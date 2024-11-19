Sections
SportsNovember 19, 2024

Vandals perfect at home, 5-0 in the Dome

Idaho undefeated at home for first time in nearly three decades

Stephan Wiebe
Idaho defensive back Kyrin Beachem celebrates as the band plays behind him following the Vandals 31-24 victory over Weber State in a Big Sky conference game Saturday at the P1FCU Kibbie Dome in Moscow.
Idaho defensive back Kyrin Beachem celebrates as the band plays behind him following the Vandals 31-24 victory over Weber State in a Big Sky conference game Saturday at the P1FCU Kibbie Dome in Moscow.August Frank/Lewiston Tribune
Idaho quarterback Jack Layne throws the ball into a net during a practice on April 2 at the Kibbie Dome in Moscow.
Idaho quarterback Jack Layne throws the ball into a net during a practice on April 2 at the Kibbie Dome in Moscow.August Frank/Tribune

That last time Idaho went undefeated in the confines of the Kibbie Dome, “Macarena” was the top Billboard hit, Bill Clinton was President and the Chicago Bulls won an NBA-record 72 games, a mark that still stands today.

With their 31-24 victory over Weber State on Saturday, the No. 7 Vandals (8-3, 5-2 Big Sky) finished 5-0 at home — their first undefeated regular-season home record since 1996.

Against all odds, Idaho coach Jason Eck has the Vandals clicking and — most importantly — defending their home turf.

What makes UI’s top-10 ranking and unbeaten home record even more impressive is the rash of injuries the Vandals have endured this season.

Four Vandal quarterbacks have been injured this year, although original starter Jack Layne returned against the Wildcats, passing for 283 yards and three touchdowns with one interception.

If Layne starts in Saturday’s finale against Idaho State in Pocatello, it will be the first time all season the first-stringer will start back-to-back games.

Running backs Eli Cummings, Nate Thomas, Art Williams and Deshaun Buchanan have all performed admirably when called upon, but all have also been banged up and it’s unclear who will be available from the bunch this week.

UI’s best defender, defensive end Keyshawn James-Newby, has also battled a nagging injury all season and was unable to finish the game against Weber State.

Through it all, the Vandals just keep winning.

It doesn’t matter who is taking the snaps, who is taking the handoffs or who is rushing the passer — Idaho still finds ways to win, especially at home.

The simple irony of Idaho’s perfect home mark is it could go a long way in getting the Vandals one more game in front of their home fans.

If the Vandals take care of business against in-state rival ISU, they could be in line to host a playoff game for the second straight season.

UI went 1-1 in the FCS playoffs last season, playing both its postseason games in the Kibbie Dome. The Vandals earned a first-round bye before beating Southern Illinois 20-17 then falling to UAlbany 30-22 in the quarterfinals.

The contrast between last year’s UI team and this year’s group is stark. The 2023 Vandals were a star-studded group with names like Jerry Rice Award winner Gevani McCoy (now a QB with Oregon State) and record-breaking wide receiver Hayden Hatten.

This year’s team not only doesn’t have the same star power, it has players limping off the field left and right.

And yet UI still finds itself at 8-3 with one regular-season game to go. A victory over the Bengals would match last year’s win total. And a playoff victory would surpass last year’s 9-4 mark and give UI 10 wins for the first time since 1993.

As I wrap up my first UI football column in nearly a year, I’ll knock on wood as to not jinx the Vandals. But Eck’s boys just keep finding ways to win.

No matter what happens the rest of the way, their resilience is what I’ll remember most about UI’s 2024 football season.

Wiebe may be contacted at (208) 848-2277, swiebe@lmtribune.com or on Twitter @StephanSports.

Idaho football
Idaho Vandals
College football
