After rain postponed the team’s first day of the Cascade Conference baseball tournament on Saturday, fourth-seeded Lewis-Clark State played two games on Sunday at Klamath Falls, Ore.
The first was an emphatic 14-2 victory against a top-seeded Oregon Tech team that earned three straight wins against the Warriors earlier in the season. The second was a narrow 4-2 loss to second-seeded British Columbia.
Lewis-Clark State was dealt another postponement due to weather on Monday for its Consolation Bracket final against Oregon Tech. The contest will be made up at 2 p.m. today at the same site.
Here are some of the highlights from the Warriors weekend:
Ending it early
When the Owls took three straight of a four-game series against LCSC earlier in the regular season, it became the first time since the Warriors joined the conference in 2010 that the team had lost consecutive conference series.
LCSC (30-15) didn’t forget, and paid Oregon Tech back in kind.
After the Owls got out in front early with a 1-0 lead after the second inning, the Warriors outscored their opponent 10-1 in the next four innings to take an eight-run lead going into the seventh inning.
LCSC put up four more innings in the eighth to take the 12-run lead that would ultimately hold.
Junior Pu’ukani De Sa started the scoring run for the Warriors in the fourth inning with an RBI single, followed by a two-RBI hit by junior Nick Seamons and RBI singles by senior Sam Olsson and sophomore Charlie Updegrave.
“Offensively we stayed aggressive and had production throughout our lineup,” LCSC coach Jake Taylor said in a news release.
The offensive capability of the Warriors was on full display against the Owls — but so was the pitching.
Hope from the mound
The excellent hitting by LCSC was compounded with the excellent pitching from sophomore starting pitcher Trevin Hope.
Hope struck out 11 of 24 batters faced in five innings with 96 total pitches.
Sophomore reliever Jantzen Lucas pitched the last three innings, striking out four out of 11 batters faced.
“Trevin was dominant in his start and Jantzen was great out of the pen,” Taylor said.
The strong combination of pitching and offense would not continue against British Columbia, however.
Cooling off
Like the game against Oregon Tech, the Warriors opened their second game of the day down to the Thunderbirds 1-0 after two innings. Unlike the previous game, LCSC wasn’t able to take the lead.
Through five innings, the Warriors trailed 4-1. The only other run after that for either team came in the eighth inning when Booth brought sophomore Dominic Signorelli home with a base hit.
“We worked behind in the count early in the second game and UBC capitalized when the count was in their favor,” Taylor said.
Starting sophomore pitcher Dallas McGill still had a solid performance despite being credited the loss with 12 strikeouts in eight innings pitched.
Lewis-Clark State 001 504 04—14 16 1
Oregon Tech 010 001 00— 2 4 3
Trevin Hope, Lucas Jantzen (6) and Sam Olsson; Brendan Talonen, Landon Cheney (4), Drake Aboud (8) and Brodie Marino. W—Hope; L—Talonen.
Lewis-Clark hits — De Sa 4 (HR), Seamons 3 (HR), Olsson 2 (HR), Updegrave 2, Isaiah Thomas 2, Jakob Marquez, Booth (2B).
