Vandals, Layne cruise to playoff victory over Lehigh

MOSCOW — Idaho quarterback Jack Layne passed for 318 yards and three touchdowns, sophomore wide receiver Jordan Dwyer accounted for 166 of those yards and two of the touchdowns and the Vandal defense shut out the Mountain Hawks until the final minute and the No. 8 Idaho beat Lehigh 34-13 in the second round of the Football Championship Subdivision playoffs on Saturday at the P1FCU Kibbie Dome in Moscow.

The Vandals started fast and stayed steady, outpacing the Patriot League Champion Mountain Hawks 410-371 in total offensive yards and kept Lehigh out of the end zone until the final minute.

Layne, making his first FCS postseason start of his career, started fast with a 26-yard completion to Dwyer and capped the drive with a 5-yard connection with the sophomore from Puyallup, Wash., to see the Vandals jump out to an early 6-0 lead.

The second Idaho score came courtesy of two bang-bang plays from the Vandals’ dynamic receiving duo. Redshirt freshman Mark Hamper took a slant pass 28 yards, dodging defenders.

Layne followed up the momentous play with a deep heave to an open Dwyer, who reeled in the pass over his shoulder, stopped short of the goal line, turned around and back peddled into the end zone.

The Vandals paid the price for the bit of showboating with a failed 2-point conversion attempt, which kept the Idaho leads at 12-0.