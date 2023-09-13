Despite already logging 2,891 miles this season, the Idaho football team showed little signs of fatigue during Tuesday’s practice.
The Vandals brought high energy ahead of their third road trip to open the season against California at 1 p.m. on Saturday at California Memorial Stadium.
Idaho’s positive attitude is a direct correlation to the momentum the Vandals have garnered two weeks into the season.
Honor roll
The Vandals’ kicking and punting specialist senior Ricardo Chavez earned the FedEx Ground FCS National Special Teams player of the week.
Chavez nailed all four of his field goals in the Vandals’ 33-6 win over Nevada, with makes of 26, 34, 43 and 29.
The Los Angeles native’s four field goals tied a career high that he set last season against Drake on Sept. 17.
“We have to do better in the red zone,” Idaho coach Jason Eck said. “But it’s nice to know we can be 4-for-4 when we kick those field goals.”
The right leg of Chavez has been perfect so far this season, but his left leg hasn’t been too shabby either.
The ambidextrous kicker launched two punts against the Pack, one of which was a 70-yard moonshot that ended up hitting the end zone for a touchback.
“Shout out to Next Level Kick down in Southern California,” Chavez said. “They’ve helped me with my kick game and my punting, and it was something I just really focused on in the offseason. It feels like it’s really paying off.”
Continuing to rise
Chavez earning national recognition is just one of the signs the country is starting to notice the Vandals; it’s also starting to show in the FCS Stats Perform poll.
Idaho ranked No. 8 in the preseason poll and has continued to rise every week, and the steady growth continued on Monday.
The Vandals jumped up to No. 5 in the national poll, making them the second-highest-rated team from within the Big Sky Conference.
“It’s good to be moving up because it’s better than moving in the other direction,” Eck said. “We just have to keep getting wins; that’s the key thing — getting Division I wins for the playoffs.”
Only two spots separate Idaho and No. 3 Montana State, who suffered a 20-16 loss to No. 1 South Dakota State last Saturday.
The Vandals will have another opportunity to raise their stock within the poll by playing another FBS opponent on Saturday, with wins against FBS opponents being considered “extra credit” in terms of playoff contention.
“That’s why we can go out and play loose in this game,” Eck said. “They won’t count it against us, but we’ll try and play really well, and this is a game where you can still play really well and not win. But we still want to play really well, number one, and hopefully they’ll help us a bit and we’ll be able to win.”
Trainer’s room
The Idaho football team came out of its game against Nevada a little dinged up, having receiver Jermaine Jackson, safety Murvin Kenion, and right tackle Charlie Vliem all exit the game at some point.
The only player Idaho is still monitoring is Kenion, who has an ankle injury.
“We’re waiting to see some stuff with Murv,” Eck said. “Hopefully he’ll be back, but he might not be back this week.”
The good news is that the rest of the players seem ready to go for Saturday’s game against Cal. The issue against Nevada, according to Eck, was cramping.
“We’re looking forward to 72 degrees and sea level,” Eck said. “Not elevation, because we haven’t done a good job with that the last two weeks.”
