AREA ROUNDUP: Vikings earn five-set volleyball victory over Knights

PALOUSE — The Garfield-Palouse Vikings won in five sets versus Sunnyside Christain in a non-league volleyball match on Monday.
The final set scores were 22-25, 25-15, 25-18, 21-25, 15-4.
Kyra Brantner led Garfield-Palouse (14-2) with 17 kills and 16 digs, Clare Bowechop added 14 kills. Elena Flansburg snagged 16 digs and Kaylee Kimble dished out 16 assists. Brantner, Flansburg and Hailey Beckner each added a solo block.
Pomeroy falls in three
WALLA WALLA — The Pomeroy Pirates lost in three sets to DeSales by set scores of 25-15, 25-22, 26-24 in a nonleague match.
Olivia Cooper was a perfect 10-for-10 from the service line and added 12 digs and two aces.
Taylor Gilbert added eight digs and five kills, Holly Van Vogt was 10-for-10 from the service line with three aces and 12 assists and Carmen Fruh delivered eight solo blocks for the Pirates (10-6). Pomeroy coach Adam Van Vogt said his team “played better as the night went on” but just “couldn’t quite close them out on the road.”
HIGH SCHOOL SWIMMINGHounds and Bantams post six top-three finishes
CHENEY — Pullman and Clarkston High Schools combined for six top-three individual finishes with Pullman finishing third with 112 points and Clarkston finishing fourth with 43 points in a Greater Spokane League meet on Saturday.
The Greyhounds’ Hazel Edge finished first in her leg of the girls’ 100-yard backstroke with a time of one minute and 11.05 seconds.
Catalina Donolo finished third in the girls’ 200 freestyle and in the girls’ 500 while Bree Myers finished third in the 500.
Clarkston’s Makayla Dougherty finished third in the 50 and 100 freestyles.
Below are team scores and individual top-three finishes for Pullman and Clarkston High Schools.
Team scores — 1. Lewis and Clark High School 123; 2. Cheney High School 119; 3. Pullman High School 112; 4. Clarkston High School 43; T5. East Valley Spokane High School 18; T5. Central Valley Spokane High School 18; 7. Ferris High School 9; 8. Medical Lake High School 8; 9. West Valley Spokane High School 5.
Girls 200 freestyle — 3. Catalina Donolo Pul. 2:12.15
Girls 50 freestyle — 3. Makayla Dougherty Clk. 26.73
Girls 100 freestyle — 3. Makayla Dougherty Clk. 1:01.27
Girls 500 freestyle — 3. Catalina Donolo Pul. 5:56.40
Girls 100 backstroke — 3. Bree Myers Pul. 1:06.10
Girls 100 backstroke — 1. Hazel Edge Pul. 1:11.05
Girls 200 medlay relay — 1. Pullman 2:03.76; 2. Clarkston 2:07.60
Girls 200 freestyle relay — 3. Pullman 1:56.37
Girls 400 freestyle relay — 3. Pullman 4:14.39
Moscow, Lewiston combine for four first-place finishes
MOSCOW — Moscow’s Noah Crossler took first place twice on Saturday, taking the 200-yard individual medley and 100 backstroke and Lewiston’s Lillian Sawyer and Filippo Greggio finished first in the girls’ 200 and boys’ breaststroke respectively.
Crossler’s two first-place finishes were part of four top-three finishes for the host Bears. McKenna Sept finished third in the girls’ 200 and Suzka Martin finished third in the girls’ 100 backstroke.
The Bengals had five top-three finishes, including Deegan Everett, Kaden Antonich, Julian Lentz and Filippo Greggio finishing third in the Boys 200 freestyle relay. Kaden Antonich finished third in the boys’ 200,
The top three individual finishes and winning relays for Lewiston and Moscow are listed below.
Boys 200 IM — 1. Noah Crossler, 1:51.59, Mos.
Girls 200 IM — 1. Lillian Sawyer, 2:42.50, Lew; 3. McKenna Sept, 2:46.04, Mos.
Boys 200 IM — 3. Kaden Antonich, 2:19.25, Lew.
Boys 100 butterfly — 3. Filippo Greggio, 59.17, Lew.
Boys 200 freestyle relay — 3. Lewiston, Deegan Everett, Kaden Antonich, Julian Lentz, Flilippo Greggio
Boys 100 backstroke — 1. Noah Crossler, 56.59, Mos.
Girls 100 backstroke — 3. Suzka Martin 1:15.55, Mos.
Boys 100 breaststroke — 1. Filippo Greggio, 1:06.85, Lew.
COLLEGE SOCCERIdaho drops regular season finale
GREELEY, Colo. — The Vandals surrendered an early goal and dropped their season finale to Northern Colorado on Sunday.
Morgan King of UNC scored in the 6th minute of the contest for the only mark in the scorecard.
Idaho had 14 shots, but was unable to find the back of the net.
The Vandals will open the Big Sky Conference Championship tournament on Nov. 8.
Idaho 0 0—0
UNC 1 0—1
UNC — Morgan King, 6th.
Shots — Idaho 14; UNC 7.
Saves — Idaho: Paula Flores 3; UNC: Kaya Lindberg 6.
MEN’S COLLEGE GOLFLC State in fifth
CRESWELL, Ore. — LC State’s Oscar Behle finished the opening day in the top 10 and the Warriors are in a tie for fifth at the Tall Timbers Invitational.
Behle shot a 5-over 77 in his opening round with a birdie on No. 13. The senior is four strokes off the lead held by Brock Olson of Willamette.
LC State shot a team score of 32-over 320. Willamette leads the nine-team field with a score of 301.
Team scores — 1. Willamette 301; T2. Linfield A 314; T2. College of Idaho A 314; 4. College of Idaho B 319; T5. LC State 320; T5. Bushnell 320; 7. Linfield B 322; 8. Corban 327; 9. Southwestern Oregon 328.
Individual leader — Brock Olson, Willamette 73.
LC State individuals — T8. Oscar Behle 77; T17. Alex Navarro 79; T32. Owen Pearson 82; T32. Kye Krall 82; T42. Lucas Ortega 85.