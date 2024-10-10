Vandals receive midterm grades

ANALYSIS

The No. 7 Idaho Vandals are halfway through the 12-game regular season schedule, a perfect time to take a look at midterm grades.

Idaho is 4-2 on the year and 1-1 in Big Sky competition in one of the toughest six-game stretches for any Football Championship Subdivision team. After facing two Football Bowl Subdivision teams, including then-No. 3 Oregon, the Vandals went head-to-head with four consecutive ranked FCS teams.

Starting quarterback Jack Layne broke his collarbone in the first game of the season, senior defensive end Keyshawn James-Newby is on top of the FCS sacks leaderboard and Idaho is undefeated (2-0) inside the P1FCU Kibbie Dome.

The second half of the schedule starts on Saturday when the Vandals travel to Bozeman, Mont., to face No. 3 Montana State in a game that will be broadcast on ESPN2. After that clash of top-10 teams, Idaho gets three home games against teams that are a combined 7-10 (Cal Poly, Eastern Washington and No. 20 Weber State) and will go on the road to face Portland State (0-5, 0-2) and Idaho State (3-3, 1-1).

Before the Vandals get into that six-game stretch, here are their first-half grades:

OFFENSE — B-

Idaho has had to compete with its No. 2 and No. 3 quarterbacks on the depth chart for almost the entire season. Freshmen Jack Wagner and Nick Josifek have done a solid job in relief of Layne and the passing game has improved over the last three games.

Wagner is 55-of-109 (50.5%) for 703 yards with seven touchdowns and three interceptions. Josifek over the last two games has gone 16-of-29 (55.2%) for 222 yards and two touchdowns. The duo shared quarterback duties in Saturday’s win against Northern Arizona with both having up-and-down performances.

Running backs Elisha Cummings and Nate Thomas are both in the top 10 in rushing yards by Big Sky players and have played a major role in the Vandal offense. Idaho averages 160.8 yards per game on the ground, good enough for 49th best in the FCS.

Last week, the Vandals went all-in with the running game and rushed the ball 42 times on 55 offensive plays.

The Vandals also have a two-headed monster in the receiving game. Wideouts Jordan Dwyer and Mark Hamper have combined for 43 receptions for 723 yards and five touchdowns.

The other nine players who have caught at least one pass this season have combined for 39 receptions for 370 yards and five scores.

Idaho has scored 23 points or more in each of the last four games, which gives it a chance against any team with how strong the Vandal defense has played. However, it would be nice to see other targets become legit options for the young quarterbacks.

DEFENSE — A

If Idaho is going to make a run in the FCS playoffs, it is going to be because of the play on the defensive side of the ball. The Vandals are second in the Big Sky and 16th in the FCS at 19.8 points allowed per game.

It has been a bend-but-don’t-break style for Idaho. The Vandals give up 354.3 yards per game, but it has been their ability to get off the field with minimum damage that has been most impressive.

Idaho has done a fantastic job of making opponents one-dimensional as it is difficult for opposing offenses to gain yards on the ground. The Vandals have allowed just 93.3 rushing yards per game which is eighth best in the FCS. The defense has done even better over the past three games, allowing just 83 rushing yards per game.

James-Newby has eight sacks on the season, best in the Big Sky. The FCS website only gives him credit for 7.5 sacks which is currently tied for most on the season.

Linebacker Jaxton Eck is tied for third in total tackles in the Big Sky with 45. Safety Tommy McCormick is one of just five Big Sky defenders with two interceptions on the season. Defensive back Dwayne McDougle is top five in the conference with five pass breakups.

Idaho as a team has 18 sacks, tied for third most in the FCS behind Central Arkansas and Sacramento State.

SPECIAL TEAMS — B+