Vandals win 2nd straight Big Sky tennis title

The Idaho men's tennis team hoists its Big Sky Conference championship trophy Saturday in Phoenix. The Vandals won the conference championship for the second straight season.

PHOENIX, Ariz. — Sophomore Francisco Gay pulled out a three-set singles battle 2-6, 6-4, 7-5 to clinch a second consecutive Big Sky championship for the Idaho men’s tennis team, which edged past Northern Arizona 4-3 in the conference tournament final Saturday at the Phoenix Tennis Center.

Gay rallied from 5-3, 40-15 down in the third against NAU’s Piotr Galus, saving multiple match points with the conference title on the line en route to victory.

