It took seven pitchers, five home runs, 16 hits, a 19-minute lightning delay and came down to the very last out, but the Lewis-Clark State Warriors managed to get a 15-14 win over the Hope International (Calif.) Royals on the first day of the Lewiston bracket of the NAIA Opening Round, Presented by Avista, on Monday.

Here’s some of the (many) highlights from the game.