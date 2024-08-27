UI’s ‘package deal’ has Vandals in contention

For their final season of college basketball, Olivia Nelson and Jennifer Aadland, for varying reasons, decided to step up from Division II to the Big Sky Conference and Division I Idaho.

The move has worked out extraordinarily well for the Vandals, who are 15-6 overall and 7-3 and in third place in the Big Sky deep in the regular season.

Nelson, at 5-foot-6, ranks fourth in the conference in scoring, averaging 14.2 points per game. Against Eastern Washington on Jan. 18, she tied her previous career high of 29 points in leading the Vandals to an 83-76 win.

She set a new career high with 30 points in a 77-62 win over Weber State on Thursday.

Going into the season, UI coach Arthur Moreira said rebounding was a concern for the team. No more. Aadland (6-1) ranks second in the Big Sky in rebounding, pulling down 9.9 per game.

Nelson, from Kansas City, Mo., started her career at Central Missouri. She decided to seek a graduate transfer for her final season because Central Missouri did not have the master’s degree in chemistry she was seeking. Devin Eighmey, husband of and assistant coach for former Idaho coach Carrie Eighmey, knew about Nelson from when the Eighmeys were coaching at DII University of Nebraska Kearney, and he reached out to her. Nelson said she found Idaho a compatible fit with a good chemistry program.

Aadland enjoyed most of her career at Augustana College in Sioux Falls, S.D.

“I spent four years there with a coach I really liked,” she said.

But a coaching change convinced her to take a graduate transfer and finish a master’s in business somewhere else. As with Nelson, Eighmey contacted her and promoted Idaho. Aadland said even though she could only transfer 12 of the 24 graduate credits she had accumulated, she is on track to graduate this spring.

The Eighmeys moved on to South Dakota before they got a chance to coach Nelson and Aadland. But with Moreira, a Vandals assistant last season, the graduate transfers have found a coaching style they enjoy.

“Arthur’s emphasis is he really wants to push the ball,” Nelson said.

At Idaho, Nelson and Aadland have found the game is not too big for their talents.

“It was nerve-wracking against BYU our first game,” Aadland said. “(Moreira) makes everyone feel they have a role, big or small.”

Nelson said the Big Sky is similar to her old conference, the Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association.

“The top players could come here and be really, really good in this conference,” she said.

She added, however, that Division I depth is greater and basketball is taken more seriously.

“I had a 10-day Christmas break (in Division II),” Nelson said.