for return teams to get to him when he gets the ball out so fast.”
There will be multiple position battles to keep an eye on as the annual spring game nears. But this one probably won’t be decided until Aug. 31, when Idaho travels to Beaumont, Texas, to play Lamar to open the season.
Kicking doesn’t seem to be a problem
One of the more fun things the Vandals have done during spring camp has been micing up their special team’s players. During their first scrimmage, Idaho mic’d up long snapper Hogan Hatten, and on Saturday, Chavez had the mic on.
It’s refreshing to see a team give love to a unit that, most of the time, can be the difference between winning and losing, and Chavez knows that firsthand.
The senior was one of the best kickers in the country to begin the season, making his first 10 kicks throughout Idaho’s first five games.
He didn’t miss a kick until the Vandals’ 30-23 win against Montana on Oct. 15. It was his second field-goal attempt of the game, which was a 53-yarder in the second quarter. But in that same game, he converted a 47-yarder, which was a season-long.
That started somewhat of a downhill spiral for Chavez, as he missed a field goal in four out of Idaho’s last six games. After starting the season 10-for-10, he finished the year making 5 of his last 10.
No miss was more devastating than the 39-yarder that went wide right with six seconds left in Idaho’s 45-42 loss to Southeastern Louisiana on Nov. 26 in the first round of the FCS playoffs.
Chavez ended the year blaming himself for the loss. But as any good coaching staff does, they raised Chavez from the ashes. Nearly every practice has ended with Chavez attempting a field goal. If he missed, the team would have to do some form of extra conditioning.
Luckily for the Vandals, Chavez seems to have gotten his swagger back, and the practices have ended on schedule for the most part.
“It’s like I told him, It’s a team game,” Ford said. “He didn’t make that kick at the end of the game, but that’s not the reason that we lost the game. We had a lot of opportunities to win that game. He’s also just a fiery guy, so that’s been able to push him in the offseason. He’s over 200 pounds now, and he’s much stronger in all of his lifts.”
Jermaine Jackson is on a roll
Some special teams spots are set in stone. For example, the return specialist is all Jermaine Jackson.
Jackson had a remarkable season last year with 1,049 receiving yards and five scores. But as a returner, his impact was felt even more with a smaller sample size.
He returned 15 punts for 208 yards, averaging 13.87 yards per return with one score.
His one touchdown was a 79-yard return in a 42-14 win against Drake on Sept. 17.
When it comes to kickoffs, he returned just three, but for 160 yards and a score. He got more than half of his return yards from a 95-yard house call in a 45-42 loss to Sacramento State on Oct. 29.
His efforts on the field earned him first-team All-Big Sky honors as a punt returner and receiver. He was also named Idaho’s special teams player of the year.
