Sections
The Region
Classifieds
The Trib
SportsFebruary 16, 2025

U.S. beats Canada in testy 4 Nations Face-Off

The game featured three fights in the first nine seconds as the Americans secured a spot in final with the victory

Stephen Whyno Associated Press
Canada's Colton Parayko (55) fights United States' J.T. Miller (10) during first period 4 Nations Face-Off hockey action in Montreal on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025. (Christinne Muschi/The Canadian Press via AP)
Canada's Colton Parayko (55) fights United States' J.T. Miller (10) during first period 4 Nations Face-Off hockey action in Montreal on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025. (Christinne Muschi/The Canadian Press via AP)AP Christinne Muschi
United States' Dylan Larkin (left) celebrates his goal against Canada with Matt Boldy, left to right, Jaccob Slavin and Brock Faber during second period 4 Nations Face-Off hockey action in Montreal on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025. (Christinne Muschi/The Canadian Press via AP)
United States' Dylan Larkin (left) celebrates his goal against Canada with Matt Boldy, left to right, Jaccob Slavin and Brock Faber during second period 4 Nations Face-Off hockey action in Montreal on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025. (Christinne Muschi/The Canadian Press via AP)AP Christinne Muschi
United States goaltender Connor Hellebuyck (37) celebrates a win over Canada with Charlie McAvoy (25) in the 4 Nations Face-Off hockey game in Montreal on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025. (Christinne Muschi/The Canadian Press via AP)
United States goaltender Connor Hellebuyck (37) celebrates a win over Canada with Charlie McAvoy (25) in the 4 Nations Face-Off hockey game in Montreal on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025. (Christinne Muschi/The Canadian Press via AP)AP Christinne Muschi
United States' Jake Guentzel (59) celebrates with teammates after scoring on an empty net against Canada during third period 4 Nations Face-Off hockey action in Montreal, Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP)
United States' Jake Guentzel (59) celebrates with teammates after scoring on an empty net against Canada during third period 4 Nations Face-Off hockey action in Montreal, Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP)AP Graham Hughes
United States players celebrates their win over Canada following third period 4 Nations Face-Off hockey game in Montreal on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025. (Christinne Muschi/The Canadian Press via AP)
United States players celebrates their win over Canada following third period 4 Nations Face-Off hockey game in Montreal on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025. (Christinne Muschi/The Canadian Press via AP)AP Christinne Muschi
United States' Jake Guentzel (59) celebrates his empty-net goal as Canada's Josh Morrissey (44) skates off during third period 4 Nations Face-Off hockey action in Montreal on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025. (Christinne Muschi/The Canadian Press via AP)
United States' Jake Guentzel (59) celebrates his empty-net goal as Canada's Josh Morrissey (44) skates off during third period 4 Nations Face-Off hockey action in Montreal on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025. (Christinne Muschi/The Canadian Press via AP)AP Christinne Muschi
Canada's Mitch Marner (16) and Mark Stone (61) move in on United States goaltender Connor Hellebuyck (37) as United States' Noah Hanifin (15) defends during third period 4 Nations Face-Off hockey action in Montreal, Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP)
Canada's Mitch Marner (16) and Mark Stone (61) move in on United States goaltender Connor Hellebuyck (37) as United States' Noah Hanifin (15) defends during third period 4 Nations Face-Off hockey action in Montreal, Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP)AP Graham Hughes
Canada's Sidney Crosby (87) battles for a rebound in front of United States goaltender Connor Hellebuyck (37) as Brock Faber (14) and Jaccob Slavin (74) defend during third period 4 Nations Face-Off hockey action in Montreal on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025. (Christinne Muschi/The Canadian Press via AP)
Canada's Sidney Crosby (87) battles for a rebound in front of United States goaltender Connor Hellebuyck (37) as Brock Faber (14) and Jaccob Slavin (74) defend during third period 4 Nations Face-Off hockey action in Montreal on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025. (Christinne Muschi/The Canadian Press via AP)AP Christinne Muschi
United States' Jack Eichel skates in to celebrate the empty net goal over Canada by teammate Jake Guentzel (59) during the third period of a 4 Nations Face-Off hockey game in Montreal on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025. (Christinne Muschi/The Canadian Press via AP)
United States' Jack Eichel skates in to celebrate the empty net goal over Canada by teammate Jake Guentzel (59) during the third period of a 4 Nations Face-Off hockey game in Montreal on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025. (Christinne Muschi/The Canadian Press via AP)AP Christinne Muschi
Canada's Sam Bennett (9) checks United States' Jaccob Slavin (74) defends during third period of 4 Nations Face-Off hockey game in Montreal on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025. (Christinne Muschi/The Canadian Press via AP)
Canada's Sam Bennett (9) checks United States' Jaccob Slavin (74) defends during third period of 4 Nations Face-Off hockey game in Montreal on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025. (Christinne Muschi/The Canadian Press via AP)AP Christinne Muschi
United States' Dylan Larkin (21) celebrates his goal against Canada during second period 4 Nations Face-Off hockey action in Montreal on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025. (Christinne Muschi/The Canadian Press via AP)
United States' Dylan Larkin (21) celebrates his goal against Canada during second period 4 Nations Face-Off hockey action in Montreal on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025. (Christinne Muschi/The Canadian Press via AP)AP Christinne Muschi
United States' Dylan Larkin (right) celebrates his goal over Canada with teammate Matt Boldy (12) during second period 4 Nations Face-Off hockey action in Montreal on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025. (Christinne Muschi/The Canadian Press via AP)
United States' Dylan Larkin (right) celebrates his goal over Canada with teammate Matt Boldy (12) during second period 4 Nations Face-Off hockey action in Montreal on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025. (Christinne Muschi/The Canadian Press via AP)AP Christinne Muschi
Fans watch as the players from Canada and United States warm up prior to the first period of 4 Nations Face-Off hockey game in Montreal on Saturday, , Feb. 15, 2025. (Christinne Muschi/The Canadian Press via AP)
Fans watch as the players from Canada and United States warm up prior to the first period of 4 Nations Face-Off hockey game in Montreal on Saturday, , Feb. 15, 2025. (Christinne Muschi/The Canadian Press via AP)AP Christinne Muschi
Canada's Sidney Crosby (87) is checked by United States' Charlie McAvoy (25) as Vincent Trocheck (16) looks on during first period 4 Nations Face-Off hockey action in Montreal on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025. (Christinne Muschi/The Canadian Press via AP)
Canada's Sidney Crosby (87) is checked by United States' Charlie McAvoy (25) as Vincent Trocheck (16) looks on during first period 4 Nations Face-Off hockey action in Montreal on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025. (Christinne Muschi/The Canadian Press via AP)AP Christinne Muschi
United States' Dylan Larkin (21) hits the post behind Canada goaltender Jordan Binnington (50) as Colton Parayko (55) defends during second period 4 Nations Face-Off hockey action in Montreal on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025.(Christinne Muschi/The Canadian Press via AP)
United States' Dylan Larkin (21) hits the post behind Canada goaltender Jordan Binnington (50) as Colton Parayko (55) defends during second period 4 Nations Face-Off hockey action in Montreal on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025.(Christinne Muschi/The Canadian Press via AP)AP Christinne Muschi
United States' Brady Tkachuk (top) fights Canada's Sam Bennett (9) during first period 4 Nations Face-Off hockey action in Montreal on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025. (Christinne Muschi/The Canadian Press via AP)
United States' Brady Tkachuk (top) fights Canada's Sam Bennett (9) during first period 4 Nations Face-Off hockey action in Montreal on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025. (Christinne Muschi/The Canadian Press via AP)AP Christinne Muschi
Canada's Brandon Hagel, left, and United States' Matthew Tkachuk (19) fight during first period 4 Nations Face-Off hockey game in Montreal on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025. (Christinne Muschi/The Canadian Press via AP)
Canada's Brandon Hagel, left, and United States' Matthew Tkachuk (19) fight during first period 4 Nations Face-Off hockey game in Montreal on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025. (Christinne Muschi/The Canadian Press via AP)AP Christinne Muschi

MONTREAL — Starting with three fights in the first nine seconds and ending with a celebration and a spot in the 4 Nations Face-Off final, the United States delivered exactly what Matthew Tkachuk hoped for by beating Canada on Saturday night.

“We needed to send a message,” Tkachuk said. “The message we wanted to send is ‘It’s our time.’”

Tkachuk fought Brandon Hagel off the opening faceoff, brother Brady tussled with Sam Bennett the next time the puck dropped, J.T. Miller dropped the gloves with Colton Parayko next and the Americans followed those fisticuffs with a 3-1 victory over their biggest rival.

“That was one of the best experiences of my life — just an unbelievable hockey game,” said Dylan Larkin, who scored the go-ahead goal in the second period. “The Tkachuk brothers and Millsy, what a start, and credit to those guys for answering the bell. And the crowd, just a great night for our sport and a great night for this rivalry.”

Played at a blistering pace with physicality throughout, the most anticipated game of 4 Nations round-robin play did not disappoint, from the fisticuffs off the opening faceoff to big hits from Charlie McAvoy on Canadian star Sidney Crosby and Connor McDavid and more than a few vital saves by Connor Hellebuyck among his 24. And the U.S. showed it could keep up with Canada’s speed, skill and talent in the first international tournament with the NHL’s best players in nearly a decade.

“What an incredible hockey game,” U.S. coach Mike Sullivan said.

It all unfolded against the backdrop of uneasy political tensions between the North American neighbors and longtime allies, with many fans in the sellout crowd of 21,105 at Bell Centre loudly booing throughout the pregame rendition of the U.S. anthem. That spilled onto the ice as soon as the puck was dropped, with Matthew Tkachuk asking Brandon Hagel to drop the gloves and the fourth-line Canada winger engaging in the fight two seconds in.

Brother Brady Tkachuk did the same with Bennett the moment the puck was dropped on the ensuing faceoff three seconds in. Miller cross-checked Parayko and the two went at it to make it a trio of bouts in the early going.

The idea came from a group chat involving the Tkachuk brothers and Miller. Canada coach Jon Cooper called the first minute purely “mayhem.”

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

“It was, I guess, 10 years of no international hockey exhaled in a minute and a half,” Cooper said.

The old-school pugilism did not go great early for the U.S., with the Tkachuks in the penalty box for the first five minutes. McDavid accelerated around the top defensive pair of McAvoy and Zach Werenski and roofed a backhander over Hellebuyck that few goaltenders around would be able to stop.

But Canada’s questions in net continued when Jake Guentzel beat Jordan Binnington five-hole midway through the first period to tie it. And the perpetually reliable captain Canada, Crosby, made a rare mistake with a turnover that, combined with a bad line change, paved the way for Larkin to score on a 2-on-1 past the midway mark of regulation.

“He’s not afraid to shoot it,” Brady Tkachuk said. “He’s got a great shot, and it ended up being the game-winner.”

Binnington around that play made some timely stops, and Canada — without top defenseman Cale Makar because of illness — had plenty of chances to tie it but could not get the puck past Hellebuyck again. Guentzel scored into an empty net with 1:19 left to seal it, and the result puts an all-world roster led by McDavid, Crosby and Nathan MacKinnon in a must-win situation Monday against Finland.

“It’s kind of like a Game 7,” McDavid said. “A lot of guys in this room have been in that situation before. Got to get a win.”

The U.S. has nothing to play for against Sweden that night, but there is concern about Matthew Tkachuk after he did not finish the game because of what Sullivan called a lower-body injury.

“I feel good,” Tkachuk said, brushing off the injury. “Definitely way better after a win. Should be all good.”

Up next

The tournament shifts to TD Garden in Boston for games Monday, with Canada finishing round-robin play against Finland at 1 p.m. and the U.S. against Sweden at 8 p.m.

Related
SportsFeb. 16
LC State men roll to win on senior night
SportsFeb. 16
PREP ROUNDUP: McCoy shatters records as Hounds win district ...
SportsFeb. 16
COLLEGE ROUNDUP: Vandal women’s basketball comeback falls ju...
SportsFeb. 16
Sports log
Related
Rudolph’s late layup lifts Bengals to victory in raucous home finale
SportsFeb. 15
Rudolph’s late layup lifts Bengals to victory in raucous home finale
PREP ROUNDUP: Logos Knights hand Kamiah boys first basketball loss of the season
SportsFeb. 15
PREP ROUNDUP: Logos Knights hand Kamiah boys first basketball loss of the season
COLLEGE ROUNDUP: WSU freshman Kurui shatters school indoor 5K record
SportsFeb. 15
COLLEGE ROUNDUP: WSU freshman Kurui shatters school indoor 5K record
With deep Lapwai roots, Arizona State’s Xavier Guillory honors memory of late father in football and faith
SportsFeb. 14
With deep Lapwai roots, Arizona State’s Xavier Guillory honors memory of late father in football and faith
Idaho guard Kolton Mitchell making the most of newfound opportunity with Vandal men’s hoops
SportsFeb. 14
Idaho guard Kolton Mitchell making the most of newfound opportunity with Vandal men’s hoops
AREA ROUNDUP: Bantams end girls basketball regular season on a high
SportsFeb. 14
AREA ROUNDUP: Bantams end girls basketball regular season on a high
Prep Athlete of the Week: Kathryn Burnette
SportsFeb. 14
Prep Athlete of the Week: Kathryn Burnette
Pirates champs at high tide
SportsFeb. 13
Pirates champs at high tide
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
image
The Tribune
Read the Tribune
Socials
© 2025 Lewiston Morning Tribune 505 Capital Street, Lewiston, ID
SitemapTermsPrivacy