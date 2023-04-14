Vandals hire Bobby Jay to coach safeties

Idaho football coach Jason Eck announced former University of San Diego defensive coordinator Bobby Jay will take over as the Vandals’ new safeties coach.
Jay replaces Tyler Yelk who left UI earlier this month to take an assistant head coaching job with the Philadelphia Eagles.
Jay, a Boise native, spent the last 12 seasons at San Diego. He was named defensive coordinator of Toreros in 2018. Before that, he coached the defensive backs in 2014 after spending two years coaching the linebackers.
“We are very excited to add Bobby Jay to our staff as safeties coach,” Eck said. “He was part of a championship FCS program at San Diego for over 10 years, including the last five as the defensive coordinator. He is knowledgeable of our scheme, a defensive back expert and a skilled recruiter. Being a native of Boise and a graduate of Boise high school, was also a big plus as we want to consistently get the best players in the state to play for the Vandals. We are excited to welcome Bobby, his wife Katy and their children to the Vandal family.”
While Jay was calling plays on defense at San Diego, it won two straight conference championships and made two Football Championship Sub Division playoff appearances. During the 2022 season, San Diego ranked 17th in the FCS and first in the Pioneer Football League for scoring defense, allowing just 21 points per game. It also ranked fourth in the FCS in tackles for loss, racking up 81 in just 10 games.
“It’s awesome to get closer to home and get back to Idaho,” Jay said. “Obviously, seeing what this program did last season, I hope to come and be able to help continue to push this place to new heights. I heard great things about coach Eck from different guys around the profession (and) they’re really excited about what we’re going to build here.
“I remember when I was young and this place was rocking, so it can be special. I know there’s support for this program across the state I look forward to that.”
Prior to his time at San Diego, Jay was a graduate assistant at his alma mater, the University of the Redlands. He coached at Capital High School in Boise from 2006-07. Jay played safety at Redlands, where the Bulldogs won conference titles in 2002 and 2003.
He joins a Vandal program that finished in the top 25 in total defense and held opponents to 24.07 points per fame in the first year under Eck and defensive coordinator Rob Aurich.
“We ran a similar quarter system at San Diego, so I think there’s a fair amount of crossover on those things,” Jay said. “I hope to be able to kind of build off of that and hit the ground running, but I love how fast and physical they played last year.”
The Vandal safety room includes returning starters Tommy McCormick and Murvin Kenion III, who combined for nine turnovers a season ago.
“I’m excited to coach these guys,” Jay said. “They are very athletic and very physical. They have the things you want to see. I think there are some talented guys in that room and I look forward to the work.”