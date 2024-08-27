COLLEGE ROUNDUP

CHENEY, Wash. — An Idaho rally came up just short and the Vandals settled for a split in their season series with host Eastern Washington, falling 63-60 in Big Sky Conference women’s basketball play at Cheney on Saturday.

Olivia Nelson led UI (16-8, 8-5) in scoring for a ninth time this season, putting up 20 points. The Vandals outrebounded the Eagles (10-15, 6-7) comfortably, 46-28, and shot a perfect 9-for-9 from the foul line to EWU’s 15-for-16, but suffered from a slow start and a cold night from 3-point range, where they totaled just 3-for-22.

IDAHO (16-8, 8-5)

Nelson 9-19 2-2 20, Hassmann 5-12 0-0 1, Schweizer 2-7 2-2 6, Aadland 1-4 3-3 5, Bukvic 2-5 0-0 5, Pinheiro 1-4 2-2 4, da Silva 2-4 0-0 4, Uriarte 1-1 0-0 3, Brans 1-6 0-0 2. Totals 24-62 9-9 60.

EASTERN WASHINGTON (10-15, 6-7)

Howard 7-16 3-3 19, Pettis 5-14 3-4 13, Eggers 3-10 5-5 12, Grossman 4-11 2-2 11, Gallatin 0-3 2-2 2, Harvey 2-4 0-0 4, Hays 1-2 0-0 2, Kirk 0-1 0-0 0, McElmurry 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 22-62 15-16 63.

Idaho 12 12 15 21—60

EWU 17 20 11 15—63

3-point goals — UI 3-22 (Hassmann 1-4, Bukvic 1-3, Uriarte 1-1, Brans 0-5, Nelson 0-3, Schweizer 0-2, Aadland 0-2, Pinheiro 0-2), EWU 4-12 (Howard 2-4, Grossman 1-5, Eggers 1-1, Pettis 0-2). Rebounds — UI 46 (Aadland 9), EWU 28 (Grossman 9). Assists — UI 9 (Hassmann 5), EWU 8 (Howard, Pettis 3). Total fouls — UI 18, EWU 13. Attendance — 930.

Portland 84, Washington State 79

PORTLAND, Ore. — Washington State fielded five double-digit scorers in one game for the first time this season, but narrowly fell to the host Portland Pilots in West Coast Conference play.

The Pilots (24-3, 13-3) held a 47-40 halftime advantage and stretched that edge to 74-60 during the fourth quarter. The Cougs (16-12, 11-6) were closing the gap in the final minutes of the game, but ran out of time.

The Cougs’ Tara Wallack filled the box score with 15 points, eight assists, five rebounds and a steal. Eleonora Villa led the team with 16 points while notching three boards and two assists. Dayana Mendes and Astera Tuhina each finished with 11 points, and Mendes grabbed a team-high eight rebounds for WSU (16-12, 11-6). Tuhina added four steals and four rebounds. Jenna Villa tallied 10 points, five rebounds, two blocks and two assists.

WASHINGTON ST. (16-12, 11-6)

Mendes 3-9 5-7 11, Tuhina 4-7 2-2 11, Eleonora Villa 8-14 0-0 16, Jenna Villa 4-12 0-0 10, Wallack 7-14 1-2 15, Kpetikou 0-2 0-0 0, Abraham 3-4 0-0 7, Alsina 1-1 0-0 3, Chiu 0-0 0-0 0, Dart 0-0 0-0 0, Gardner 2-3 0-0 6. Totals 32-66 8-11 79.

PORTLAND (24-3, 13-3)

Hull 1-4 1-1 3, Mark 6-14 4-6 16, Burnham 13-20 4-5 31, Meek 2-6 0-0 4, Shearer 4-10 1-1 11, Spear 3-4 0-0 6, Zimmerman 0-0 0-0 0, Fraley 2-3 1-1 5, Mogel 3-4 0-0 8. Totals 34-65 11-14 84.

WSU 17 23 18 21—79

Portland 24 23 19 18—84

3-Point Goals — Washington St. 7-25 (Mendes 0-1, Tuhina 1-3, E.Villa 0-3, J.Villa 2-8, Wallack 0-4, Abraham 1-2, Alsina 1-1, Gardner 2-3), Portland 5-10 (Mark 0-2, Burnham 1-1, Meek 0-2, Shearer 2-3, Mogel 2-2). Assists — Washington St. 17 (Wallack 8), Portland 26 (Meek 11). Fouled Out — None. Rebounds — Washington St. 34 (Mendes 8), Portland 34 (Mark 9). Total Fouls — Washington St. 16, Portland 13. Technical Fouls — None. A — 1,518.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

Saint Mary’s 77, Washington State 56

MORAGA, Calif. — Washington State hung with the first-place Gaels through halftime before Saint Mary’s staged a 19-4 run out of the break to build a 19-point final advantage in a West Coast Conference battle.

LeJuan Watts led the Cougs (16-11, 6-8 West Coast Conference) with 17 points and Isaiah Watts added 12 points.

Paulius Murauskas led Saint Mary’s (23-4, 13-1) with 30 points as he shot a startling 12-of-19 from the floor.

Turnover trouble continued for the Cougs, as they relinquished the ball 16 times and shot just 30% from the floor in the second half after posting a 52% clip in the first 20 minutes.

WASHINGTON ST. (16-11)

Erikstrup 3-7 0-0 6, Price 4-8 0-0 11, L.Watts 8-16 1-2 17, Calmese 2-6 0-0 5, I.Watts 4-11 2-2 12, Thrastarson 0-1 0-0 0, Okafor 0-2 1-2 1, Vavers 0-0 2-3 2, Gerrits 0-1 0-0 0, Sessoms 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 21-53 6-9 54.

SAINT MARY’S (CAL.) (23-4)

Murauskas 12-19 4-5 30, Saxen 3-5 2-4 8, Marciulionis 5-13 5-5 16, Ross 4-10 3-3 12, Barrett 1-4 0-0 2, Hardaway 0-2 0-0 0, Lewis 1-5 0-0 3, Wessels 3-5 0-0 6, Bennett 0-0 0-0 0, Dent 0-0 0-0 0, Gad 0-0 0-0 0, McKeever 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-63 14-17 77.

Halftime — Saint Mary’s (Cal.) 38-34. 3-Point Goals — Washington St. 6-15 (Price 3-5, I.Watts 2-6, Calmese 1-1, L.Watts 0-1, Erikstrup 0-2), Saint Mary’s (Cal.) 5-24 (Murauskas 2-6, Lewis 1-4, Marciulionis 1-4, Ross 1-5, Hardaway 0-2, Barrett 0-3). Rebounds — Washington St. 27 (I.Watts 6), Saint Mary’s (Cal.) 32 (Murauskas 10). Assists — Washington St. 14 (Calmese 4), Saint Mary’s (Cal.) 16 (Marciulionis 7). Total Fouls — Washington St. 16, Saint Mary’s (Cal.) 13.

Eastern Washington 75, Idaho 73

CHENEY — In a heartbreaker, Idaho could not stall Big Sky rival Eastern Washington’s comeback, dropping the road contest on a pair of Andrew Cook free throws with seven seconds left in regulation.

Isaiah Brickner led Idaho (11-15, 6-7) with 17 points, while Jack Payne posted 16 points and Julius Mims and Kristian Gonzalez added 13 each.

Idaho led by five points at halftime, but saw the Eagles score 39 points in 20 minutes to claim the victory. Cook snagged the final two of his game-high 28 points as he gave the Eagles (10-16, 6-7) the go-ahead.

IDAHO (11-15)

Mims 4-6 4-4 13, Mrus 0-3 0-2 0, Gonzalez 5-10 0-0 13, Mitchell 1-4 3-4 5, Payne 5-12 4-4 16, Brickner 5-5 4-4 17, Linhardt 1-3 2-2 4, Yearout 1-2 2-2 5, Anderson 0-0 0-0 0, Hardy 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-45 19-22 73.