Idaho sophomore quarterback Gevani McCoy possesses several intangibles that give him a leg up on his competition. But one thing he’ll have in his back pocket is advice from Hall of Fame receiver Jerry Rice.
McCoy met Rice on Jan. 7 at the Football Championship Subdivision awards ceremony, when McCoy won Rice’s namesake award. The Jerry Rice Award is given to the best freshman player in the FCS every year.
Rice’s advice to McCoy was simple: Treat each year like your freshman year.
“He was such a cool and down-to-earth guy,” McCoy said. “He said you have to play like you still have so much to prove. So that’s my mindset coming into this year, playing like it’s my freshman year all over again.”
If McCoy replicates what he did his freshman year, the Vandals will be in great shape. He completed over 68% of his passes for 2,719 yards, 27 touchdowns and just seven interceptions. While these numbers are impressive, and certainly serviceable, all of this happened while McCoy was green and unproven. Not a lot of people were familiar with the Baldwin Hills, Calif., native’s game.
McCoy had to battle his way up the depth chart all offseason in 2022 to even earn the starting job. When he finally reached the field and as the season developed, coach Jason Eck mentioned several times McCoy was struggling to command and lead the huddle.
But as fate would have it, McCoy’s play and leadership in the huddle would only improve, as would his level of comfortability in offensive coordinator Luke Schlueusner’s offense.
His development was made clear as he set back-to-back season-highs in passing yards during the final two games of the season.
So while Rice’s advice to play every year like it’s your freshman year might have sounded like good advice, McCoy’s freshman year may have just been a glimpse at his true potential.
He’ll be in the second year of Schlueusner’s offense, and for the first time, really in his whole football career, he is the guy — and now he’s comfortable. For one of the first times in his career, he’s entering the season with the same coaching staff. He competed at Lakewood High School in his junior year and at Lawndale High School as a senior. In his first year with the Vandals, he was under Paul Petrino’s coaching staff, and last year was his first year with coach Eck.
“I’m so much more comfortable with the offense,” McCoy said. “Even with the small stuff like being in the pocket. Around this time last year, our whole new staff came in, and it happened so fast. So that development was a lot slower compared to now. I feel more comfortable in all aspects.”
Not only has McCoy been able to build stability within himself, he’s also developed the much-needed connection with his weapons down the field.
As the 2022 season came to a close, McCoy was really starting to build that connection with his weapons. But when the season ended following the Vandals’ 45-42 loss to Southeastern Louisiana in the first round of the FCS playoffs on Nov. 26, he didn’t want the chemistry to be lost. So he and the receivers got to work immediately following the loss.
“We’ve put in so many hours outside of practice,” McCoy said. “All offseason, we were just outside and getting some routes in. That just played a really big part. We come out here and all of that translates.”
This year, he’s going to have, for the most part, the same exact wide receiver core from last year. The only difference is the guys he didn’t have are now finally starting to get healthy.
Junior Michael Graves and freshman Jordan Dwyer were set to make an impact last year, but injuries forced them off the field. Graves has been limited a bit during camp with injuries, but Dwyer has been one of the standouts thus far.
McCoy will also have a healthy Terez Traynor. The junior was also limited due to injury, but during Saturday’s scrimmage, he was full-go practicing with the starters.
“I’m super excited to have (Terez) back,” McCoy said. “A guy like that is a game changer. He’ll be a problem for defenses once he’s back.”