Vandals receive midterm grades

ANALYSIS
The No. 7 Idaho Vandals are halfway through the 12-game regular season schedule, a perfect time to take a look at midterm grades.
Idaho is 4-2 on the year and 1-1 in Big Sky competition in one of the toughest six-game stretches for any Football Championship Subdivision team. After facing two Football Bowl Subdivision teams, including then-No. 3 Oregon, the Vandals went head-to-head with four consecutive ranked FCS teams.
Starting quarterback Jack Layne broke his collarbone in the first game of the season, senior defensive end Keyshawn James-Newby is on top of the FCS sacks leaderboard and Idaho is undefeated (2-0) inside the P1FCU Kibbie Dome.
The second half of the schedule starts on Saturday when the Vandals travel to Bozeman, Mont., to face No. 3 Montana State in a game that will be broadcast on ESPN2. After that clash of top-10 teams, Idaho gets three home games against teams that are a combined 7-10 (Cal Poly, Eastern Washington and No. 20 Weber State) and will go on the road to face Portland State (0-5, 0-2) and Idaho State (3-3, 1-1).
Before the Vandals get into that six-game stretch, here are their first-half grades:
OFFENSE — B-
Idaho has had to compete with its No. 2 and No. 3 quarterbacks on the depth chart for almost the entire season. Freshmen Jack Wagner and Nick Josifek have done a solid job in relief of Layne and the passing game has improved over the last three games.
Wagner is 55-of-109 (50.5%) for 703 yards with seven touchdowns and three interceptions. Josifek over the last two games has gone 16-of-29 (55.2%) for 222 yards and two touchdowns. The duo shared quarterback duties in Saturday’s win against Northern Arizona with both having up-and-down performances.
Running backs Elisha Cummings and Nate Thomas are both in the top 10 in rushing yards by Big Sky players and have played a major role in the Vandal offense. Idaho averages 160.8 yards per game on the ground, good enough for 49th best in the FCS.
Last week, the Vandals went all-in with the running game and rushed the ball 42 times on 55 offensive plays.
The Vandals also have a two-headed monster in the receiving game. Wideouts Jordan Dwyer and Mark Hamper have combined for 43 receptions for 723 yards and five touchdowns.
The other nine players who have caught at least one pass this season have combined for 39 receptions for 370 yards and five scores.
Idaho has scored 23 points or more in each of the last four games, which gives it a chance against any team with how strong the Vandal defense has played. However, it would be nice to see other targets become legit options for the young quarterbacks.
DEFENSE — A
If Idaho is going to make a run in the FCS playoffs, it is going to be because of the play on the defensive side of the ball. The Vandals are second in the Big Sky and 16th in the FCS at 19.8 points allowed per game.
It has been a bend-but-don’t-break style for Idaho. The Vandals give up 354.3 yards per game, but it has been their ability to get off the field with minimum damage that has been most impressive.
Idaho has done a fantastic job of making opponents one-dimensional as it is difficult for opposing offenses to gain yards on the ground. The Vandals have allowed just 93.3 rushing yards per game which is eighth best in the FCS. The defense has done even better over the past three games, allowing just 83 rushing yards per game.
James-Newby has eight sacks on the season, best in the Big Sky. The FCS website only gives him credit for 7.5 sacks which is currently tied for most on the season.
Linebacker Jaxton Eck is tied for third in total tackles in the Big Sky with 45. Safety Tommy McCormick is one of just five Big Sky defenders with two interceptions on the season. Defensive back Dwayne McDougle is top five in the conference with five pass breakups.
Idaho as a team has 18 sacks, tied for third most in the FCS behind Central Arkansas and Sacramento State.
SPECIAL TEAMS — B+
This grade drops a little from an “A” at the quarter mark, and it might be a little harsh to do so, but the kickoff return team has given up a couple of big returns lately.
Andrew Marshall is averaging 12 yards per punt return and has scored a touchdown. Preseason All-Big Sky team member Abraham Williams battled injuries and has not been able to show off his talents, but has 22.25 yards per return on his four attempts this year.
Cameron Pope has been a solid kicker going 6-for-8 on field goals with both misses coming from more than 50 yards out.
Punter LJ Harm continues to be solid with 10 punts inside the 20-yard line and three punts that traveled over 50 yards.
OFFENSIVE LINE — B+
The biggest question mark coming into the season has been one of the most reliable units for the Vandals.
Idaho lost center Kaden Robnett and right guard Charlie Vliem for the season after injuries in the Wyoming game on Sept. 7, but give credit to the depth of the Vandal front.
The Vandals’ offensive line has only allowed eight sacks all season and four of them were against Oregon in the first game. Idaho is rushing the ball at a 4.8 yards per clip with Cummings and Thomas continually finding large gaps to run through.
The one knock on the Vandal blockers is that they seem to wear down in the second half and the run game is unable to keep that momentum for 60 minutes.
SITUATIONAL OFFENSE — C
Overall, third-down conversions are still an issue for Idaho, but they have vastly improved over the past three games.
Idaho is 22-of-77 (35.1%) on third down this season, 10th best in the Big Sky and 73rd in the FCS. Over the last three games the Vandals are 20-of-43 (46.5%) which would put them fourth in the Big Sky and 15th in the FCS.
The perfect start in the red zone did come to an end, but Idaho was still strong once it got inside the opponent’s 20-yard line. The Vandals have scored on 17-of-19 trips to the red zone with 14 touchdowns.
SITUATIONAL DEFENSE — B-
It’s a small knock down in grade from a “B” because while the defense has played great, it has had a tough time getting off the field.
Opponents are 18-of-40 (45%) on third-down conversions over the last three games, which would put Idaho in 95th in the FCS at that mark.
The Vandals continue to be strong inside the red zone, allowing 11 touchdowns in 20 trips inside the 20-yard line.
OVERALL — B
UI’s overall grade does not change from the first quarter as once again Idaho went 2-1 over the last three games. The schedule has been a big test for the Vandals and for the most part they have succeeded, but there are still some flaws to work on.
Idaho has one of the best defenses in the FCS and the offense has done a good job of working around the flaws of its two backup quarterbacks. The running game was the focal point last week and should be the same going forward.
The Vandals need to work on third-down conversions on both sides of the ball and find more targets in the passing game.
The biggest test of the second half of the schedule is Saturday against the Bobcats who have a phenomenal rushing attack to go against the strong Idaho rush defense.
