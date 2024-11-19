Vandals perfect at home, 5-0 in the Dome

That last time Idaho went undefeated in the confines of the Kibbie Dome, “Macarena” was the top Billboard hit, Bill Clinton was President and the Chicago Bulls won an NBA-record 72 games, a mark that still stands today.

With their 31-24 victory over Weber State on Saturday, the No. 7 Vandals (8-3, 5-2 Big Sky) finished 5-0 at home — their first undefeated regular-season home record since 1996.

Against all odds, Idaho coach Jason Eck has the Vandals clicking and — most importantly — defending their home turf.

What makes UI’s top-10 ranking and unbeaten home record even more impressive is the rash of injuries the Vandals have endured this season.

Four Vandal quarterbacks have been injured this year, although original starter Jack Layne returned against the Wildcats, passing for 283 yards and three touchdowns with one interception.

If Layne starts in Saturday’s finale against Idaho State in Pocatello, it will be the first time all season the first-stringer will start back-to-back games.

Running backs Eli Cummings, Nate Thomas, Art Williams and Deshaun Buchanan have all performed admirably when called upon, but all have also been banged up and it’s unclear who will be available from the bunch this week.

UI’s best defender, defensive end Keyshawn James-Newby, has also battled a nagging injury all season and was unable to finish the game against Weber State.

Through it all, the Vandals just keep winning.