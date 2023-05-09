After rain postponed the team’s first day of the Cascade Conference baseball tournament on Saturday, fourth-seeded Lewis-Clark State played two games on Sunday at Klamath Falls, Ore.

The first was an emphatic 14-2 victory against a top-seeded Oregon Tech team that earned three straight wins against the Warriors earlier in the season. The second was a narrow 4-2 loss to second-seeded British Columbia.

