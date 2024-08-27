PREP ROUNDUP: Vikings start strong in boys basketball district tourney

PREP ROUNDUP
PALOUSE — The Garfield-Palouse Vikings beat Riverside Christian of Yakima 58-47 in opening-round Washington Class 1B boys basketball district tournament play at their home court on Thursday.
Bryce Pfaff paced Garfield-Palouse (15-5) with 22 points and Landon Orr added 16 points. Gar-Pal had the two-point edge at halftime and then posted a 31-point second half to win and advance. The top-seeded Vikings will host Sunnyside Christian at 6 p.m. Saturday.
GAR-PAL (15-5, 14-0)
Bryce Pfaff 10 1-1 22, Lane Collier 4 0-2 10, Macent Rardon 0 0-2 2, Ayden Bassler 0 0-0 0, Liam Cook 1 0-0 2, Brendan Snekvik 0 0-0 0, Kieran Snekvik 3 0-0 6, Riley Pfaff 0 0-0 0, Landon Orr 7 0-0 16, Preston Olson 0 0-0 0, Cason Sperber 0 0-0 0, Cooper Wells 0 0-0 0. Totals 25 1-5 58.
RIVERSIDE CHRISTIAN (11-9, 9-5)
J. Bowden 2 0-0 6, J. Fry 2 0-0 5, C. Palma 0 0-0 0, H. Edwards 6 0-0 13, M. Morgan 6 6-8 19, M. Rivera 2 0-2 4. Totals 18 6-10 47.
Gar-Pal 13 15 21 10—58
Riverside Christian 7 19 8 13—47
3-point goals — Collier 2, Orr 2, Pfaff, Bowden 2, Fry, Edwards, Morgan.
Orofino 68, Grangeville 40
OROFINO — Senior Landon Bernett sank four 3s to total 19 points on senior night as the Maniacs beat the Bulldogs in a 3A Central Idaho League game.
“Type of game we were kind of hoping for,” Orofino coach Rocky Barlow said. “Jumped out to an early lead.”
Quinton Naranjo made a pair of 3s and totaled 16 points and Nick Bonner added 15 for Orofino (5-13, 3-5).
Carson Astle led Grangeville (4-14, 0-7) with 12 points.
GRANGEVILLE (4-14, 0-7)
Carson Astle 5 2-4 12, Tate Schumacher 3 1-2 8, Tate Thacker 3 0-0 7, McCoy Stamper 1 0-0 2, Joe Wood 0 0-0 0, Will Told 0 0-0 0, Troy Long 0 0-0 0, Gage Smith 5 0-1 11, Adrian Rodriguez 0 0-0 0. Totals 17 3-9 40.
OROFINO (5-13, 3-5)
Jake Runia 1 0-0 2, Nick Bonner 7 1-2 15, Hudson Schneider 5 0-0 11, Landon Bernett 6 3-6 19, Landon Conley 1 4-4 6, Blake Barlow 0 2-2 2, Aiden Olive 0 0-0 0, Quinton Naranjo 6 2-2 16. Totals 26 12-16 68.
Grangeville 9 6 14 11—40
Orofino 14 17 20 17—68
3-point goals — Bernett 4, Naranjo 2, Schneider, Schumacher, Thacker, Smith.
Pullman Christian 48, Country Christian 34
SPOKANE — Pullman Christian “clamped down on defense,” in the words of coach Jamie Gleason, and dispatched Country Christian in a Mountain Christian League tournament game.
The Eagles (8-10) were led by Judah Fitzgerald with 10 points and four steals. Chilton Gleason pulled down 10 rebounds to go with his five points.
Pullman Christian will face top-seeded Oaks Classical Christian at 5:30 p.m. back at Spokane for the next round of the tournament.
COUNTRY CHRISTIAN SCHOOL (6-11)
Jack Blocher 3 1-2 7, Terrell Brubaker 3 1-2 7, Shamgar Nakamura 5 3-8 14, Zane Reavis 1 0-2 3, Luke Tucker 1 0-0 3, Ethan Tucker 0 0-0 0. Totals 13 5-14 34.
PULLMAN CHRISTIAN (8-10)
Kofi Hammond 1 0-0 3, Brayden Olson 3 0-0 6, Judah Fitzgerald 4 0-0 10, Chilton Gleason 2 0-2 5, Johnny Brown 3 0-0 8, Nata Fotofili 5 0-0 10, Luke Johnson 2 2-2 6. Totals 20 2-4 48.
Country Christian 6 8 7 13—34
Pullman Christian 11 14 11 12—48
3-point goals — Nakamura, L. Tucker, Reavis, Fitzgerald 2, Brown 2, Hammond, Gleason.
Clearwater Valley 52, Troy 38
TROY — The visiting Class 1A Rams of Kooskia punched above their weight to defeat the 2A Trojans.
Harvey Wellard and Cason Curtis spearheaded a strong defensive effort for Clearwater Valley (10-4).
“We played the best defense we’ve played all year,” Clearwater Valley coach Alana Curtis said. “Played the middle, played the key definitely frustrated them.”
The Rams’ Hyson Scott scored 24 points and Wellard added nine.
Makhi Durrett made three 3s and paced Troy (4-11) with 15 points.
TROY (4-11)
Wade Moser 0 0-0 0, Rowan Tyler 2 0-0 4, Alex Paradise 0 0-0 0, Dominic Holden 1 0-0 2, Connor Wilson 4 0-0 8, Braddock Buchanan 2 2-2 6, Makhi Durrett 6 0-0 15, Jayden Mason 1 1-2 3, Evan Kirkham 0 0-0 0. Totals 16 3-4 38.
CLEARWATER VALLEY (10-4, 10-1)
Harvey Wellard 4 0-0 9, Hyson Scott 11 1-5 24, Lane Thibert 0 0-0 0, Matthew Louwien 1 4-4 7, Teagan Altman 0 0-0 0, Joshua Gardner 0 0-0 0, Timuni Moses 4 0-0 8, Cason Curtis 2 0-0 4. Totals 22 5-9 52.
Clearwater Valley 10 15 17 10—52
Troy 7 9 11 11—38
3-point goals — Durrett 3, Wellard, Scott, Louwien.
Salmon River 67, Genesee 53
RIGGINS — The Savages beat the Bulldogs in a nonleague encounter.
Blake Shepherd (20 points) and Gage Crump (13 points) sank three 3s each to lead Salmon River (5-13) to victory.
Genesee (6-11) jumped out to an 18-14 lead after the first quarter and maintained the four-point lead into halftime after identical 14-point second quarters.
Salmon River flipped the score with a 20-4 dominant showing in the third to build a 48-36 lead with eight minutes left and cruised to the final whistle.
Noah Bollman led Genesee with 18 points.
GENESEE (6-11)
Mason Poxleitner 0 0-0 0, Vince Crowley 4 1-2 9, Noah Bollman 9 0-0 18, Ryder Uhlenkott 2 0-0 6, I. Smith 0 0-0 0, Jackson Banks 3 0-0 6, Kalitri Hubbard 3 0-0 7, Preston Cass 0 0-0 0, Andrew Rector 0 0-0 0, Braxton Chapman 0 0-0 0, Joshua Ketcheson 3 1-2 7. Totals 24 2-4 53.
SALMON RIVER (5-13)
Max Peterson 0 0-0 0, Gage Crump 5 0-0 13, Hayes Pratt 1 0-0 2, Blake Shepherd 7 3-8 20, Riley Davis 3 0-0 6, Aaron Markley 1 5-6 7, Kingston Pyle 8 1-2 17, Boden Akins 0 0-0 0, Devon Herzig 1 0-0 2. Totals 26 9-16 67.
Genesee 18 14 4 17—53
Salmon River 14 14 20 19—67
3-point goals — Crump 3, Shepherd 3, Uhlenkott 2, Hubbard.
Freeman 65, Colfax 52
ROCKFORD, Wash. — The traveling Bulldogs stumbled at the finish line of what would have been an unbeaten Northeast 2B League season, settling for a tie for first place in regular-season standings after a defeat to the host Scotties of Rockford, Wash.
Ledger Kelly (18 points), Jayce Kelly (16) and Caleb Lustig (11) turned in strong showings for Colfax (19-2, 9-1), while Colton Wells of Freeman (17-3, 9-1) led his team to a senior night victory with 31 points, nine rebounds, seven blocks and four assists.
Colfax will hold the second seed and enjoy a first-round bye in the district tournament beginning next week.
COLFAX (19-2, 9-1)
Gunner Brown 0 0-0 0, Ledger Kelly 7 2-2 18, Jayce Kelly 5 6-8 16, Dillon Thompson 0 0-0 0, Adrik Jenkin 1 2-2 5, JP McAnally 1 0-0 2, Caleb Lustig 5 1-2 11. Totals 19 11-14 52.
FREEMAN (17-3, 9-1)
N. McLean 0 0-0 0, C. Wells 11 8-13 31, V. Coyner 2 2-2 6, M. Hodges 2 0-0 5, G. Zehm 0 0-0 0, T. Goldsmith 4 2-2 10, F. La Pointe 5 0-0 11, A. Davidson 1 0-0 2. Totals 25 12-17 65.
Colfax 18 12 11 11—52
Freeman 21 15 18 11—65
3-point goals — Kelly 2, Jenkin, Wells, Hodges, La Pointe.
JV — Freeman def. Colfax.
Sunnyside Christian 46, Pomeroy 40
SUNNYSIDE, Wash. — The Pirates led with about two minutes left to play, but ultimately fell to Sunnyside Christian in the first round of their 1B district tournament.
Jacob Reisinger scored 15 points and Jett Slusser sank four 3s to total 12 points for Pomeroy (12-9).
“We executed our defensive game plan nearly perfectly.” Pomeroy coach Chris Wolf said. “Played probably our best overall game of the season against a really good team.”
The Pirates will play Riverside Christian at 6 p.m. Saturday in a consolation game.
POMEROY (12-9)
Jacob Reisinger 6 1-2 15, Jett Slusser 4 0-0 12, Kyzer Herres 2 0-0 4, Cesar Morfin 0 0-0 0, Rory McKeirnan 1 0-0 3, Boone Schmidt 1 0-0 2, Grayson Slaybaugh 1 0-0 2, Robert Van Vogt 2 0-0 4, Conrad Nelson 0 0-0 0, Totals. 16 1-2 40.
SUNNYSIDE CHRISTIAN (15-7)
Candanoza 0 0-0 0, Smeenk 5 1-2 12, DeBoer 4 0-0 10, 1 2-2 5, Van Beek 0 0-0 0, Van de Graaf 4 0-0 11, Andringa 2 4-4 8. Totals 16 7-8 46.
Pomeroy 10 12 9 9—40
Sunnyside Christian 13 11 13 9—46
3-point goals — Slusser 4, Reisinger 2, R. McKeirnan, Bosma, Van de Graaf 3, DeBoer 2, Sneenk.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Kendrick 53, Clearwater Valley 27
KENDRICK — Hali Anderson sank five 3-point goals and tallied 26 total points as the Tigers beat the Rams of Kooskia in opening-round Idaho Class 2A district tournament play.
Following a day delay because of inclement weather, Kendrick (11-10) leapt in front 25-17 at the half and dominated their home jungle with a 16-3 fourth quarter.
Hayden Kimberling grabbed eight rebounds, four of them offensive boards.
Taya Pfefferkorn and Tessa Lundgren led Clearwater Valley (9-12) with seven points apiece.
Kendrick will face Prairie of Cottonwood in the semifinals at 4 p.m. Saturday at Lewiston High School. Clearwater Valley will play Logos in the consolation bracket at 1 p.m. Saturday also at LHS.
CLEARWATER VALLEY (9-12)
Taya Pfefferkorn 1 5-6 7, Sierra Logan 0 0-0 0, Sypress Martinez 2 0-0 5, Frances Ward 0 0-2 0, Eva Lundgren 2 1-2 6, Seasha Reuben 1 0-0 2, Tessa Lundgren 3 1-2 7, Jayleigh Wellard 0 0-0 0. Totals 9 7-12 27.
KENDRICK (11-10)
Hayden Kimberling 2 1-4 5, Mercedes Heimgartner 2 2-5 6, Hali Anderson 10 1-2 26, Lydia Cowley 0 0-0 0, Ashna Casto 1 0-0 2, Brehlynn Clemenhagen 1 0-0 2, Hailie Hoffman 3 0-3 6, Shylei Johnston 1 0-0 2, Blake Boyer 2 0-0 4, Ivy Cowley 0 0-0 0. Totals 22 4-14 53.
Clearwater Valley 6 11 7 3—27
Kendrick 12 13 12 16—53
3-point goals — Anderson 5, Martinez, E. Lundgren.
Kamiah 66, Troy 38
KAMIAH — Emma Krogh had another big night with 35 points, nine rebounds and seven steals while Lily Campbell scored a career-high 13 to help the third-seeded Kubs start their 2A district tournament campaign with a dominant win over visiting Troy.
Tessa Stoner (25 points) and Jenny Webb (10) led the way for the Trojans (4-16).
Audrey Puckett had a team-high 11 boards to go with her six points for Kamiah (17-4), which advances to face Lapwai in the semifinals on Saturday at 5:30 p.m. at Lewiston High.
KAMIAH (17-4)
Emma Krogh 13 6-7 35, Maddie Fredrickson 1 0-0 2, Emily Puckett 0 0-0 0, Lily Campbell 4 3-3 13, Kelsee Hunt 5 0-2 10, Audrey Puckett 3 0-0 6, Addison Skinner 0 0-0 0, Hope Michaelson 0 0-0 0. Totals 26 9-12 66.
TROY (4-16)
Jenny Webb 2 6-8 10, Clara Chamberlin 1 1-2 3, Tessa Stoner 8 9-13 25, Briar Wilson 0 0-0 0, Lydia Ward 0 0-0 0, Emma Wilson 0 0-0 0, Destyni Heitmann 0 0-0 0. Totals 11 16-23 38.
Troy 6 8 15 9—38
Kamiah 12 23 7 24—66
3-point goals — Krogh 3, Campbell 2.
Freeman 63, Colfax 62 (OT)
ROCKFORD, Wash. — The Bulldogs sank nine 3s but lost an overtime thriller to the Scotties in Northeast 2B League action.
Brenna Gilchrist paced Colfax (9-11) with three 3-pointers and 20 points and Ava Swan added 17.
Colfax led 47-44 entering the fourth quarter, but Freeman made up the difference to force overtime and win in the extra period.
COLFAX (9-11)
Brenna Gilchrist 4 9-12 20, Isabella Huntley 0 1-2 1, Stella McNeilly 0 0-0 0, Adalynn Penwell 4 0-0 12, Sunisa Dall 0 0-0 0, Ava Swan 7 3-5 17, Cianna Gibb 2 0-0 6, Lola Hennigar 2 2-2 6, Riley Hennigar 0 0-0 0. Totals 19 15-21 62.
FREEMAN (16-4)
Tansey Coyner 1 0-0 2, Rylee Russell 7 2-4 16, Addy Agee 0 0-0 0, Lakyn Crist 0 0-0 0, Logan Pecht 3 4-6 11, Annna Jensen 0 0-0 0, Kelsey Hollen 2 0-0 6, Finley Pecht 2 0-0 6, Marli Collett 0 0-0 0, Parker Teague 1 0-0 2. Totals 24 9-14 63.
Colfax 17 9 21 10 5—62
Freeman 13 11 20 13 6—63
3-point goals — Penwell 4, Gilchrist 3, Gibb 2, Hollen 2, Collett 2, Phelps, Pechht.
Spokane Classical Christian School 37, Pullman Christian 32
SPOKANE — The Eagles fell to Spokane Classical Christian School in the opening round of the Mountain Christian League tournament.
Lizzy Fitzgerald led Pullman Christian (7-9) with 10 points.
Pullman Christian will play at 9:30 a.m. Saturday in a consolation game for fifth place.
PULLMAN CHRISTIAN (7-9)
Hannah Anderson 0 0-0 0, Shelby Rajasekaran 4 0-0 9, Lizzy Fitzgerald 4 1-2 10, Sara Torrey 0 0-0 0, Sophia Cofer 1 0-0 2, Braeley Olson 3 2-4 9, Lydia Carrier 1 0-0 2 Totals 13 3-6 32.
SPOKANE CLASSICAL CHRISTIAN (9-9)
Sophia Avdeyev 5 2-4 16, Addy Sowlkes 6 1-2 13, Jane Halloran 2 0-0 4, Josie Pearson 1 0-0 2, Noelle Anyan 1 0-0 2. Totals 15 4-8 37.
Pullman Christian 4 9 9 10—32
Spokane Classical Ch. 11 6 10 9—37
3-point goals — Rajasekaran, Fitzgerald, Olson, Avdeyev 3.