COLLEGE ROUNDUP
CHENEY, Wash. — An Idaho rally came up just short and the Vandals settled for a split in their season series with host Eastern Washington, falling 63-60 in Big Sky Conference women’s basketball play at Cheney on Saturday.
Olivia Nelson led UI (16-8, 8-5) in scoring for a ninth time this season, putting up 20 points. The Vandals outrebounded the Eagles (10-15, 6-7) comfortably, 46-28, and shot a perfect 9-for-9 from the foul line to EWU’s 15-for-16, but suffered from a slow start and a cold night from 3-point range, where they totaled just 3-for-22.
IDAHO (16-8, 8-5)
Nelson 9-19 2-2 20, Hassmann 5-12 0-0 1, Schweizer 2-7 2-2 6, Aadland 1-4 3-3 5, Bukvic 2-5 0-0 5, Pinheiro 1-4 2-2 4, da Silva 2-4 0-0 4, Uriarte 1-1 0-0 3, Brans 1-6 0-0 2. Totals 24-62 9-9 60.
EASTERN WASHINGTON (10-15, 6-7)
Howard 7-16 3-3 19, Pettis 5-14 3-4 13, Eggers 3-10 5-5 12, Grossman 4-11 2-2 11, Gallatin 0-3 2-2 2, Harvey 2-4 0-0 4, Hays 1-2 0-0 2, Kirk 0-1 0-0 0, McElmurry 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 22-62 15-16 63.
Idaho 12 12 15 21—60
EWU 17 20 11 15—63
3-point goals — UI 3-22 (Hassmann 1-4, Bukvic 1-3, Uriarte 1-1, Brans 0-5, Nelson 0-3, Schweizer 0-2, Aadland 0-2, Pinheiro 0-2), EWU 4-12 (Howard 2-4, Grossman 1-5, Eggers 1-1, Pettis 0-2). Rebounds — UI 46 (Aadland 9), EWU 28 (Grossman 9). Assists — UI 9 (Hassmann 5), EWU 8 (Howard, Pettis 3). Total fouls — UI 18, EWU 13. Attendance — 930.
Portland 84, Washington State 79
PORTLAND, Ore. — Washington State fielded five double-digit scorers in one game for the first time this season, but narrowly fell to the host Portland Pilots in West Coast Conference play.
The Pilots (24-3, 13-3) held a 47-40 halftime advantage and stretched that edge to 74-60 during the fourth quarter. The Cougs (16-12, 11-6) were closing the gap in the final minutes of the game, but ran out of time.
The Cougs’ Tara Wallack filled the box score with 15 points, eight assists, five rebounds and a steal. Eleonora Villa led the team with 16 points while notching three boards and two assists. Dayana Mendes and Astera Tuhina each finished with 11 points, and Mendes grabbed a team-high eight rebounds for WSU (16-12, 11-6). Tuhina added four steals and four rebounds. Jenna Villa tallied 10 points, five rebounds, two blocks and two assists.
WASHINGTON ST. (16-12, 11-6)
Mendes 3-9 5-7 11, Tuhina 4-7 2-2 11, Eleonora Villa 8-14 0-0 16, Jenna Villa 4-12 0-0 10, Wallack 7-14 1-2 15, Kpetikou 0-2 0-0 0, Abraham 3-4 0-0 7, Alsina 1-1 0-0 3, Chiu 0-0 0-0 0, Dart 0-0 0-0 0, Gardner 2-3 0-0 6. Totals 32-66 8-11 79.
PORTLAND (24-3, 13-3)
Hull 1-4 1-1 3, Mark 6-14 4-6 16, Burnham 13-20 4-5 31, Meek 2-6 0-0 4, Shearer 4-10 1-1 11, Spear 3-4 0-0 6, Zimmerman 0-0 0-0 0, Fraley 2-3 1-1 5, Mogel 3-4 0-0 8. Totals 34-65 11-14 84.
WSU 17 23 18 21—79
Portland 24 23 19 18—84
3-Point Goals — Washington St. 7-25 (Mendes 0-1, Tuhina 1-3, E.Villa 0-3, J.Villa 2-8, Wallack 0-4, Abraham 1-2, Alsina 1-1, Gardner 2-3), Portland 5-10 (Mark 0-2, Burnham 1-1, Meek 0-2, Shearer 2-3, Mogel 2-2). Assists — Washington St. 17 (Wallack 8), Portland 26 (Meek 11). Fouled Out — None. Rebounds — Washington St. 34 (Mendes 8), Portland 34 (Mark 9). Total Fouls — Washington St. 16, Portland 13. Technical Fouls — None. A — 1,518.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Saint Mary’s 77, Washington State 56
MORAGA, Calif. — Washington State hung with the first-place Gaels through halftime before Saint Mary’s staged a 19-4 run out of the break to build a 19-point final advantage in a West Coast Conference battle.
LeJuan Watts led the Cougs (16-11, 6-8 West Coast Conference) with 17 points and Isaiah Watts added 12 points.
Paulius Murauskas led Saint Mary’s (23-4, 13-1) with 30 points as he shot a startling 12-of-19 from the floor.
Turnover trouble continued for the Cougs, as they relinquished the ball 16 times and shot just 30% from the floor in the second half after posting a 52% clip in the first 20 minutes.
WASHINGTON ST. (16-11)
Erikstrup 3-7 0-0 6, Price 4-8 0-0 11, L.Watts 8-16 1-2 17, Calmese 2-6 0-0 5, I.Watts 4-11 2-2 12, Thrastarson 0-1 0-0 0, Okafor 0-2 1-2 1, Vavers 0-0 2-3 2, Gerrits 0-1 0-0 0, Sessoms 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 21-53 6-9 54.
SAINT MARY’S (CAL.) (23-4)
Murauskas 12-19 4-5 30, Saxen 3-5 2-4 8, Marciulionis 5-13 5-5 16, Ross 4-10 3-3 12, Barrett 1-4 0-0 2, Hardaway 0-2 0-0 0, Lewis 1-5 0-0 3, Wessels 3-5 0-0 6, Bennett 0-0 0-0 0, Dent 0-0 0-0 0, Gad 0-0 0-0 0, McKeever 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-63 14-17 77.
Halftime — Saint Mary’s (Cal.) 38-34. 3-Point Goals — Washington St. 6-15 (Price 3-5, I.Watts 2-6, Calmese 1-1, L.Watts 0-1, Erikstrup 0-2), Saint Mary’s (Cal.) 5-24 (Murauskas 2-6, Lewis 1-4, Marciulionis 1-4, Ross 1-5, Hardaway 0-2, Barrett 0-3). Rebounds — Washington St. 27 (I.Watts 6), Saint Mary’s (Cal.) 32 (Murauskas 10). Assists — Washington St. 14 (Calmese 4), Saint Mary’s (Cal.) 16 (Marciulionis 7). Total Fouls — Washington St. 16, Saint Mary’s (Cal.) 13.
Eastern Washington 75, Idaho 73
CHENEY — In a heartbreaker, Idaho could not stall Big Sky rival Eastern Washington’s comeback, dropping the road contest on a pair of Andrew Cook free throws with seven seconds left in regulation.
Isaiah Brickner led Idaho (11-15, 6-7) with 17 points, while Jack Payne posted 16 points and Julius Mims and Kristian Gonzalez added 13 each.
Idaho led by five points at halftime, but saw the Eagles score 39 points in 20 minutes to claim the victory. Cook snagged the final two of his game-high 28 points as he gave the Eagles (10-16, 6-7) the go-ahead.
IDAHO (11-15)
Mims 4-6 4-4 13, Mrus 0-3 0-2 0, Gonzalez 5-10 0-0 13, Mitchell 1-4 3-4 5, Payne 5-12 4-4 16, Brickner 5-5 4-4 17, Linhardt 1-3 2-2 4, Yearout 1-2 2-2 5, Anderson 0-0 0-0 0, Hardy 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-45 19-22 73.
E. WASHINGTON (10-16)
Marquardt 4-6 0-0 11, Cook 9-12 10-10 28, Powell 2-5 0-0 5, Stockton 0-3 0-0 0, Williams 2-9 4-6 8, Thomas 0-2 2-3 2, McClain 0-4 1-2 1, Hartmann 2-4 6-6 11, Winkel 3-4 0-0 6, Zanki 1-3 0-0 3. Totals 23-52 23-27 75.
Halftime — Idaho 41-36. 3-Point Goals — Idaho 10-20 (Brickner 3-3, Gonzalez 3-6, Payne 2-6, Yearout 1-1, Mims 1-2, Mitchell 0-1, Mrus 0-1), E. Washington 6-20 (Marquardt 3-4, Powell 1-1, Zanki 1-2, Hartmann 1-3, Stockton 0-1, Cook 0-2, Thomas 0-2, Williams 0-2, McClain 0-3). Fouled Out — Mitchell. Rebounds — Idaho 24 (Mims 8), E. Washington 21 (Cook, McClain 4). Assists — Idaho 13 (Mitchell 7), E. Washington 16 (Williams 8). Total Fouls — Idaho 23, E. Washington 17. A — 1,989 (6,000).
MEN’S TENNIS
Idaho 7, Eastern Washington 0
MOSCOW — Francisco Gay pulled out a 6-2, 3-6, 6-4 No. 1 singles win to lead the way as the Vandals swept the visiting Eagles in a nonconference team dual at the P1FCU Kibbie Dome.
Gabriel Moroder took another three-setter for Idaho (4-3) in a razor-close 6-4, 6-7, 10-6 No. 4 singles match, while Eric Wang delivered the most dominant showing of the day for the Vandals in a 6-1, 6-0 No. 6 singles performance. Idaho lost the No. 1 doubles set, but took the other two, with Moroder and Wang prevailing in a tiebreak to clinch the doubles point and preserve the overall sweep.
Doubles — Caden Kammerer/Tyler Dalos, EWU, def. Noe De Col/Francisco Gay 6-2; Sebastian Medica/Chetanna Amadike, UI, def. Tyler Waddock/Drew Dillon 6-1; Gabriel Moroder/Eric Wang, UI, def. Arshjot Bhatti/Brady Thomas 7-6.
Singles — Gay, UI, def. Tyler Waddock 6-2, 3-6, 6-4; Amadike, UI, def. Dalos 6-3, 6-4; Medica, UI, def. Dillon 6-2, 6-3; Yu-Shun Lai, UI, def. Kammerer 6-3, 6-2; Moroder, UI, def. Bhatti 6-4, 6-7, 10-6; Wang, UI, def. Thomas 6-1, 6-0.
WOMEN’S TENNIS
Lewis-Clark State 6, Whitworth 1
For the second time in as many weeks, the Warriors handled visiting Whitman College in a team dual at the LCSC Tennis Center.
Rayana Shah and Carisa Liebenberg battled to a pair of back-and-forth three-set wins for LC State (3-4) in the top two singles matches, while Beatriz Lambru and Paige Noble-Lucas teamed up to lead the way in doubles with a 6-3 set win at No. 1.
Singles — Rayana Shah, LC, def. Ilina Jha 6-4, 3-6, 6-0; Carisa Liebenberg, LC, def. Sascha Wells 6-2, 1-6, 7-5; Julia Longpre, WC, def. April Buckingham 6-1, 1-6, 7-6 (6); Ana Govea, LC, def. Kalah Tan 6-2, 6-4; Luciana Marzani, LC, def. Piper Rylander 7-5, 6-3; Sonam Dorji, LC, def. Catherine Nihira 7-6 (2), 6-0.
Doubles — Beatriz Lambru/Noble-Lucas, LC, def. Wells/Jha 6-3; Buckingham/Govea, LC, def. Tan/Longpre 6-3; Heidi Moyo/Luciana Marzani, LC, def. Rylander/Nihira 6-0.
TRACK AND FIELD
Longisa breaks another record for WSU
Washington State freshman Rosemary Longisa broke her own two-week-old school record in the mile with a time of 4 minutes, 40.09 seconds at the Husky Classic in Seattle to highlight a busy day of action for the Cougars as they competed at four different events around the country.
At the Whitworth Invitational in Spokane, WSU’s pole vaulter Gavin Dimick, sprinter Keenan Kuntz and hurdler Parker Duskin each came away with event titles.
Cougs were also in action at the Don Kiby Elite Invitational in Albuquerque, N.M., and the Tiger Paw Invitational at Clemson, S.C.
Warriors make national standards
LA GRANDE, Ore. — The Lewis-Clark State men ended the weekend with two NAIA national standards in relays and two individual national marks at the Eastern Oregon Last Chance meet.
London Kirk and Griffen Parsells made B standard showings for the 600, running 1 minute, 21.68 seconds and 1:21.75 respectively. Both times will be converted to account for the small size of EOU’s track. Parsells had already helped the Warrior men’s distance medley relay make a national mark on Friday, while Kirk teamed up with Jordan Castillo, Preston Cooper and Trenton Johnson for a 3:23.46 showing that will also convert to a national B standard.
BASEBALL
Arkansas 5, Washington State 2
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Cougars dropped their third straight game to No. 4 Arkansas in their season-opening series.
Highlight performers for Washington State (0-3) included first baseman Ryan Skjonsby, who hammered a pair of doubles, and third baseman Ricco Longo, who recorded an RBI-triple.
But the bats were too big for the Razorbacks (3-0), who tallied three home runs and seven total extra-base hits on the day.
The four-game series, scheduled to wrap up Sunday, will instead conclude at 10 a.m. Monday due to weather.
Washington St. 000 200 000—2 6 0
Arkansas 010 101 02x—5 9 0
Wood, Carter (6), Coil (7), Wiggins (9) and Becker, Helfrick (8); Meyers, Tedesco (6) and Cresswell. W — Carter; L — Tedesco.
WSU hits — Skjonbsy 2 (2 2B), Longo (3B), Obenour (2B), Hartman, Watterson.
Arkansas hits — Iredale 2 (2 HR), Becker 2 (2 2B), Aloy (HR), Davalan (2B), Diggs (2B), Maxwell, Thomas.
MEN’S GOLF
Renner leads Cougs on Day 3
LIHUE, Hawaii — Junior Sam Renner led Washington State with an even-par 70 in the third and final round of competition at the John Burns Intercollegiate played at the par-70, 7,098-yard Ocean Course at Hokuala.
The Cougars finished the three-day event with a final round 290, 10-over par, to place 15th overall at 26-over 866. Utah and UNLV tied for the team title at 22-under-par, 818, 12 strokes ahead of Santa Clara.