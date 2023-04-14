Vandals hire Bobby Jay to coach safeties

New Idaho safeties coach Bobby Jay talks with junior safety Murvin Kenion III during a practice at the Kibbie Dome.

 Idaho Athletics

Idaho football coach Jason Eck announced former University of San Diego defensive coordinator Bobby Jay will take over as the Vandals’ new safeties coach.

Jay replaces Tyler Yelk who left UI earlier this month to take an assistant head coaching job with the Philadelphia Eagles.