Vandal women get third seed for Big Sky basketball tourney

AREA ROUNDUP

MOSCOW — The Vandals lost to the visiting Montanta State Bobcats 67-54 on Monday at ICCU Arena in their regular-season finale, but Idaho got good news as it was named third seed for the Big Sky Conference women’s basketball tournament — its highest spot in several years.

The Vandals (18-11, 10-8) honored five seniors in the regular-season finale — Olivia Nelson, Ashlyn Wallace of Clarkston, Rosie Schweizer, Vitoria Carvalho and Jennifer Aadland.

Idaho kept the game close in the first half, as the Bobcats only led by three at halftime — but Montana State was able to cushion its advantage during the second half, outscoring Idaho by five in both the third and fourth quarters.

The Vandals will start its Big Sky Conference Tournament campaign taking on the sixth-seeded Montana Grizzlies in Boise on Monday at 1:30 Pacific.

MONTANA STATE (27-3, 17-1)

Martin 6-9 4-5 18, Morales 6-12 2-3 15, Deden 3-9 0-0 6, Johnson 2-4 0-0 4, Bunyan 0-0 0-0 0, Picton 4-6 4-6 13, Janssen 2-8 0-0 6, Chirrick 1-6 1-2 3, Harris 1-4 0-0 2, Robbins 0-0 0-0 0, Erickson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-58 11-16 67.

IDAHO (18-11, 10-8)

Nelson 4-16 6-6 14, Bukvic 6-9 0-0 13, Hassmann 3-11 1-1 7, Aadland 2-8 1-1 5, Schweizer 2-4 0-0 4, Pinheiro 2-5 2-2 7, Brans 1-3 0-0 2, Beatriz Passos Alves da Silva 1-2 0-0 2, Uriarte 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-58 10-10 54.

Montana St. 11 14 25 17—67

Idaho 16 6 20 12—54

3-point goals — MSU 6-21 (Martin 2-4, Janssen 2-7, Morales 1-4, Picton 1-3, Johnson 0-1, Chirrick 0-1, Harris 0-1) UI (Bukvic 1-3, Pinheiro 1-1, Nelson 0-2, Hassmann 0-2, Aadland 0-3, Brans 0-1). Rebounds — MSU 35 (Martin, Chirrick 8), UI 38 (Aadland 8). Assists — MSU 8 (Chirrick 4), UI 9 (Hassmann 3). Total fouls — MSU 15, UI 19. Attendance — 1347.

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALLMontana State 75, Idaho 60

BOZEMAN, Mont. — The Bobcats outpaced the Vandals in the regular-season finale for both teams.

Titus Yearout of Lapwai led the Vandals with 15 points, and with Kolton Mitchell and Isaiah Brickner each put up 12. Julius Mims rounded out UI’s double-figure scorers with 10.

Idaho (13-18, 8-10) stuck with Montana State (14-17, 9-9) through the game’s 11 minutes, trailing 20-19 after a Jack Payne steal-and-score with 9:10 to go.

But MSU built a 10-point advantage by halftime, going into the locker room up 41-31. The Bobcats were paced by Patrick McMahon with a game-high 23 points.

With the loss, Idaho will be the No. 6 seed in the Big Sky Tournament, which begins Saturday in Boise. Montana State will be the No. 5 seed.

IDAHO (13-18, 8-10)

Mims 3-4 4-4 10, Mrus 0-2 0-0 0, Gonzalez 1-4 0-0 2, Mitchell 4-13 4-4 12, Payne 2-4 0-0 4, Yearout 6-10 0-0 15, Brickner 4-10 3-4 12, Linhardt 2-5 0-0 5, Klapper 0-3 0-0 0, Anderson 0-3 0-0 0, Rose 0-0 0-0 0, Hardy 0-0 0-0 0, Steele 0-0 0-0 0, Stevens 0-2 0-0 0, Hatten 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-60 11-12 60.

MONTANA ST. (14-17, 9-9)

Agbonkpolo 2-6 3-4 7, Lecholat 3-5 4-5 10, Mullins 4-7 0-0 10, Patterson 1-3 0-0 3, Zephir 2-3 1-2 5, McMahon 9-15 5-8 23, Miller 2-3 0-0 6, Goracke 2-5 0-0 5, Nduka 3-3 0-0 6, Rutherfurd 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-50 13-19 75.

Halftime — Montana St. 41-31. 3-Point Goals — Idaho 5-22 (Yearout 3-5, Brickner 1-3, Linhardt 1-3, Gonzalez 0-1, Klapper 0-1, Anderson 0-2, Mrus 0-2, Payne 0-2, Mitchell 0-3), Montana St. 6-19 (Miller 2-3, Mullins 2-4, Patterson 1-3, Goracke 1-4, Lecholat 0-1, Agbonkpolo 0-2, McMahon 0-2). Rebounds — Idaho 25 (Mims 7), Montana St. 29 (Miller 7). Assists — Idaho 8 (Mitchell, Payne, Brickner 2), Montana St. 16 (Lecholat 3). Total Fouls — Idaho 17, Montana St. 13. A — 3,060 (8,455).

WOMEN’S COLLEGE GOLFGamble leading Cougs

FAIRFAX, Calif. — Washington State senior Madelyn Gamble finished tied for No. 16 through Day 1 of the Juli Inkster at Meadow Club Invitational, hosted by San Jose State

Gamble delivered a second-round 73 after recording four birdies and finished the day tied for 16th at plus-one. As a team, the Cougars sit in sixth place from a field of 14.

COLLEGE BASEBALLBritish Columbia 9, Lewis-Clark State 5

VANCOUVER, B.C. — Lewis-Clark State fell to British Columbia on Sunday 9-5, splitting its series with the Thunderbirds.

No. 7 LC State (6-7) won the portion of the series that fell into Cascade Collegiate Conference play 2-1, but lost to No. 24 British Columbia in the the nonconference closer.

The Warriors attempted to make a comeback after pitcher Jace Taylor struck out the side in the bottom of the seventh inning, in the top of the eighth Dominic Signorelli hit a home run to put the Warriors down 6-2. Then they put two on with the help of a walk and a single and Garrett Bevacqua hit a three-run shot to cut the British Columbia lead to just one run at 6-5. UBC respodned three runs in the bottom of the eighth.

The Warriors will play their home opener against Eastern Oregon on Saturday at Harris Field.

Lewis-Clark State 000 001 040—5 10 0

British Columbia 031 200 03X—9 10 1

Butenschoen, Allegro (3), Ediger (4), Taylor (8), Solomon (9) and Marquez; Orfaly, Khan (7), Duthie (8), Lee (8) and Yip. W — Orfaly; L — Butenschoen.

Lewis-Clark State hits — Signorelli (HR), Bevacqua (HR), Marquez 4, Sheward, Madariaga, Karagiannopoulos, Avila.