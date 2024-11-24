Sections
SportsNovember 24, 2024

Vandals get bye in FCS playoffs, will play at home Dec. 7

Idaho (9-3) will be winner of Richmond-Lehigh

Lewiston Tribune
Idaho wide receiver Mark Hamper runs across the end zone for a touchdown against Weber State during a quarter of a Big Sky conference game at the P1FCU Kibbie Dome in Moscow.
Idaho wide receiver Mark Hamper runs across the end zone for a touchdown against Weber State during a quarter of a Big Sky conference game at the P1FCU Kibbie Dome in Moscow.August Frank/Lewiston Tribune

The University of Idaho football team secured the No. 8 seed, a first-round bye and a home game in the Football Championship Subdivision playoffs, the bracket for which was released today.

The Vandals (9-3) will open the playoffs at home Dec. 7 at 6 p.m. They will face the winner of this weekend's matchup between No. 9 Richmond of Virginia and Lehigh of Pennsylvania.

The FCS playoff bracket can be found here.

The Vandals wrapped up the regular season with a 40-17 victory at Idaho State on Saturday evening.

