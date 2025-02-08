PALOUSE — In the final seconds of the first half of a Southeast 1B League tournament semifinal game, Garfield-Palouse girls basketball coach Garrett Parrish knew he wanted the ball in junior Morgan Lentz’s hands.

With time to spare before the buzzer, Lentz fired a 3 from the left wing and the Gar-Pal student section went berserk as the ball met the nylon.

“He (Parrish) told me to shoot it, so I shot it,” Lentz said. “And it went in.”

Lentz, Elena Flansburg and Taia Gehring sank three 3s each, five Vikings reached double figures and Gar-Pal beat Sunnyside Christian 76-35 in the semifinal game Friday in Palouse.

With the win over Sunnyside Christian (17-4, 12-2), Gar-Pal (20-1, 16-0) punched its ticket to the state tournament and will play for the district title on Feb. 15.

“Five girls who can score”

Gar-Pal’s offense could hardly be contained and it was in part thanks to an aggressive approach on the other end of the floor.

The Vikings grabbed 11 steals and were intentional about stopping Sunnyside Christian’s best player, Devan Harrington.

“We knew we had to shut down No. 5 (Harrington),” Lentz said. “Our defense helps our offense. So that pulled us together.”

In the second quarter, the Vikings grabbed a Sunnyside Christian inbound under the Knights’ basket. After a Gar-Pal miss, Huffman grabbed the offensive rebound and cashed in with the second-chance points off a layup.

Good defense led to good offense.

Harrington still managed 14 points with a 5-for-6 free throw mark, but the Vikings contained her to a 4-of-19 showing from the floor to knock the Knights off their high horse.

Lentz led the Vikings with 19 points and Flansburg added 16 points.

Parrish said that Lentz and Flansburg are great players because they are versatile shooters who can shoot the 3 and drive to the rim.

“It opens it up for our other girls that are really good at getting to the rim,” Parrish said. “You got to kind of pick what you’re going to focus on, and then we try and take what you’re giving us.

“That’s the benefit of having five girls that can score on the court.”

Gehring made three 3s on her way to 12 points, taking over in the third quarter with a pair of treys on back-to-back possessions.

Gar-Pal freshman Molly Huffman drained 7-of-8 free throws and four shots from the floor to total 15 points and Ellie Collier, an eighth grader playing on a state-bound team, posted 11 points, four rebounds and a pair of game-highs with three assists and four steals.

The Knights jumped out to an early 3-0 lead as the game stayed feisty with plenty of whistles interrupting play.

However, the Vikings quickly got into their offensive groove, as Lentz and Collier established the 3-point game early to put Gar-Pal up 19-9 after the first quarter.

The Vikings never gave up the lead once they took it, scoring 17 in the second and 27 in the third quarters before cruising to the finish line.

Gar-Pal is State bound