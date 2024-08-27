No. 7 Idaho to meet rival Idaho State in regular-season finale

On the plane ride to Pocatello, the new “Potato State Trophy” was sitting on a seat possibly right next to Idaho football coach Jason Eck.

It’s a trophy made in Moscow and, if the Vandals (8-3, 5-2 Big Sky) have their way, it will return to Moscow following No. 7 Idaho’s 3 p.m. meeting with the Idaho State Bengals (5-6, 3-4) today at the ICCU Dome in Pocatello.

The trophy, created by Jerek Wolcott, Idaho’s sports information director, is a wooden sphere, stylized as a potato with a metal rendering of the state of Idaho posted on the left side. On the northwestern portion of the metal state of Idaho is the Vandals’ logo and in the southeastern portion is the Bengals’ logo.

The Potato State Trophy replaces a temporary trophy Eck made in 2023 after the Idaho-Idaho State game was rebranded following a sponsorship change.

Following Tuesday’s practice in the Kibbie Dome, Eck’s assistants brought the new trophy into the huddle. The third-year Vandal coach, who is 2-0 against ISU, reminded his players to take a moment to touch the trophy ahead of Saturday’s game.

Eck said this in-state rivalry game is the last game of the regular season for a reason.

“It’s something (that is) really unique and special about college football,” Eck said. “And we like that trophy, we want to keep that trophy. I see it right outside my office every day, I want to keep it there for another year.”

Jack Layne the Bengal Slayer

Vandal sophomore quarterback Jack Layne will start just the fourth game of his season on Saturday and his first time making consecutive starts after suffering a collarbone injury in the Vandals’ season opener at Oregon on Aug. 31 and a separate injury during Idaho’s 38-28 win over Eastern Washington on Oct. 26.

Through three starts versus Oregon, EWU and Weber State, Layne has completed 46-of-80 passes for 686 yards with six touchdowns and three interceptions.

However, Layne has a knack for excelling versus Idaho’s in-state rival.

Layne’s first career start as a true freshman came on Nov. 18, 2022, when first-year coach Eck tapped Layne to start versus the Bengals.

The Lake Oswego, Ore., native completed 18-of-29 passes (62.1%) for 255 yards, one touchdown and one interception in the Vandal’s 38-7 win over ISU in Pocatello.

In 2023, Layne’s lone start of the season once again came against the Bengals in the Moscow edition of the rivalry.

Layne turned in a 20-for-26 (76.9%) day for 275 yards and a scorching six touchdowns and no interceptions in the Vandals’ 63-21 victory.

The redshirt sophomore who is already 2-0 against ISU said he loves the energy of a college football rivalry.

“I think rivalry games are what’s kind of beautiful about college football,” Layne said. “I would argue rivalry games in college are kind of more profound than in the NFL, which makes college cool, and then these trophies make it cooler. ... We really want to keep it here. It’s just important to us.”

Scouting the Bengals

Idaho State, despite a sub-.500 record, is having its best season since 2018 when the Bengals won six games.

The Bengals opened the season with a 38-15 loss at Oregon State in their first of three losses in the first five games.

The Bengals beat Western Oregon in their home opener, then lost to then-No. 10 North Dakota, beat Southern Utah, lost by 20 to then-No. 3 Montana State, and then won three-out-of-five one-score games with wins over Cal Poly, Sacramento State and Weber State and four-point losses to Portland State and Northern Arizona.

The Bengals lost their last game 77-42 to EWU in Cheney on Saturday.

“They did not play their best football last week at Eastern, but I think they’ll be primed to play hard against us based on our game last year where we got after them pretty good,” Eck said. “I think they’re a prideful team that is playing hard.”

ISU coach Cody Hawkins announced on Monday that Josh Runda would no longer be the Bengals’ defensive coordinator.

The Bengal defense ranks second-to-last in the Big Sky Conference with 37.6 points allowed per game. ISU allowed EWU to score 77 points last week.

Eck said the Vandals would need to be prepared for anything as ISU debuts a slightly revamped defense, although he does not expect it to be a dramatic shift.

Bengal quarterback Kobe Tracy has completed 234-of-388 passes (60.3%) for 2,812 yards with 24 touchdowns and seven interceptions.

The 6-foot-4 senior from Chubbuck, Idaho, totaled 370 yards, four touchdowns and a pick while throwing the ball a whopping 54 times versus EWU last week.