COMMENTARY: Vandals a testament to overcoming adversity

It’s impossible to overstate what Jason Eck has done in three years as the headman of the Idaho football team.

The No. 8 Vandals notched a convincing 34-13 victory over Lehigh (Pa.) in the second round of the Football Championship Subdivision playoffs on Saturday.

Idaho is one of eight teams competing for a spot in the FCS national championship in Frisco, Texas. This isn’t just a feel-good underdog story for the Vandals anymore — it’s the new standard set by Eck.

Idaho’s success in 2024 wasn’t just about the milestones, like recording double-digit wins for the first time since 1993 or going undefeated at home for the first time in decades; it was a testament to what the Vandals overcame to get there. Despite a lack of continuity of offense, with only three players starting all 13 games, the team found ways to keep winning.

Backup quarterback Jack Wagner led the offense for most of the season. The redshirt freshman proved to be a serviceable option and led the offense to some key victories.

Starting QB Jack Layne has only seen limited action since suffering a collarbone injury in a 24-14 loss to Oregon to open the season. But when he’s healthy as he is now, boy is he fun to watch.

The sophomore was throwing it all over the yard in Idaho’s win over the Mountain Hawks, completing 72% of his passes for 318 yards and three touchdowns.

A healthy Layne makes Idaho’s offense far more dynamic and opens up the playbook for Eck and the boys.

Injuries at running back forced the Vandals to rely on four different halfbacks, each stepping up when called upon. Despite the challenges, the coaching staff’s success in recruiting the position paid off with freshmen Deshaun Buchanan and Art Williams combining for 819 yards rushing and seven touchdowns.