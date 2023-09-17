The No. 5 Idaho football team punched its Football Bowl Subdivision opponent, California, in the mouth for more than 20 minutes on Saturday at California Memorial Stadium. But like an experienced boxer, the Golden Bears of the Pac-12 made adjustments and scored 31 unanswered points to beat the Vandals 31-17.

“They made some adjustments,” Idaho coach Jason Eck said. “They dropped more guys into coverage and played less man as the game went on and made us hold on to the ball a little bit more.”

