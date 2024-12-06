Vandal receivers Dwyer, Hamper the glue that keeps on giving

Take a peek at the boxscore from any 2024 Idaho football game and one will see two names spearheading the Vandals’ air attack.

Junior wide receiver Jordan Dwyer and redshirt freshman Mark Hamper have generated nearly 1,700 combined receiving yards, representing two-thirds of the Vandals’ total passing yards.

“We take a lot of pride in that,” Dwyer said just about 10 feet away from Hamper, who continued to catch balls from Idaho quarterback Jack Layne after the Vandals’ Tuesday practice in the Kibbie Dome. “We want to take the workload. We love being the guys getting the ball.”

Not a bad receiving duo to have as UI (9-3) prepares to host Lehigh (9-3) in the second round of the FCS playoffs at 6 p.m. Saturday at the P1FCU Kibbie Dome in Moscow.

Dwyer caught at least five passes in seven of Idaho’s 12 games. Hamper, breaking into the starting room for the first time in his second year in Moscow, made three catches for 57 yards versus Oregon in the Vandals’ season opener and has accounted for over 40 yards in all but one game. Wyoming, of the Football Bowl Subdivision, was the only team to contain Hamper to under 40 yards.

The redshirt freshman from West Linn, Ore., paced the team with 858 yards on 41 catches with five touchdowns.

Hamper said he wrote down several goals prior to the season, including “500-plus yards” and “five-plus touchdowns,” but has since blown away even his own expectations.

“I didn’t expect to be having this big of a year,” Hamper said. “Big shout out to (receivers) coach (Matt) Linehan (and) JD (Jordan Dwyer), obviously. He gets so much attention, it’s pretty easy sometimes, just because I’m straight one-on-one out there, because the safety is fully worried about him.”

Dwyer has racked up 837 yards on 60 catches and 11 touchdowns through Idaho’s 12 games so far.

The junior from Puyallup, Wash., is the Vandals’ dependable, playmaking route runner and Hamper’s strength is his knack for gaining a high share of his total yardage after the catch.

The pair have been integral to a Vandal offense that was ravaged by graduation and college football’s transfer portal last season then whittled down by dubious injuries, namely to starting quarterback Jack Layne.

Layne suffered a collarbone injury in Idaho’s season opener in Eugene, Ore. The Vandals held their own against the undefeated and No. 1-ranked Oregon Ducks of the FBS in a 24-14 loss Aug. 31.

Without Layne, the Vandals turned to backup QB Jack Wagner for seven games. Wagner got hurt in a 2-point Sept. 28 loss to UC Davis and third string QB Nick Josifek stepped up. The two split drives in Idaho’s Oct. 5 win over Northern Arizona.

Layne returned on Oct. 26, suffered another injury, recovered and made his way back to the field for the Vandals’ Nov. 16 win over Weber State.

The third-year Vandal quaterback will make the eighth start of his career Saturday when the eighth-seeded Vandals welcome unseeded Lehigh, the 2024 Patriot League Champions, for their playoff showdown. ESPN+ will broadcast the game.

While the primary passer over the course of the season has shifted for the Vandals, the two primary pass catchers have not, with Dwyer and Hamper remaining remarkably consistent, staying healthy and aiding the transition between QBs.

“We’re catching a lot of the passes,” Dwyer said. “Being in those guys’ ears, speaking confidence in them and just being there for them and trying to make those hard plays for them to build that trust.”

Hamper said time spent in meetings watching film and extra catches after practice have helped the two develop a chemistry with each of Idaho’s quarterbacks this season.