COEUR D’ALENE — Local athletes picked up several awards during the 61st annual North Idaho Athletic Hall of Fame Awards Banquet on Saturday at the Coeur d’Alene Resort.
The Vandals picked up several awards on the college side. Beyonce Bea earned the female athlete of the year award and Gevani McCoy earned the male nod.
Idaho’s head football coach Jason Eck also took home the men’s coach of the year award.
The women’s coach of the year was Lewis-Clark State’s Brian Orr.
On the high school side, the Kendrick football team earned boys team of the year award after going 12-0 and scoring 418 unanswered points. Zane Hobart also earned boys coach of the year in the 3A-1A ranks.
Rebecca Butterfield of Potlatch earned the softball player of the year in the 3A-1A ranks and Jolee Ecklund of Troy took home the volleyball player of the year award.
COLLEGE
Female athlete of the year — Beyonce Bea, Idaho basketball; Male athlete of the year — Gevani McCoy, Idaho football; Female team of the year — Idaho soccer; Male team of year — North Idaho basketball; Women’s coach of the year — Brian Orr, Lewis-Clark State basketball; Male coach of the year — Jason Eck, Idaho football.
HIGH SCHOOL
Girls golf — Braylyn Bayer, Bonners Ferry; Boys golf — Archie Rauenhorst, Kellogg, Cole Jaworski, Coeur d’Alene; Girls tennis — Caitlin Combes, Coeur d’Alene Charter; Boys tennis — Dylan Gomez, Lewiston; Softball — 5A-4A: Taryn Barney, Lewiston; 3A-1A: Rebecca Butterfield, Potlatch; Baseball — 5A-4A: Chris Ricard, Lewiston; 3A-1A: Cameron House, Troy; Girls track — 5A-4A: Samantha Wood, Post Falls; 3A-1A: Asha Abubakari, Bonners Ferry; Boys track — 5A-4A: Rusty Lee, Sandpoint; 3A-1A: Reid Thomas, Orofino; Girls golf — 5A-4A: Taylor Mire, Sandpoint; Boys golf — Carson King, Lewiston, Brady Hanna, Lakeland; Girls cross country — Annastasia Peters, Post Falls; Boys cross country — Max Cervi-Skinner, Coeur d’Alene; Girls soccer — Georgia Whitehead, Lake City, Elliotte Kortus, Lake City; Boys soccer — Evan Dickinson, Sandpoint; Cooper Prohaska, Coeur d’Alene; Volleyball — 5A-4A: Kylie Munday, Post Falls; 3A-1A: Paige Valliere, Clark Fork, Jolee Ecklund, Troy; Girls swimming — Gabby Garasky, Lake City; Boys swimming — Steven Griffith, Lake City; Football — 5A-4A: Zach Johnson, Lake City; 3A-1A: Kolby Luna, Kellogg, Ty Koepp, Kendrick; Girls basketball — 5A-4A: Teagan Colvin, Coeur d’Alene, Aliya Strock, Sandpoint; 3A-1A: Malia Miller, Timberlake; Boys basketball — 5A-4A: Blake Buchanan, Lake City; 3A-1A: Kase Wynott, Lapwai; Girls wrestling — Alyssa Randles, Coeur d’Alene; Boys wrestling — 5A-4A: Jose Laguna, Post Falls; 3A-1A: Jager Hall, Kellogg; Girls team of the year — 5A-4A: Coeur d’Alene basketball; 3A-1A: Potlatch softball; Boys team of the year — 5A-4A: Lake City basketball; 3A-1A: Kendrick football; Girls coach of the year — 5A-4A: Will Love, Sandpoint basketball; 3A-1A: Debroah Blazzard, Troy Volleyball; Boys coach of the year — 5A-4A: Jim Winger, Lake City Basketball; 3A-1A: Travis House, Troy baseball, Zane Hobart, Kendrick football; Female athlete of the year — 5A-4A: Aliya Strock, Sandpoint; 3A-1A: Asha Abubakari, Bonners Ferry; Male athlete of the year — 5A-4A: Zach Johnson, Lake City; 3A-1A: Matyus McLain, Preist River.