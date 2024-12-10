COMMENTARY: Vandals a testament to overcoming adversity

It’s impossible to overstate what Jason Eck has done in three years as the headman of the Idaho football team.
The No. 8 Vandals notched a convincing 34-13 victory over Lehigh (Pa.) in the second round of the Football Championship Subdivision playoffs on Saturday.
Idaho is one of eight teams competing for a spot in the FCS national championship in Frisco, Texas. This isn’t just a feel-good underdog story for the Vandals anymore — it’s the new standard set by Eck.
Idaho’s success in 2024 wasn’t just about the milestones, like recording double-digit wins for the first time since 1993 or going undefeated at home for the first time in decades; it was a testament to what the Vandals overcame to get there. Despite a lack of continuity of offense, with only three players starting all 13 games, the team found ways to keep winning.
Backup quarterback Jack Wagner led the offense for most of the season. The redshirt freshman proved to be a serviceable option and led the offense to some key victories.
Starting QB Jack Layne has only seen limited action since suffering a collarbone injury in a 24-14 loss to Oregon to open the season. But when he’s healthy as he is now, boy is he fun to watch.
The sophomore was throwing it all over the yard in Idaho’s win over the Mountain Hawks, completing 72% of his passes for 318 yards and three touchdowns.
A healthy Layne makes Idaho’s offense far more dynamic and opens up the playbook for Eck and the boys.
Injuries at running back forced the Vandals to rely on four different halfbacks, each stepping up when called upon. Despite the challenges, the coaching staff’s success in recruiting the position paid off with freshmen Deshaun Buchanan and Art Williams combining for 819 yards rushing and seven touchdowns.
Buchanan had a standout two-game stretch in early November, rushing for over 100 yards and scoring twice. He totaled 212 yards on 22 carries in a 39-30 win over Portland State on Nov. 9, marking the 10th-best single-game rushing performance in Idaho history.
Idaho’s usual 1-2 punch of Eli Cummings and Nate Thomas has been reliable when healthy, combining for 1,040 rushing yards and six touchdowns. Both bell-cow backs average more than five yards per carry.
While many groups on offense faced injuries, the receiver corps, led by Jordan Dwyer and Mark Hamper, remained consistent. Despite the loss of standout receivers Hayden Hatten and Jermaine Jackson, Dwyer and Hamper have emerged as a formidable tandem, combining for nearly 2,000 yards and 16 touchdowns.
Dwyer has already surpassed 1,000 receiving yards this season, and Hamper needs just 50 more yards to join him.
While the offense has faced its share of challenges, the defense has stepped up with several players emerging as key contributors.
Idaho will face No. 1 Montana State in the quarterfinals of the playoffs at 6 p.m. on Friday at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman, Mont.
The Vandals will return to Bobcat Stadium for the second time this year, where their first visit ended in a tough 35-7 loss to Montana State on Oct. 12.
However, don’t underestimate this Idaho team. The Vandals are getting healthy at the right time and will be playing with house money on their short trip to Bozeman.
The winning standard has been set, and the Vandals have reached the quarterfinals for the second straight year. Idaho will be hungry for an opportunity to upset the No. 1 seed and reach the semifinals for the first time since 1993.
