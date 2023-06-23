Vikings finish voyage victorious

Endurance amid sweltering heat may not be a trait commonly associated with Nordic sailors, but the Garfield-Palouse Vikings have done their best to change that.
The Gar-Pal girls outlasted the competition at the Washington Class 1B state meet through temperatures in the mid-80s at Zaepfel Stadium in Yakima on May 25-27 and swept to a team title, while the boys made a program-best fourth-place showing.
Cook, Edwards spearhead Viking victory
Headlining for the Vikings was senior Kennedy Cook, who swept to first-place medals in the girls 200- and 400-meter sprints with meet record times of 25.47 and 57.30 seconds, respectively. Cook had already set a 200 record during the prelims by running 26 seconds flat before shattering her own mark in the finals.
While Cook’s raw speed provided the individual highlight of the meet, it was in the distance events that Gar-Pal truly made its mark as a team.
In the 3,200, junior Lola Edwards pulled off an upset first-place finish for the Vikings with a personal best time of 12:36.13.
“I ran as hard as I could,” said Edwards, who had not dared to believe she was in with a shot at gold heading into the meet. “I was kind of throwing up a bit, but it was a fun race.”
Edwards took over in the sixth lap and led the rest of the way as the early frontrunner wilted, with her Gar-Pal compatriot Ashleigh Hightree gaining in the last 100 meters for second place and her own PR of 12:38.16.
“Great teammates there — and then Courage (Hightree) came in with a PR in sixth place,” Garfield-Palouse distance coach Corey Laughary said. “All three of our girls PRd.”
Ashleigh Hightree would also finish second in the girls 1,600 and third in the 800 to pile up a slew of points for the Vikings, while younger sister Courage was sixth in all three distance events.
The Gar-Pal girls, who had been projected for a top-three team finish but not favored for the top spot, wound up triumphing with a more-than-healthy margin of 98 total points to second-place Pope John Paul’s 65.
Snekviks score for Gar-Pal boys
The parade of distance PRs and medals did not stop on the girls side, with Gar-Pal twins Kieran and Brendan Snekvik racking up a wealth of hardware for the boys.
The sophomores had 1-2 finishes and PRs in both the 1,600 and 3,200 meters, with each winning one event.
“To run competitively the 800, 1,600 and 3,200 — and they also had the 4x400 prelim — those boys had to run a lot at State, and still they were dropping PRs, so just super-impressed by them,” Laughary said. “Great character, great athletes; couldn’t ask for more.”
The 1,600 saw Kieran come in first at 4:38.88 and Brendan a close second in 4:39.90, while Brendan topped the 3,200 in 10:13.70 followed by Kieran’s 10:18.04.
“It was kind of surprising, to be honest,” Kieran said. “Obviously, I was glad I was able to do it. (Brendan and I) pushed each other throughout the season, so I knew we could do really well.”
The results highlighted a weekend in which the two carried the Viking boys to edge into the top five with 43 team points — just ahead of Waterville (42), Grace Academy (41) and Mossyrock (40).
The Snekviks, like all the Vikings’ state track titlists this season, are also members of a Gar-Pal cross country team which has seen considerable growth since its founding six years ago. The two noted that they use the respective sports seasons to prepare for each other, and are looking forward to contending alongside their returning teammates in further distance competition this fall.
“That was not what was supposed to happen on paper,” Laughary said of the Vikings’ state track showing. “There were some other teams that were supposed to get some points from distance, but on a long, warm day, the Vikings triumphed.”
Get Daily Headlines and every-Friday updates on Lewiston's High Reservoir repairs and the ongoing irrigation issues affecting parts of the city. Sign up today to receive exclusive content straight to your inbox.