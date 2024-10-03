Vandals’ depth continues to be tested

There are a plethora of options to choose from when trying to pick what the most used “coach speak” lines are.

Two popular ones — “next man up” and “learn from that loss and bounce back next week” — will be on full display when No. 10 Idaho hosts No. 25 Northern Arizona for homecoming at 2 p.m. Saturday (SWX/ESPN+) at the P1FCU Kibbie Dome.

When it comes to the phrase “next man up,” the Vandals have taken that to a whole new level in the first five games of the season. In those five games, Idaho has used 77 players and only 32 of those players have participated in every game.

You don’t have to look any further than the quarterback position to understand how much the injury bug has plagued Idaho. Starter Jack Layne broke his collarbone in the season opener against Oregon. Backup Jack Wagner has started the next four games, but has failed to finish two of those contests because of injuries.

Third-string quarterback Nick Josifek performed well in relief last week and nearly orchestrated a two-possession comeback on the road against UC Davis in a 28-26 loss.

Wagner has been able to practice this week and Idaho coach Jason Eck said that the injury was more of an aggravation of the shoulder injury he had against Wyoming, and that it did not appear to be serious. If Wagner were to have a setback, Eck has full confidence in Josifek to step in.

“Good to have confidence in Nick (Josifek). We will see how he practices this week, but ... the way he played probably earned more playing time. We will see how things go with him this week.”

Eck noted on the Prater and the Ballgame show on KTIK 95.3 FM in Boise yesterday that there was a possibility of using both Wagner and Josifek this weekend.

No matter who is behind center on Saturday, the signal caller will be without Jake Cox at the tight end position. Cox injured his knee against the Aggies and is done for the season. The junior had four receptions for 48 yards and two touchdowns. Junior Alex Moore leads all Idaho tight ends with 10 receptions for 70 yards.

Cox’s injury opened the door for UCLA-transfer Mike Martinez to get on the field more last week. Martinez is still looking for his first reception as a Vandal, but has played a key role in run blocking. At 6-foot-6 and 265 pounds, Martinez has used his size well as an extra blocker.