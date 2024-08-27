Vandals want to honor seniors with milestone

The Vandals will honor their 11 seniors, nearly all on the defensive side of the ball, on Saturday as they look to do something no Idaho football team has done since 1996: Go undefeated in the regular season inside the P1FCU Kibbie Dome.

The Vandals will attempt that feat when Idaho hosts Weber State at 5 p.m. on Saturday at the Kibbie Dome. The game will be broadcast on SWX and streamed on ESPN+.

Many of those 11 seniors were on the field the last time the Vandals entered their final regular-season home game with the same opportunity. Idaho was 4-0 at home in the first season under coach Jason Eck in 2022. Then, UC Davis came into Moscow and disrupted the festivities with a 44-26 win.

Eck understands that there are a lot of emotions, and a lot of distractions, this week for those players who will be honored on Saturday. Families come in from out of town to help celebrate the occasion and a lot of memories will be shared.

Through all of that, No. 8 Idaho (7-3, 4-2 Big Sky) will have to refocus and take on a spry Weber State (3-7, 2-4) team that defeated the Vandals last season.

“You have to just try and be in the moment when you are walking out there with your mom and dad. If they are here,” Eck said. “You might have some emotional moments, but then you gotta transition when you are done walking out there to be in the moment in doing what you have to do.”

Eck said that while it is not a huge senior class this year, it is a good one. He noted that he wanted to honor those guys and there is no better way to honor them than to get a win on Saturday.

The Vandal coach noted during his Monday news conference that there is a chance that some of the 11 seniors could return next year as college athletics continues to handle “these goofy eligibility things still with COVID.” He said he planned to encourage every senior to check their eligibility just to understand where they stand, but no matter what they wanted to honor them this weekend.

“You know we are not going to look too deep into this, everyone should walk,” Eck said. “If you are going to graduate, if you are a senior, I would rather have you have two senior days than have zero senior days.”

Here are the 11 seniors for the Idaho Vandals:

DL, Keyshawn James-Newby

James-Newby joined the Vandals in 2023 after playing two years at NAIA-school Montana Tech. Last season, the defensive lineman had 38 tackles and five sacks. Both of those numbers were equalled and then bested by midseason of 2024.

“Keyshawn I think is the best defensive player in the Big Sky Conference,” Eck said. “Had another great game for us and has been creating havoc in the backfield and will go down as one of the better Vandal edge rushers of all-time.”

The Helena, Mont., native has battled with a left shoulder injury throughout the season. But he has still racked up 51 tackles and his 9.5 sacks are four more than any other defender in the Big Sky.

“Not the last game at the Kibbie Dome, but last game of the regular season,” James-Newby said. “I got the whole squad coming, so it’s gonna be a great one.”

DB, Tommy McCormick

The defensive back has played his entire collegiate career with the Vandals. McCormick has tallied 242 tackles for Idaho, including a career-high 77 this season.

“A guy like Tommy McCormick, a team captain, a good representative of just being a Vandal,” Eck said. “A great student, 4.0 student, going to go into med school when he is done playing football. I really think we have had the best leadership of my three years this year. He is a big part of it.”

The senior has recorded double-digit tackles in three consecutive games and destroyed a personal record with 18 tackles the last time he played at the Kibbie Dome against Eastern Washington.

LB, Mathias Bertram

After two years with New Mexico, Bertram joined the Vandals as a sophomore in 2022. The senior has played in 34 games with Idaho and has continuously come up with big plays for the defense.

Bertram recorded a career-high 10 tackles in a win against Abilene Christian and had his first collegiate interception when he picked off P.J. London of Northern Arizona on Oct. 5 in Moscow.