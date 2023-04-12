CHICAGO — Nelson Velázquez hit his first-career grand slam in Chicago’s eight-run third inning and the Cubs rallied for a 14-9 victory over the Seattle Mariners on Tuesday night.

Dansby Swanson went 4-for-4 and Trey Mancini homered as the Cubs won for the fifth time in six games. Mancini had three RBI and Nico Hoerner had two hits and drove in two runs.