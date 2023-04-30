PHOENIX, Ariz. — Sophomore Francisco Gay pulled out a three-set singles battle 2-6, 6-4, 7-5 to clinch a second consecutive Big Sky championship for the Idaho men’s tennis team, which edged past Northern Arizona 4-3 in the conference tournament final Saturday at the Phoenix Tennis Center.
Gay rallied from 5-3, 40-15 down in the third against NAU’s Piotr Galus, saving multiple match points with the conference title on the line en route to victory.
This was UI’s second consecutive 4-3 team dual win, following one in the semifinals against Sacramento State on Friday, which was also clinched by a singles win from Gay. It was the Vandals’ fifth title in the eight years since rejoining the Big Sky, and their 16th conference championship in program history.
Northern Arizona (22-2) entered the tournament as the top seed, having bested third seed Idaho (15-8) by a decisive 5-2 margin when the teams met in the regular season April 2. The Vandals were clutch in turning the tables Saturday as they managed two three-set singles victories and won two doubles tiebreaks.
Having struggled to stay above .500 early in the season, UI has turned a corner to win five straight team duals heading into the NCAA tournament, which begins May 17 at the USTA National Campus in Orlando, Fla.
A selection show will stream online at NCAA.com on Monday at 3:30 p.m.
Idaho 4, Northern Arizona 3
Singles — No. 1 Francisco Bascon (IDAHO) def. Maikel De Boes (NAU) 6-4, 6-2; No. 2 Francisco Gay (IDAHO) def. Piotr Galus (NAU) 2-6, 6-4, 7-5; No. 3 Bruno Casino (IDAHO) def. Facundo Tumosa (NAU) 6-0, 4-6, 6-3; No. 4 Dominik Buzonics BUZONICS, (NAU) def. Taiyo Kurata (IDAHO) 6-4, 6-4; No. 5 Alex Groves (NAU) def. Matteo Masala (IDAHO) 6-2, 3-6, 6-1; No. 6 Mario Duron (IDAHO) def. Dani Torres (NAU) 6-2, 7-5.
Doubles — No. 1 Facundo Tumosa/Maikel De Boes (NAU) def. Francisco Bascon/Matteo Masala (IDAHO) 6-4; No. 2 Francisco Gay/Taiyo Kurata (IDAHO) def. Alex Groves/Piotr Galus (NAU) 7-6; No. 3 Dominik Buzonics/Daniel Dillon (NAU) def. Bruno Casino/Alex Asenov (IDAHO) 7-6.
