ANALYSIS: Under Eck, Vandals are good at bouncing back

ANALYSIS

When the Vandals walked off the field Saturday at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman, Mont., it was after their worst loss in the Jason Eck era.

However, it is far from the first time that Idaho has had to bounce back from a tough loss and try to get back on track, and Eck has been one of the best at it.

“Football, just like life, sometimes you get knocked on your butt and you have to get back up and you have to respond,” Eck said. “I am anxious to see how our team does respond.”

At 1 p.m. this Saturday, the Vandals will face Cal Poly at the P1FCU Kibbie Dome with a chance to win their ninth consecutive game following a loss. The only time that Idaho failed to bounce back after a defeat was the second game under Eck.

The Vandals opened the 2022 season with a 24-17 loss on the road to Football Bowl Subdivision opponent Washington State and followed it up with a road loss to FBS opponent Indiana 35-22.

Here is a quick look at the other eight times Idaho took the field after a loss under Eck:

Sept. 17, 2022

Def. Drake 42-14

The first win for Eck as the head coach of the Vandals was also the first chance for Idaho to face a Football Championship Subdivision opponent in 2022. Drake took a 14-7 lead early in the second quarter before quarterback Gevani McCoy led Idaho to 35 unanswered points.

The big lead allowed some fresh faces to see the field. Quarterback Jack Layne was 6-for-8 for 113 yards and wideout Jordan Dwyer had a 16-yard reception. Both players would later redshirt.

Nov. 5, 2022

Def. Eastern Washington 48-16

A three-point loss to No. 2 Sacramento snapped a five-game winning streak for the Vandals. Returning home to take on a struggling Eastern Washington team was just what the doctor ordered. Idaho scored 28 points in the second quarter and did not look back.

McCoy connected with wide receiver Hayden Hatten for four touchdown passes. Hatten finished with 10 catches for 146 yards and those four scores. Eli Cummings had 16 of the 52 carries for Idaho and had 128 yards on the ground.

Nov. 19, 2022

Def. Idaho St. 38-7

Senior day had been ruined by a visiting UC Davis team when the Aggies defeated Idaho 44-26. Before the Montana State game last Saturday, that had been the largest defeat for Eck as a head coach.

The Vandals were not deterred and gave a young Layne his first start against the Bengals. The freshman was 18-of-29 passing for 255 yards with one touchdown to Hatten. Anthony Woods had 122 rushing yards and Hatten finished the game with nine receptions and 158 yards.

Sept. 23, 2023

Def. No. 4 Sacramento St. 36-27