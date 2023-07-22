Wearing a backwards baseball cap, his signature aviator sunglasses and a homemade tanktop, Washington State’s most-recognizable football player in recent history, Gardner Minshew, introduced his team via video clip Friday at the Pac-12 Conference’s annual media day in Las Vegas.

“When I think about Wazzu, I think about having a chip on your shoulder,” the Indianapolis Colts quarterback said. “I think about being the underdog but expecting to win.