Vikings finish voyage victorious

Gar-Pal track athletes Kieran Snekvik, from left, Kennedy Cook, Lola Edwards, and Brendan Snekvik pose for a photo outside Gar-Pal High School Thursday in Palouse.

 August Frank/Tribune

Endurance amid sweltering heat may not be a trait commonly associated with Nordic sailors, but the Garfield-Palouse Vikings have done their best to change that.

The Gar-Pal girls outlasted the competition at the Washington Class 1B state meet through temperatures in the mid-80s at Zaepfel Stadium in Yakima on May 25-27 and swept to a team title, while the boys made a program-best fourth-place showing.