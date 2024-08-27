PREP ROUNDUP: Vikings start strong in boys basketball district tourney

PREP ROUNDUP

PALOUSE — The Garfield-Palouse Vikings beat Riverside Christian of Yakima 58-47 in opening-round Washington Class 1B boys basketball district tournament play at their home court on Thursday.

Bryce Pfaff paced Garfield-Palouse (15-5) with 22 points and Landon Orr added 16 points. Gar-Pal had the two-point edge at halftime and then posted a 31-point second half to win and advance. The top-seeded Vikings will host Sunnyside Christian at 6 p.m. Saturday.

GAR-PAL (15-5, 14-0)

Bryce Pfaff 10 1-1 22, Lane Collier 4 0-2 10, Macent Rardon 0 0-2 2, Ayden Bassler 0 0-0 0, Liam Cook 1 0-0 2, Brendan Snekvik 0 0-0 0, Kieran Snekvik 3 0-0 6, Riley Pfaff 0 0-0 0, Landon Orr 7 0-0 16, Preston Olson 0 0-0 0, Cason Sperber 0 0-0 0, Cooper Wells 0 0-0 0. Totals 25 1-5 58.

RIVERSIDE CHRISTIAN (11-9, 9-5)

J. Bowden 2 0-0 6, J. Fry 2 0-0 5, C. Palma 0 0-0 0, H. Edwards 6 0-0 13, M. Morgan 6 6-8 19, M. Rivera 2 0-2 4. Totals 18 6-10 47.

Gar-Pal 13 15 21 10—58

Riverside Christian 7 19 8 13—47

3-point goals — Collier 2, Orr 2, Pfaff, Bowden 2, Fry, Edwards, Morgan.

Orofino 68, Grangeville 40

OROFINO — Senior Landon Bernett sank four 3s to total 19 points on senior night as the Maniacs beat the Bulldogs in a 3A Central Idaho League game.

“Type of game we were kind of hoping for,” Orofino coach Rocky Barlow said. “Jumped out to an early lead.”

Quinton Naranjo made a pair of 3s and totaled 16 points and Nick Bonner added 15 for Orofino (5-13, 3-5).

Carson Astle led Grangeville (4-14, 0-7) with 12 points.

GRANGEVILLE (4-14, 0-7)

Carson Astle 5 2-4 12, Tate Schumacher 3 1-2 8, Tate Thacker 3 0-0 7, McCoy Stamper 1 0-0 2, Joe Wood 0 0-0 0, Will Told 0 0-0 0, Troy Long 0 0-0 0, Gage Smith 5 0-1 11, Adrian Rodriguez 0 0-0 0. Totals 17 3-9 40.

OROFINO (5-13, 3-5)

Jake Runia 1 0-0 2, Nick Bonner 7 1-2 15, Hudson Schneider 5 0-0 11, Landon Bernett 6 3-6 19, Landon Conley 1 4-4 6, Blake Barlow 0 2-2 2, Aiden Olive 0 0-0 0, Quinton Naranjo 6 2-2 16. Totals 26 12-16 68.

Grangeville 9 6 14 11—40

Orofino 14 17 20 17—68

3-point goals — Bernett 4, Naranjo 2, Schneider, Schumacher, Thacker, Smith.

Pullman Christian 48, Country Christian 34

SPOKANE — Pullman Christian “clamped down on defense,” in the words of coach Jamie Gleason, and dispatched Country Christian in a Mountain Christian League tournament game.

The Eagles (8-10) were led by Judah Fitzgerald with 10 points and four steals. Chilton Gleason pulled down 10 rebounds to go with his five points.

Pullman Christian will face top-seeded Oaks Classical Christian at 5:30 p.m. back at Spokane for the next round of the tournament.

COUNTRY CHRISTIAN SCHOOL (6-11)

Jack Blocher 3 1-2 7, Terrell Brubaker 3 1-2 7, Shamgar Nakamura 5 3-8 14, Zane Reavis 1 0-2 3, Luke Tucker 1 0-0 3, Ethan Tucker 0 0-0 0. Totals 13 5-14 34.

PULLMAN CHRISTIAN (8-10)

Kofi Hammond 1 0-0 3, Brayden Olson 3 0-0 6, Judah Fitzgerald 4 0-0 10, Chilton Gleason 2 0-2 5, Johnny Brown 3 0-0 8, Nata Fotofili 5 0-0 10, Luke Johnson 2 2-2 6. Totals 20 2-4 48.

Country Christian 6 8 7 13—34

Pullman Christian 11 14 11 12—48

3-point goals — Nakamura, L. Tucker, Reavis, Fitzgerald 2, Brown 2, Hammond, Gleason.

Clearwater Valley 52, Troy 38

TROY — The visiting Class 1A Rams of Kooskia punched above their weight to defeat the 2A Trojans.

Harvey Wellard and Cason Curtis spearheaded a strong defensive effort for Clearwater Valley (10-4).

“We played the best defense we’ve played all year,” Clearwater Valley coach Alana Curtis said. “Played the middle, played the key definitely frustrated them.”

The Rams’ Hyson Scott scored 24 points and Wellard added nine.

Makhi Durrett made three 3s and paced Troy (4-11) with 15 points.

TROY (4-11)

Wade Moser 0 0-0 0, Rowan Tyler 2 0-0 4, Alex Paradise 0 0-0 0, Dominic Holden 1 0-0 2, Connor Wilson 4 0-0 8, Braddock Buchanan 2 2-2 6, Makhi Durrett 6 0-0 15, Jayden Mason 1 1-2 3, Evan Kirkham 0 0-0 0. Totals 16 3-4 38.

CLEARWATER VALLEY (10-4, 10-1)

Harvey Wellard 4 0-0 9, Hyson Scott 11 1-5 24, Lane Thibert 0 0-0 0, Matthew Louwien 1 4-4 7, Teagan Altman 0 0-0 0, Joshua Gardner 0 0-0 0, Timuni Moses 4 0-0 8, Cason Curtis 2 0-0 4. Totals 22 5-9 52.

Clearwater Valley 10 15 17 10—52

Troy 7 9 11 11—38

3-point goals — Durrett 3, Wellard, Scott, Louwien.

Salmon River 67, Genesee 53

RIGGINS — The Savages beat the Bulldogs in a nonleague encounter.

Blake Shepherd (20 points) and Gage Crump (13 points) sank three 3s each to lead Salmon River (5-13) to victory.

Genesee (6-11) jumped out to an 18-14 lead after the first quarter and maintained the four-point lead into halftime after identical 14-point second quarters.

Salmon River flipped the score with a 20-4 dominant showing in the third to build a 48-36 lead with eight minutes left and cruised to the final whistle.

Noah Bollman led Genesee with 18 points.

GENESEE (6-11)

Mason Poxleitner 0 0-0 0, Vince Crowley 4 1-2 9, Noah Bollman 9 0-0 18, Ryder Uhlenkott 2 0-0 6, I. Smith 0 0-0 0, Jackson Banks 3 0-0 6, Kalitri Hubbard 3 0-0 7, Preston Cass 0 0-0 0, Andrew Rector 0 0-0 0, Braxton Chapman 0 0-0 0, Joshua Ketcheson 3 1-2 7. Totals 24 2-4 53.

SALMON RIVER (5-13)

Max Peterson 0 0-0 0, Gage Crump 5 0-0 13, Hayes Pratt 1 0-0 2, Blake Shepherd 7 3-8 20, Riley Davis 3 0-0 6, Aaron Markley 1 5-6 7, Kingston Pyle 8 1-2 17, Boden Akins 0 0-0 0, Devon Herzig 1 0-0 2. Totals 26 9-16 67.

Genesee 18 14 4 17—53

Salmon River 14 14 20 19—67

3-point goals — Crump 3, Shepherd 3, Uhlenkott 2, Hubbard.

Freeman 65, Colfax 52

ROCKFORD, Wash. — The traveling Bulldogs stumbled at the finish line of what would have been an unbeaten Northeast 2B League season, settling for a tie for first place in regular-season standings after a defeat to the host Scotties of Rockford, Wash.

Ledger Kelly (18 points), Jayce Kelly (16) and Caleb Lustig (11) turned in strong showings for Colfax (19-2, 9-1), while Colton Wells of Freeman (17-3, 9-1) led his team to a senior night victory with 31 points, nine rebounds, seven blocks and four assists.

Colfax will hold the second seed and enjoy a first-round bye in the district tournament beginning next week.

COLFAX (19-2, 9-1)

Gunner Brown 0 0-0 0, Ledger Kelly 7 2-2 18, Jayce Kelly 5 6-8 16, Dillon Thompson 0 0-0 0, Adrik Jenkin 1 2-2 5, JP McAnally 1 0-0 2, Caleb Lustig 5 1-2 11. Totals 19 11-14 52.