In 2022, the Garfield-Palouse Vikings fielded a football team for the first time in three years and had no more than 12 or 13 players at any point in the season.
This year it will have around 20.
The Vikings sustained a couple of injuries throughout last season and had only 10 players available for a few of their games. All of these components played out to a 1-8 record with the only win being the last game of the season against Yakama Nation Tribal.
“This second year will be easier just because we have a routine to start,” Garfield-Palouse coach Garrett Parrish said. “(The players) will know what to expect, we have a better idea this year of what we got and what we’re capable of.”
The team is still on the young side with mostly underclassmen. But the returning players have experience from the previous season and will be in better positions to succeed than the year prior.
One of those players is Lane Collier.
The sophomore do-it-all player for the Vikings saw playing time last season at safety, cornerback, quarterback, running back and wide receiver due to injuries and was consistently impressive.
The larger roster will help Collier and the team as a whole achieve their goals on both sides of the ball more effectively.
“Last year it was the first year back so we had a bunch of kids who jumped in after we first started,” Parrish said. “First few games, if we had more than eight or nine at the end of the game we were pretty lucky. This year I think we got our number and we’ll have plenty of kids, which makes practice a lot easier.”
Last season, the Vikings ran mixed looks on offenses out of spread and I-Form. Defensively, there was very little mixup in packages because of injuries forcing remaining players to fill in outside their typical positions.
In many ways, last season was a trial run for Garfield-Palouse. The team was able to see what worked and didn’t work with heavy limitations, and they were able to see their own potential.
The Vikings had one of the more exciting games in the area last season — a 54-48 four-overtime loss to St. John-Endicott/LaCrosse — a team that had shut them out 55-0 just a couple weeks prior. Garfield-Palouse might not have won the game, but it showed the type of team it can be when capable.
Additional key contributors to the team will be starting quarterback Bryce Pfaff. The signal-caller suffered an injury the first game of the season against St. John-Endicott/LaCrosse and didn’t return until the rematch between the two squads.
With Pfaff returning healthy and coming in as a second-year starter, the offense should be noticeably better, barring any injuries.
On defense, the number of players will again be an improvement from the prior year. The Vikings struggled to hold offenses in check due to the lack of bodies able to sub in and out and would often be gassed by the end of the game.
“This year, we’re going into it with the idea that we should be able to compete in every game,” Parrish said. “Winning some of them is still going to be pretty tough. Our league has some really good teams at the top and, I’ll be honest, I don’t know if there’s any bad teams.”
This year will be the first honest look in four years of what a full Garfield-Palouse roster will look like. And it won’t be long before we see what that is.
The Vikings open their season at 7 p.m. today against St. John-Endicott/LaCrosse in St. John, Wash.
Three things to watch
Last year, the Vikings had to run a mix of offenses out of necessity due to the amount of injuries on the team. With a full roster, implementing the same strategy might make Garfield-Palouse one of the more dangerous and unpredictable offenses in the league.
Last year the Vikings’ defense allowed 52.8 points per game. A lot of the struggles had to do with injuries and lack of numbers on defense. Garfield-Palouse will need to improve on that side of the ball to compete in a league that has high-powered offenses such as DeSales and Liberty Christian.
Garfield-Palouse opens the season against St. John-Endicott/LaCrosse. Last year, the Vikings also played them to open the season and lost 55-0. Later in the year, they lost a four-overtime game. How the game goes will give good insight to how Garfield-Palouse will look like this season.
GARFIELD-PALOUSE
COACH — Garrett Parrish (sixth season)
LAST SEASON’S RECORD — 1-8, 1-7 in Southeast 1B League
RETURNING LETTERWINNERS — Lane Collier, soph., Aden Bolyard, soph., Rowan Edwards, soph., Kaleb Kelnhofer, soph., Drew Montgomery, soph., Lyman Olson, soph., Preston Olson, soph., Riley Pfaff, soph., Carson Sperber, soph., Nick Meeuswen, jr., Bryce Pfaff, jr., Marcent Rardon, jr., Colton Pfaff, sr.
SCHEDULE
Aug. 31 — at St. John-Endicott/LaCrosse, 7 p.m.
Sept. 8 — at Tekoa-Rosalia, 7 p.m.
Sept. 15 — at DeSales, 7 p.m.
Sept. 22 — Sunnyside Christian, 7 p.m.
Sept. 29 — at Liberty Christian, 7 p.m.
Oct. 6 — Touchet, 7 p.m.
Oct. 13 — at Yakama Nation Tribal, 7 p.m.
Oct. 20 — Waitsburg, 7 p.m.
Nov. 3 — at Dayton, 7 p.m.
Kowatsch can be contacted at 208-848-2268, tkowatsch@lmtribune.com or on Twitter @Teren_Kowatsch.