Lewis-Clark State Charlie Updegrave comes home after giving LSCS the lead with a home run against Hope International in the first game of the NAIA Opening Round Monday in Lewiston. LCSC defeated Hope International 15-14.
Lewis-Clark State Carter Booth gets on base safely as Hope International second baseman JJ Cruz attempts to tag him out in the first game of the NAIA Opening Round Monday in Lewiston. LCSC defeated Hope International 15-14.
Hope International David Rivera (1) celebrates with teammate Robert Mattei following a home run against Lewis-Clark State in the first game of the NAIA Opening Round Monday in Lewiston. LCSC defeated Hope International 15-14.
Lewis-Clark State infielder Pu’ukani De Sa points into the air as he rounds the bases on a home run against Hope International in the first game of the NAIA Opening Round Monday in Lewiston. LCSC defeated Hope International 15-14.
Lewis-Clark State infielder Leo Rivera throws to first base after tagging out Hope International Alex Moreno in the first game of the NAIA Opening Round Monday in Lewiston. LCSC defeated Hope International 15-14.
Lewis-Clark State outfielder Charlie Updegrave attempts to make a catch against Hope International in the first game of the NAIA Opening Round Monday in Lewiston. LCSC defeated Hope International 15-14.
Lewis-Clark State outfielder Nick Seamons prepares to make the game winning catch against Hope International in the first game of the NAIA Opening Round Monday in Lewiston. LCSC defeated Hope International 15-14.
Lewis-Clark State Nick Seamons celebrates make a catch to end the game against Hope International in the first game of the NAIA Opening Round Monday in Lewiston. LCSC defeated Hope International 15-14.
Lewis-Clark State outfielder Charlie Updegrave makes a catch against Hope International in the first game of the NAIA Opening Round Monday in Lewiston. LCSC defeated Hope International 15-14.
Lewis-Clark State pitcher Trevin Hope throws a pitch against Hope International in the first game of the NAIA Opening Round Monday in Lewiston. LCSC defeated Hope International 15-14.
Lewis-Clark State Charlie Updegrave celebrates a home run as he moves through the dugout in the first game of the NAIA Opening Round Monday in Lewiston. LCSC defeated Hope International 15-14.
Lewis-Clark State infielder Pu’ukani De Sa makes a catch against Hope International in the first game of the NAIA Opening Round Monday in Lewiston. LCSC defeated Hope International 15-14.
Lewis-Clark State Carter Booth slides into second base in the first game of the NAIA Opening Round Monday in Lewiston. LCSC defeated Hope International 15-14.
Lewis-Clark State Pu’ukani De Sa lets out a yell after a home run against Hope International in the first game of the NAIA Opening Round Monday in Lewiston. LCSC defeated Hope International 15-14.
Lewis-Clark State pitcher Greg Blackman throws a pitch as a rainbow is seen in the distance in the first game of the NAIA Opening Round Monday in Lewiston. LCSC defeated Hope International 15-14.
Lewis-Clark State infielder Pu’ukani De Sa jumps back to first base in the first game of the NAIA Opening Round Monday in Lewiston. LCSC defeated Hope International 15-14.
Hope International JJ Cruz gestures that he is safe on home in the first game of the NAIA Opening Round Monday in Lewiston. LCSC defeated Hope International 15-14.
It took seven pitchers, five home runs, 16 hits, a 19-minute lightning delay and came down to the very last out, but the Lewis-Clark State Warriors managed to get a 15-14 win over the Hope International (Calif.) Royals on the first day of the Lewiston bracket of the NAIA Opening Round, Presented by Avista, on Monday.
Here’s some of the (many) highlights from the game.
Nowhere to go but Up(degrave)
More than half of LCSC’s (31-16) runs came off the bat of sophomore Charlie Updegrave. Despite missing most of the season and starting in the outfield after playing most of his career at infield, the Oakridge, Ore., native looked to be completely in his element. He went 3-for-5 at the plate with all three hits being home runs, amounting to a total of eight RBI.
The scores came by way of a two-RBI homer in the fourth inning, a three-RBI homer an inning later and another three-RBI home run shot at the top of the ninth. The last home run gave the Warriors the lead.
“It’s been an up-and-down year for myself and the team as a whole,” Updegrave said. “Coming into something like this, these big moments, I don’t really think about myself. I think about how my at-bat and how my performance can help the team.”
Updegrave’s day at the plate was the engine for the team, offensively, but his efforts weren’t the only key components in the win.
The two other LCSC home runs on Monday came from junior infielder Pu’ukani De Sa and senior catcher Sam Olsson.
De Sa’s home run was a two-RBI shot at the top of the ninth that succeeded Updegrave’s and bolstered the Warriors’ lead to 15-12.
Olsson’s was a game-tying solo-shot that came in the seventh inning.
Lend me an hand… or seven
Every single LCSC bat was an important one against Hope International (33-10), and the same goes for the arms of the pitching staff.
The Warriors already had a daunting task on the mound in the form of Royals’ starter Hector Garcia, but the offensive performance of the Fullerton, Calif. team led LCSC to go deep into its bullpen.
Seven pitchers saw the mound for the Warriors, five of them coming in after the fifth inning.
Junior right-hander Jake Green pitched 2/3 of the eighth and earned the win, while junior right-hander Cam Smith pitched the entirety of the ninth to earn the save.
“(I’ve) coached for a long-time and this ranks up there with one of the craziest, action-packed games,” LCSC coach Jake Taylor said. “We competed really hard for the first time in a long time, and there’s plenty of moves to be made in a game when there’s 29 runs scored.”
Despite the high quantity of pitchers that took the mound for the Warriors on Monday, the relievers’ will more than likely still be available for the final stretch of the Opening Round. Aside from sophomore starter Trevin Hope, who pitched 3 1/3 innings, no other LCSC pitcher threw more than two.
Comeback kids
In the Cascade Conference postseason tournament, the Warriors showed signs of life against Oregon Tech after finding themselves down 5-0 early, but ultimately ended up losing 5-4.
LCSC was trailing 7-2 after the fourth inning and trailed 12-9 going into the ninth. The Warriors this season were 2-14 in games where they were losing going into the final frame.
The win not only gives LCSC momentum going into today’s games, and the rest of the Opening Round, but it provides visual evidence that it can finish those comeback victories.
“(The win) puts us in a good spot,” De Sa said. “Just got to carry this momentum into the next game. And it shows that no one beats our fight. We fight from start-to-finish.”
Up Next
Lewis-Clark State will play against Concordia (46-8) at 4 p.m. today at Harris Field. The Cardinals of Ann Arbor, Mich. had their own high-octane game on Monday, beating the Science & Arts Drovers (Okla.) Drovers 11-7.
Science & Arts and Hope International will play at 12:30 p.m. today. The loser of that game will be eliminated from the Opening Round.
Lewis-Clark State 000 242 106—15 16 2
Hope International 300 402 032—14 12 2
Trevin Hope, Greg Blackman (4), Joe Ball (6), Bryson Spagnuolo (7), Jantzen Lucas (8), Jake Green (8), Cam Smith (9) and Sam Olsson; Hector Garcia, Ryan Lachemann (6), Steven Ordorica (7), Alexander Shadid (9) and Omar Veloz. W—Green; L—Ordorica; S—Smith.
LCSC hits — Olsson 4 (HR), Updegrave 3 (3 HR), De Sa 3 (HR), Dominic Signorelli 3 (2B, 3B), Nick Seamons 2 (2B), Carter Booth.
Hope International hits — Max Jung-Goldberg 3 (2 2B), Matthew Pinal 2 (2 2B), Veloz 2 (2B), Robert Mattei 2, David Rivera (HR), JJ Cruz, Chase Hanson.
