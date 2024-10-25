Vandals ready to defend ‘Che-Scow Cup’

The No. 11 Idaho Vandals will play inside the friendly confines of the P1FCU Kibbie Dome for the second consecutive week when they take on rival Eastern Washington for the “Che-Scow Cup.”
The game will be at 6 p.m. today and will be broadcast on SWX and streamed live on ESPN+.
Idaho (5-3, 2-2 Big Sky) will host parent weekend and will look to improve to 4-0 inside the Dome. The Eagles (2-5, 1-2) have played a tough schedule this year and will face their fourth consecutive ranked Big Sky opponent.
“This is a game where you can throw the records out, big rivalry game,” Idaho coach Jason Eck said. “I certainly see a lot of talent running around that field.”
Offensive state of mind
Eastern Washington averages 33.7 points and 429.6 yards per game. The Eagles have scored at least 35 points in each of the last three games, all against ranked-Big Sky opponents.
“They are a good offense. They have always been good on offense for as long as I have known about Eastern Washington football,” Eck said. “It is going to be a challenge; they played our tails off last year.”
The problem is on the other side of the ball. The Eagles have allowed over 38 points a game and 484 yards per game. In those three games where EWU scored 35 points or more, the team went 1-2 and gave up 48 points to UC Davis and 52 to Montana.
Junior quarterback Kekoa Visperas has been very smart with his decision making for most of the season. In 202 passing attempts, Visperas has only thrown one interception. The QB has 1,536 passing yards on 7.6 yards per attempt and has thrown 13 touchdowns.
Visperas is joined by a three-headed rushing attack with all three runners gaining more than 300 yards this year thus far.
Junio Tuna Altahir has had the most success with 434 yards on 80 attempts. Senior running back Malik Dotson will also see time in the backfield along with senior quarterback Jared Taylor, who will get time at the QB position and is always a threat to run.
Chism III one of FCS-best WRs
The best weapon for the Eagles’ offense is senior wide receiver Efton Chism III, who leads the Big Sky in several receiving categories.
Chism has 69 receptions through seven games, the most in the Football Championship Subdivision. Second in the Big Sky is Jeff Weimer of Idaho State at 43 in eight games. Jordan Dwyer leads the Vandals with 36 catches this season, tied for fifth in the conference.
“I think Chism is probably the best receiver in our conference,” Eck said.
The EWU wideout has a conference-best 750 receiving yards this season and has scored eight times.
The Monroe, Wash., native has at least seven catches in all seven games this season and has reached the double-digit reception mark three times. Chism had a career-high 15 receptions last week against UC Davis. His 170 yards against the Aggies were 3 yards shy of his personal best that he set in EWU’s season opener against Monmouth when he had 173 on 12 catches and scored three times.
No one else at Eastern Washington has more than 18 receptions this season. In fact, Chism has 42.8% of the Eagle catches and 45.6% of the receiving yards. The senior has more receiving touchdowns than the rest of the team combined (8-of-15).
The Idaho secondary, especially the cornerback position, has dealt with injuries all season long. It will be interesting to see what Eck and defensive coordinator Dan Jackson do to attempt to contain Chism.
Who will play for Idaho?
Starting quarterback Jack Layne has not played since he broke his collarbone in the season opener at Oregon. The sophomore returned to practice last week and was in uniform, albeit on the sideline, for the Vandals in their win against Cal Poly.
Idaho has the opportunity to be patient and take advantage of its bye week next week to give the starting quarterback extra time to return to the field.
Layne has not been ruled out from seeing the field against the Eagles, but for what it is worth, the game notes did not list Layne on the depth chart.
One name that did return to the depth chart was running back Eli Cummings. The junior missed action last week, but all signs are pointed to a return for the Vandals’ leading rusher.
Quick stat six-pack
Idaho is 19-9 all-time against Eastern Washington including back-to-back wins.
In the last two meetings, the Vandals have averaged 46 points and 353 rushing yards per game.
Keyshawn James-Newby has not had a sack in the last two games. Idaho’s senior defensive lineman has one sack in the last four games after seven in the first four.
Idaho is 3-0 inside the Kibbie Dome this year. The last time the Vandals started 4-0 at home it was with a 48-16 win over Eastern Washington in 2021.
Eastern Washington has only turned the ball over twice all season. The Eagles are tied with No. 1 North Dakota State for fewest turnovers in the FCS.
The Eagles’ defense has recorded 10 sacks on the year, but three of them were last week against the Aggies.
The basics
What: No. 13 Idaho (5-3, 2-2) vs. Eastern Washington (2-5, 1-2)
Where: P1FCU Kibbie Dome in Moscow
When: 6 p.m. today
TV: SWX/ESPN+
Radio: KOZE-AM/FM (950/95.5), KZFN-FM (106.1), KORT-AM (1230), KLER-AM (1300)
