The Idaho football team’s offensive line could potentially be anchored by two former walk-ons.
The Vandals rewarded sophomore right tackle Charlie Vliem a scholarship following their scrimmage on Saturday at the P1FCU Kibbie Dome. Vliem follows in the footsteps of sophomore left tackle Ayden Knapik, who started out as a walk-on from Kennewick High School before earning a spot on the Football Championship Subdivision All-American freshman team.
“He has a lot of confidence,” Idaho offensive line coach Cody Booth said about Knapik entering the season. “You need to have confidence to play tackle, especially at left tackle. He’s really solidified that.”
Knapik has solidified his spot protecting sophomore quarterback Gevani McCoy’s blind side, while Vliem is still competing for his position.
Here’s a breakdown of how the Vandals O-line will look in 2023:
Tackles
Vliem has had an unlikely rise up the Vandals’ depth chart.
In January, Idaho brought in Terrian Rainey from the transfer portal. The Olivet Nazarene graduate looked like a natural fit for the Vandals empty right tackle spot. But months later, it was announced that he’d be leaving the team due to personal matters.
Rainey’s exit lifted Vliem up the depth chart, but he still had some stiff competition from graduate student Jason Hahlbeck.
Hahlbeck would be Idaho’s next casualty at tackle, as he’d leave the team prior to Saturday’s scrimmage due to a knee injury.
The 6-foot-8, 285-pounder has made the most of his reps with the starters during his unlikely rise and now has a slight lead for the starting job over redshirt freshman Jack Foster.
“He plays with tremendous effort,” Idaho coach Jason Eck said. “He plays just as hard as anyone on our offensive line, and he’s worked hard to get stronger. I think he’s gained 45 pounds since he’s been here.”
Vliem’s main competitor, Foster, has one of the best techniques along Idaho’s front line, and he plays with a high motor.
The left tackle spot unquestionably belongs to Knapik.
The 6-foot-7, 295-pounder was labeled a ‘master of the offense’ by Booth, and he’s seemingly comfortable with his role in the Vandals’ offense.
Guards
The Idaho coaching staff has continuously raved about redshirt sophomore Nate Azzopardi’s efforts in the weight room.
The Pacifica, Calif., native has put on 10 pounds and looks leaner and faster moving around the field.
The 6-foot-8, 290-pounder is also healthy after missing some time last year due to a nagging injury.
“Last year, he just wasn’t moving around the way he was capable of,” Eck said. “He had a great summer, and he got stronger and faster. He’s one of our most athletic linemen.”
Azzopardi will occupy the left guard spot, with the right side being a battle between sophomore Tigana Cisse and junior Abe Christensen.
It’s a tight race as of now, with Cisse seemingly having a better understanding of the offense, but his play has its peaks and valleys.
“I think he’s coming along,” Eck said. “I think my message to him is that he has to play with urgency all the time. Sometimes with him, he doesn’t play with the urgency that he needs to, but when he does, he’s a great player.”
Center
Junior Elijah Sanchez has spent most of his football career playing tackle but has made a seamless transition to center.
Sanchez, much like Knapik and Azzopardi, earned his spot on Idaho’s O-line by having an advanced understanding of the offense.
“We’re getting better every single day,” Booth said. “It’s all about attitude and how you approach the day, and I think these guys have been very consistent with that. They’re all about their business, and they want to get better every time, and they know it starts up front.”
