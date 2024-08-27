Vandals roll NAIA Orediggers in women’s basketball

MOSCOW — Anja Bukvic went 6-of-11 from the 3-point line to score a career-high 24 points and grabbed seven rebounds as she led Idaho to a 94-54 women’s basketball win over Montana Tech on Wednesday at ICCU Arena.

Hope Hassmann added 13 points, Ana Pinheiro scored 12 points and Jennifer Aadland posted 10 for the Vandals in the win over the NAIA Orediggers.

Bukvic scored 17 of her 24 points in the first half, going 5-of-8 from the field. The Vandals (5-2) also limited their turnovers to just three before the break, which they entered holding a 52-29 lead. The second half was much the same story, and Idaho finished out 32-of-67 (47.8%) from the field and 15-of-33 (45.5%) from 3-point range. The Vandal offense collected 20 assists on 32 made shots while turning the ball over just seven times for the day.

The win was the fifth straight for the Vandals since they dropped their opening two contests of the season. They are back in action at noon Saturday against St. Thomas (Minn.). The game will be played in Memorial Gym because commencement takes place the same day at ICCU Arena.

MONTANA TECH (5-2)