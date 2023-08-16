The Idaho football team’s offensive line could potentially be anchored by two former walk-ons.

The Vandals rewarded sophomore right tackle Charlie Vliem a scholarship following their scrimmage on Saturday at the P1FCU Kibbie Dome. Vliem follows in the footsteps of sophomore left tackle Ayden Knapik, who started out as a walk-on from Kennewick High School before earning a spot on the Football Championship Subdivision All-American freshman team.