SportsDecember 5, 2024

Vandals bag 19 signees in early signing period

Kendrick’s Hewett gives a local flair to Idaho’s early 2025 class

Stephan Wiebe
Kendrick’s Sawyer Hewett carries the ball down the field in a breakaway play against Butte County during the Idaho Class 2A state championship game Nov. 22 at the P1FCU Kibbie Dome in Moscow.
Kendrick’s Sawyer Hewett carries the ball down the field in a breakaway play against Butte County during the Idaho Class 2A state championship game Nov. 22 at the P1FCU Kibbie Dome in Moscow.Liesbeth Powers/Moscow-Pullman Daily News
CJ McBean
CJ McBean
Casey Larson
Casey Larson
Toa Faavae
Toa Faavae247Sports

A small-school speedster with a ring for nearly every finger highlighted Idaho’s 2024 early signing day Wednesday.

Four-time state champion Sawyer Hewett of Kendrick was one of 19 football players to ink with the Vandals to begin the early signing period, which moved up three weeks from last year’s date.

National signing day may have lost some of its pizzazz from years past, with multiple signing days, multiple transfer periods and a new world of transfer portals and name, image and likeness “free agents” in the offseason.

But it still offers a first glimpse of some of the team’s future stars.

In addition to Hewett, some other names to watch include defensive back CJ McBean of Long Beach, Calif.; linebacker Casey Larson of Woodinville, Wash.; and quarterback Toa Faavae of Martinez, Calif.

Here’s a full look at the latest Vandals:

Hewett stays home

Do-it-all player Hewett is already quite familiar with his new home, the P1FCU Kibbie Dome in Moscow. After all, it’s the place where he’s played multiple state playoff games and state championships over the years, including the Tigers’ fourth straight state title (and first at the Idaho Class 2A level) in a 50-14 win over Butte County on Nov. 22.

The speedy Hewett was recruited as a wide receiver, although he had several games in his prep career where he scored touchdowns multiple ways such as receiving, rushing and returning kicks or punts.

Hewett finished his senior season with a whopping 29 touchdowns and more than 2,000 all-purpose yards.

“We’ve made quite a bit of history in this stadium,” Hewett said after Kendrick’s latest state championship at the Kibbie Dome. “And it’s really awesome that I get to come here for the next four years and play a part in the Idaho Vandals.”

Spotlight on McBean, Larson, Faavae

In addition to having a sick name, McBean is a 6-foot-2, 190-pound defensive back who was an MVP of his high school league and could be in line to play right away.

The Junipero Serra High School graduate had 11 catches for 191 yards and four TDs to go with 77 tackles, two forced fumbles, seven pass breakups and one interception as a junior.

“I fell in love with the place itself,” McBean told a reporter on his reason for choosing Idaho. “It’s a place where I really feel I can really develop to where I know I can be at.”

Added UI coach Jason Eck, “CJ is a flat out dog on both sides of the ball.”

Larson comes to the Vandals with good size for a true freshman linebacker at 6-2, 200. His highlight tape is flush with acrobatic interceptions and some punt return touchdowns — not things normally seen from a player recruited to play LB.

Eck said UI recruited Larson for over a year.

As for Faavae, he’s a 6-1, 200-pound dual-threat QB who has “elite speed and great touch on his deep balls.”

Faavae helped lead renowned De La Salle High School to three straight state championships in California.

He recorded 42 rushing TDs his senior season, 42 rushing touchdowns across his three varsity years and broke his high school rushing record for a QB with over 2,000 yards in his career.

Football runs in his family blood as Faavae’s father played football at Utah State and three uncles played football for Portland State, Cal and Hawaii.

Staying local

Six of the signees hail from inside the state of Idaho and five come from Washington.

Finding the best local and regional talent has been a primary recruiting focus of Eck ever since he took over in 2022 and he continues to stay true to that goal.

UI’s offensive signees

QB: Toa Faavae, Martinez, Calif. (De La Salle High School).

WR: Sawyer Hewett, Juliaetta, Idaho, (Kendrick High School); Zhaiel Smith, Damascus, Ore., (Tualatin High School).

OL: JoJo Matautia, Renton, Wash. (Eastside Catholic); Blake Ryan, Middleton, Wis. (Middleton High School); Jaymar Tasi, Spanaway, Wash., (Roosevelt High School).

UI’s defensive signees

DB: Johnathan Cravin Jr., Temecula, Calif. (Chaparral High School); Colin “CJ” McBean, Long Beach, Calif. (Junipero Serra High School).

LB: Jack Giannini, Eagle, Idaho (Eagle High School); Brody Michael, Queen Creek, Ariz., (American Leadership Academy); Casey Larson, Woodinville, Wash. (Woodinville High School).

DL: Harrison Deshazer, Washougal, Wash. (Washougal High School); Shepard Fish, Meridian, Idaho (Capital High School); Austin Flaherty, Boise, Idaho (Borah High School); Reggie Kloehn, Fremont, Wis. (Hortonville High School); Mason Krahn, Nampa, Idaho (Skyview High School); Caden Siegner, Star, Idaho (Owyhee High School); Cody Thumlert, Issaquah, Wash., (Eastside Catholic High School); Nate Williams, Eagle, Idaho (Eagle High School).

Wiebe may be contacted at (208) 848-2277, swiebe@lmtribune.com or on Twitter @StephanSports.

