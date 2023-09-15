PHILADELPHIA — Justin Jefferson had a touchdown in his grasp. He just couldn’t hold on to the ball.

Jefferson hauled in a 30-yard reception that took Minnesota to the Philadelphia 1-yard line, tried to stretch into the end zone and lost the ball as he was tackled. The ball rolled into the end zone and out of bounds, and a seemingly sure score for the Vikings — a first-and-goal, at the very least — turned instead into a touchback.

