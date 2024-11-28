AREA ROUNDUP: Vandal football team earns 15 all-conference honors

AREA ROUNDUP
Fifteen Idaho football players earned All-Big Sky honors, including seven first-team honorees, two second-team winners and six who received honorable mention recognition as voted on by conference coaches, it was announced Wednesday.
Junior offensive tackle Ayden Knapik, senior defensive end Keyshawn James-Newby, sophomore defensive tackle Dallas Afalava, sophomore linebacker Jaxton Eck, senior defensive back Tommy McCormick, sophomore cornerback Andrew Marshall and sophomore defensive back and special teams player Dwayne McDougle all garnered first-team honors.
Sophomore receiver Jordan Dwyer and senior tight end Mike Martinez earned second team recognition while freshman receiver Mark Hamper, junior offensive lineman Nate Azzopardi, junior defensive end Malakai Williams, junior linebacker Isiah King, freshman linebacker Zach Johnson all earned honorable mention recognition, which means they received at least three votes from around the league. Marshall added kick returner honorable mention recognition to his first-team defensive back honors.
Idaho’s 15 honors are the second-most of any team, trailing only undefeated Big Sky champion Montana State.
James-Newby is Buchanan Award finalist
James-Newby has been named a finalist for the Buck Buchanan FCS Defensive Player of the Year Award by Stats Perform.
James-Newby leads the Big Sky Conference with nine sacks and is fourth in the Big Sky with 13 tackles for loss. He has racked up 10 QB hurries and a pair of forced fumbles this season.
James-Newby is one of 33 players named to the finalist list, which includes two fellow Big Sky players.
Mateer named Tyler Rose Award semifinalist
Washington State quarterback John Mateer is one of 16 semifinalists for The Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award, the selection committee announced Wednesday.
The award, announced in 2012 by the Tyler Chamber and SPORTyler, recognizes the top offensive player in Division I football who also exhibits the enduring characteristics that define Earl Campbell: integrity, performance, teamwork, sportsmanship, drive, community and tenacity. In addition, the nominee must have played football and graduated from a Texas High School and/or currently play at a four-year Division I Texas college.
A redshirt sophomore, Mateer opened the season scoring six touchdowns in a school record for a player making his first career start. He followed with another school record in the Week 2 win over Texas Tech, setting the top mark for rushing yards by a quarterback with 197. The Little Elm, Texas, native enters the week leading the country with 42 touchdowns.
P1FCU announces Vandal celebration
To celebrate the Idaho Vandals’ unbeaten run at home in the P1FCU Kibbie Dome this season, P1FCU is hosting an event on Saturday at the Lewiston Southway Branch from 10:00-11:00 a.m. at which fans may meet Vandal players and receive free posters along with other Vandal-themed items.
In addition to the giveaway, attendees will have the chance to enter a drawing to win a $250 gift card to the VandalStore.
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Southern Methodist 77, Washington State 60
PALM DESERT, Calif. — Things went sour late for Washington State as it concluded its Acrisure Holiday Invitational tournament run with a defeat at the hands of SMU.
The Cougs (6-2) were ahead 31-27 at halftime, but the Mustangs (6-2) charged back after intermission and took command in the final 10 minutes of play for a decisive win. A 43-20 advantage in rebounds for SMU represented the largest overall statistical discrepancy between the teams.
Nate Calmese led the way for Washington State with 15 points and six assists. Isaiah Watts (12 points, five rebounds) and Ethan Price (12 points) were the Cougs’ other top contributors.
SMU (6-2)
Cross 3-9 1-1 7, Traore 2-7 0-0 4, Yiğitoğlu 6-9 0-0 12, Edwards 5-13 2-2 13, Miller 3-8 9-10 16, Oquendo 5-12 0-0 11, Harris 4-8 4-4 14, Ambrose-Hylton 0-0 0-2 0, Colbert 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-66 16-19 77.
WASHINGTON ST. (6-2)
Erikstrup 2-5 0-0 5, Price 4-10 2-2 12, L.Watts 4-6 3-6 12, Calmese 6-17 0-0 15, I.Watts 3-10 1-3 9, Wynott 1-3 0-0 3, Okafor 1-5 1-2 3, Thrastarson 0-1 1-2 1. Totals 21-57 8-15 60.
Halftime — Washington St. 31-27. 3-Point Goals — SMU 5-15 (Harris 2-3, Miller 1-2, Edwards 1-3, Oquendo 1-3, Cross 0-2, Traore 0-2), Washington St. 10-33 (Calmese 3-9, Price 2-6, I.Watts 2-7, L.Watts 1-3, Wynott 1-3, Erikstrup 1-4, Thrastarson 0-1). Rebounds — SMU 43 (Yiğitoğlu 11), Washington St. 20 (I.Watts 5). Assists — SMU 12 (Miller 5), Washington St. 12 (Calmese 6). Total Fouls — SMU 14, Washington St. 16.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Cougs fall in five
PULLMAN — Washington State gave the home crowd plenty of hope during a seesaw West Coast Conference battle with San Francisco at Bohler Gym, but ultimately suffered a five-set defeat.
The final scoreline read 12-25, 27-25, 25-20, 21-25, 15-13 in favor of the visitors.
As a team, the Cougs (16-10, 11-6) had the edge in kills (65-55), aces (12-6), assists (59-51) and digs (72-69), but were ultimately less opportunistic than their foes in the down-to-the-wire second and fifth sets.
Katy Ryan led the WSU offense with 21 kills. Jaden Walz dished out 39 assists, Lucie Blazkova racked up nine blocks and Emma Barbero tallied 24 digs plus six aces.