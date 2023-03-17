SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Boo Buie scored 22 points to lead Northwestern to a win in the school’s second appearance in the NCAA tournament, 75-67 against Boise State on Thursday.

The seventh-seeded Wildcats (22-11) previously made it to the Big Dance in 2017, and just like that time, they made sure they wouldn’t be one-and-done.

