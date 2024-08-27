PREP ROUNDUP
PALOUSE — The Garfield-Palouse Vikings blanked visiting Tekoa-Rosalia through the opening quarter and cruised to a 64-15 girls basketball win on Friday at their home court, remaining perfect in Southeast 1B League play.
Elena Flansburg (18 points, nine rebounds), Kyra Brantner (15 points) and Taia Gehring (nine points, 13 boards) were the top statistical contributors for the Vikings (16-1, 12-0), who allowed their foes no more than seven points in any one quarter.
Gar-Pal has now won 16 consecutive games since dropping its season-opener against Colfax on Dec. 4.
TEKOA-ROSALIA (6-10, 0-5)
Hanna Douglas 2 2-3 8, Ady Carren 0 0-0 0, Briley Smith 0 1-2 1, Clare Wilkins 1 0-2 2, Kayla Eilerston 0 0-0 0, Megan Maley 1 0-0 2, Abby McGuire 0 1-2 1, Rubi Ramirez 0 1-2 1. Totals 4 5-11 15.
GARFIELD-PALOUSE (16-1, 12-0)
Reisse Johnson 0 0-2 0, Kaydence Kivi 0 0-0 0, Elena Flansburg 7 2-2 18, Kyra Brantner 5 5-6 15, Ellie Collier 2 1-2 5, Morgan Lentz 3 2-4 9, HettyLee Laughary 1 0-2 2, Taia Gehring 2 3-4 9, Molly Huffman 3 0-1 6. Totals 23 13-23 64.
Tekoa-Rosalia 0 7 7 2—15
Garfield-Palouse 15 12 17 20—64
3-point goals — Douglas 2, Flansburg 2, Gehring 2, Lentz.
JV — Garfield-Palouse 24, Tekoa-Rosalia 12 (one half).
Orofino 37, Priest River 34
PRIEST RIVER — The traveling Maniacs edged past the Spartans, holding off a late rally to avenge a loss from earlier in the season in 3A Central Idaho League play.
Orofino (5-10, 2-5) was paced by Kaitlyn Curtis and Rilee Diffin with 15 points apiece.
OROFINO (5-10, 2-5)
Maddy Waters 2 0-2 4, Alina Paul 0 0-0 0, Sierra Tondevold 0 0-0 0, Sady Olive 0 0-0 0, Paige Deyo 0 0-0 0, Ella Beardin 1 0-2 3, Livia Johnson 0 0-0 0, Kaitlyn Curtis 6 3-5 15, Rilee Diffin 7 1-5 15. Totals 16 4-17 37.
PRIEST RIVER (10-5, 3-2)
Haylee Jepson-Church 2 0-0 4, McKinley Burgess 0 1-2 1, Desi Humphrey 8 0-0 20, Paityn Yount 1 0-0 2, Lizzie McCracken 1 0-0 3, Haley Brace 2 0-0 4, Aleigha Jensen 0 0-0 0. Totals 14 1-2 34.
Orofino 8 17 6 6—37
Priest River 4 10 7 13—34
3-point goals — E. Beardin, Humphrey 4, McCracken.
Highland 54, Timberline 21
WEIPPE — Highland of Craigmont blitzed Timberline of Weippe in a 1A Whitepine League encounter that included a 22-0 third quarter.
Kylee Beck (17 points, 13 rebounds) and Sheradyn Stamper (17 points, 11 steals) both registered statistical double-doubles for the victorious Huskies (9-7, 5-4). Harlee Harris did a majority of the scoring for the host Spartans (0-13, 0-9) with 12 points.
HIGHLAND (9-7, 5-4)
Alli-Mae Moddrell 4 2-4 1 Kylee Beck 8 1-2 17, Shyanne Stamper 4 2-3 10, Halle Beck 0 0-0 0, Sheradyn Stamper 8 1-8 17, Laney Bovey 0 0-2 0, Jasmine Thacker 0 0-0 0. Totals 24 6-17 54.
TIMBERLINE (0-13, 0-9)
Hailey Rodgers 0 0-0 0, Harlee Harris 5 0-0 12, Kathryn Anderson 0 0-0 0, Jaelynn Willis 0 0-0 0, Kylie Green 0 0-0 0, Alyssa Stewart 4 1-2 9. Totals 9 1-2 21.
Highland 12 18 22 2—54
Timberline 5 6 0 10—21
3-point goals — Harris 2.
Deary 51, Kootenai 16
DEARY — A 20-2 opening quarter set the tone in a nonleague win for the Mustangs against visiting Kootenai.
Madelyn Proctor (14 points), Kaylee Wood (13 points, eight rebounds) and Allie Vincent (12 points, eight rebounds) led a balanced effort for Deary (11-3).
KOOTENAI (1-8)
Annabelle Parrish 0 0-0 0, Hunter Charles 0 0-0 0, Madilyn Lowery 0 0-0 0, Madeline Loucks 1 0-0 2, Sadie Rose Davidson 0 0-2 0, Brooklyn Charles 6 0-0 12, Dani Davidson 1 0-0 2, Callie Mazza 0 0-0 0, Harleigh Dutton 0 0-2 0. Totals 8 0-4 16.
DEARY (11-3)
Emily Bovard 1 0-0 3, Madelyn Proctor 4 6-6 14, Kaylee Wood 4 5-8 13, Scarlet Domigian 1 0-0 2, Allie Vincent 3 5-7 12, Dedra Basting 2 0-1 4, Sophia Winter 2 0-0 4, Kori Bovard 0 0-0 0. Totals 17 16-22 51.
Kootenai 2 6 6 2—16
Deary 20 9 7 13—51
3-point goals — Bovard.
Colton 58, Dayton 21
COLTON — Stamping its authority with a massive 32-point third quarter, Colton rolled to a Southeast 1B League win against visiting Dayton.
Clair Moehrle led all scorers with 22 points, while teammates Leah Mussen (11), Ella Nollmeyer (11) and Rori Weber (10) all made additional double-digit contributions for the victorious Wildcats (10-6, 9-4).
DAYTON (10-8, 7-7)
Rosemary Yutyy 0 0-0 0, Lila Hutchens 0 1-2 1, Jaelynn Chapman 0 2-2 2, Peyton Benavides 1 0-0 3, Mac McCowen 1 0-2 3, Cindi Howard 0 0-2 0, Ellie Jonas 1 0-0 3, Kayla Thurtson 0 1-2 1, Alexa Jones 2 2-7 6. Totals 5 5-17 21.
COLTON (10-6, 9-4)
Leah Mussen 4 1-3 11, Rori Weber 4 0-0 10, Ada Kerr 0 0-0 0, Ella Nollmeyer 3 5-10 11, Kiya Soza 0 0-0 0, Clair Moehrle 8 2-3 22, Nikki Heitstuman 0 0-0 0. Totals 21 8-16 58.
Dayton 9 3 3 6—21
Colton 10 9 32 7—58
3-point goals — Benavides, McCowen, Jonas, Moehrle 4, Musson 2, Weber 2.
Pullman Christian 31, Classical Christian 20
PULLMAN — The host Eagles pitched a shutout through the opening quarter en route to a Mountain Christian League win over Classical Christian Academy of Coeur d’Alene.
Sara Torrey and Sophia Cofer put up a combined 14 points to lead the offensive effort for Pullman Christian (6-7, 5-5).
CLASSICAL CHRISTIAN (0-9, 0-9)
Jenny Barnhart 2 0-2 4, Lizzie Smith 2 2-3 6, Shelby Barnhart 3 0-0 6, MacKenzie Cummer 0 0-2 0, Caitlyn Wheeler 1 0-0 2, Esme Krombein 1 0-0 2. Totals 9 2-7 20.
PULLMAN CHRISTIAN (6-7, 5-5)
Hannah Anderson 0 0-0 0, Shelby Rajasekaran 1 0-0 2, Lizzy Fitzgerald 1 1-2 3, Sara Torrey 4 0-0 8, Sophia Cofer 3 0-0 6, Addy Fitzgerald 1 0-0 2, Braeley Olson 0 0-0 0, Lydia Carrier 1 0-0 2, Keira Downs 0 1-2 1, Chloe Anderson 2 0-0 4, Bethany Fitzgerald 1 0-0 3. Totals 14 2-4 31.
Classical Christian 0 2 8 10—20
Pullman Christian 9 10 7 5—31
3-point goals — B. Fitzgerald.
Sandpoint 57, Lewiston 35
The visiting Bulldogs used a big second-quarter run and a balanced scoring effort to power past Lewiston in a 5A Inland Empire League matchup.
Freshman Kylese Samuels led the Bengals (6-11, 1-5) in scoring with eight points and connected on two 3s.
SANDPOINT (9-10, 4-3)
Jaylah Butler 0 0-0 0, Demi Driggs 1 0-0 2, Carly Laybourne 0 0-0 0, Jordyn Tomco 5 4-4 16, Livia Driggs 5 0-0 14, Mia Driggs 0 0–0 0, Brecken Mire 6 3-5 14, Chloe Laybourne 4 0-0 9, Jetta Thaete 0 0-0 0. Totals 21 7-9 57.
LEWISTON (6-11, 1-5)
Emma Walker 0 0-0 0, Avery Balmer 0 0-0 0, Breanna Albright 2 0-0 5, Callie Fisher 0 0-0 0, Skye Van Trease 0 2-2 2, Kara Stanger 1 0-0 3, Addy McKarcher 2 3-9 7, Kylese Samuels 3 0-0 8, Avery Lathen 3 0-2 7, Taylor Holman 0 0-0 0, Emery McKarcher 1 0-0 3. Totals 12 5-13 35.
3-point goals – L Driggs 4, Tomco 2, Mire, Ch Laybourne, Samuels 2, Albright, Stanger, E Mckarcher, Lathen.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL
Lewiston 72, Sandpoint 45
The Bengals used relentless perimeter defense and a barrage of 3-point shooting to knock off Sandpoint in a 5A Inland Empire League matchup.
Lewiston (14-1, 3-0) forced numerous turnovers, often leading to points, and totaled 13 3-pointers in winning its sixth consecutive game.
The Bengals’ leading scorer Royce Fisher bounced back with a game-high 22 points, connecting six times from distance. It was a balanced scoring effort, with Dray Torpey (11 points), Jordan Walker (11) and Parker Bogar also in double figures.
SANDPOINT (5-8, 1-2)
Knox Williams 1 0-0 3, Logan Iverson 0 0-0 0, Brock Yarbrough 4 1-2 9, Logan Roos 2 0-0 5, Caiden Gion 1 0-0 2, Kingston Corbett 4 0-0 8, Wil Leisy 2 1-2 6, Emerik Jones 6 0-0 12. Totals 20 2-4 45.
LEWISTON (14-1, 3-0)
Dray Torpey 3 3-4 11, Royce Fisher 8 0-0 22, Drew Alldredge 0 2-2 2, Jordan Walker 5 0-0 11, Alex Shafer 0 0-0 0, Guy Krasselt 0 0-0 0, Brady Rudolph 3 0-0 8, Blaze Hepburn 4 0-0 8, Parker Bogar 4 0-0 10, Mason Way 0 0-0 0. Totals 27 5-6 72.
3-point goals — Fisher 6, Torpey 2, Rudolph 2, Bogar 2, Walker, Williams, Roos, Leisy.
Orofino 53, Priest River 38
PRIEST RIVER — The Maniacs halted Priest River’s four-game winning streak with a double-digit victory in a 3A Central Idaho League contest.
Hudson Schneider led Orofino (3-10, 2-3) with 14 points and Nick Bonner added 11.
“Much improved defense and rebounding led the way,” Orofino coach Rocky Barlow said.
OROFINO (3-10, 2-3)
Jake Runia 2 2-2 7, Nick Bonner 5 1-3 11, Hudson Schneider 6 0-0 14, Landon Conley 2 2-2 7, Blake Barlow 3 0-0 6, Aiden Olive 1 2-6 4, Quinton Naranjo 1 1-2 4. Totals 20 8-15 53.
PRIEST RIVER (10-3, 4-1)
Lucas Mathews 2 0-0 4, Palmer Coleman 2 0-0 4, Sawyer Stoudt 1 0-0 2, Ian Lamanna 3 2-3 9, Brock Kreager 3 0-0 9, Nate Stifel 2 0-0 4, Carter Cook 1 0-0 2, Brady Hatten 2 0-1 4. Totals 16 2-4 38.
Orofino 16 13 11 13—53
Priest River 9 7 9 13—38
3-point goals — Schneider 2, Runia, Conley, Naranjo, Kreager 3, Lamanna.
JV — Priest River 55, Orofino 38.
Garfield-Palouse 58, Tekoa-Rosalia 11
PALOUSE — The Vikings got 10 players on the board and pitched a third-quarter shutout en route to remaining unbeaten in Southeast 1B League play with a win over visiting Tekoa-Rosalia.
Lane Collier was the top scorer for Garfield-Palouse (12-5, 12-0) with 12 points.
GARFIELD-PALOUSE (12-5, 12-0)
Bryce Pfaff 4 0-0 9, Lane Collier 6 0-2 12, Macent Rardon 2 0-0 4, Ayden Bassler 0 0-0 0, Liam Cook 2 2-3 6, Brendan Snekvik 2 0-0 4, Kieran Snekvik 1 0-0 3, Riley Pfaff 1 0-0 2, Landon Orr 4 0-0 8, Preston Olson 1 0-0 2, Cason Sperber 2 0-0 5, Cooper Wells 0 0-0 0. Totals 22 2-7 58
TEKOA-ROSALIA (2-15, 2-10)
T. Monroy 0 0-0 0, W. Bryan 0 0-0 0, J. Menga 0 0-0 0, D. Bone 0 0-0 0, M. Maley 0 0-0 0, B. Place 0 1-2 1, D. Latkowski 0 0-0 0, J. Gump 1 0-0 2, C. Chase 0 0-0 0, B. Monroy 0 0-0 0, H. Butchen 3 0-0 6, T. Weldy 1 0-2 2. Totals 4 1-4 11.
Garfield-Palouse 20 19 16 3—58
Tekoa-Rosalia 6 3 0 2—11
3-point goals — Pfaff, K. Snekvik, Sperber.
Timberline 47, Highland 18
WEIPPE — On senior night for Timberline of Weippe, the host Spartans’ lone senior Justice Richardson stepped up with 16 points in a 1A Whitepine League win over Highland of Craigmont.
Korbin Christopherson added another 11 points for Timberline (6-6, 6-5), while Trevor Knowlton did a majority of the scoring for Highland (2-10, 0-9), putting up 12.
HIGHLAND (2-10, 0-9)
Jackson Smith 0 0-0 0, Trevor Knowlton 2 8-14 12, Aaron Kinzer 0 0-0 0, Rhett Crow 1 0-0 2, Aiden Miller 2 0-0 4. Totals 5 8-14 18.
TIMBERLINE (6-6, 6-5)
Ares Mabberly 3 1-2 8, Clayton Hunter 2 0-0 6, Terrin Hueth 1 0-0 2, Caleb Marshall 0 0-2 0, Korbin Christopherson 5 1-2 11, Parker Hodges 0 0-0 0, Justice Richardson 7 2-5 16, Gunner Sundie 0 0-0 0, Hayden Richardson 0 0-0 0, Leighton Binder 2 0-0 4. Totals 20 4-11 18.
Highland 1 6 7 4—18
Timberline 11 18 16 2—47
3-point goals — Hunter 2, Mabberly.
JV — Timberline def. Highland.
Troy 41, Deary 31
DEARY — Visiting Troy rallied from an early double-digit deficit to top Deary in nonleague play.
Connor Wilson notched 13 points and 12 rebounds to lead the Trojans (3-6), while Makhi Durrett made eight of the team’s 19 steals to go with his six points. Blake Clark and Jaymon Keen led the beaten Mustangs (7-7) with nine points apiece.
TROY (3-6)
Wade Moser 0 0-0 0, Rowan Tyler 3 0-1 7, Alex Paradise 1 0-0 3, Dominic Holden 5 0-0 10, Connor Wilson 6 1-2 13, Braddock Buchanon 1 0-0 2, Makhi Durrett 3 0-0 6, Jayden Mason 0 0-0 0, Evan Kirkham 0 0-0 0. Totals 17 1-2 41.
DEARY (7-7)
TJ Beyer 3 0-0 8, Mason Leonard 0 0-0 0, Wyatt Vincent 0 0-0 0, Jacob Mechling 2 0-0 5, Blake Clark 4 1-2 9, Jaymon Keen 4 1-3 9. Totals 10 2-5 41.
Troy 4 14 9 14—41
Deary 14 5 5 7—31
3-point goals — Tyler, Beyer 2, Mechling.
Colton 34, Dayton 24
COLTON — The host Wildcats posted their first Southeast 1B League win of the season, steadily outpacing Dayton.
Wyatt Baysinger (10 points) and Connor White (eight) were among the top scorers for Colton (3-14, 1-8), which avenged a 52-32 defeat at the hands of the Bulldogs (8-10, 3-5) last month.
Complete statistics were not available.
Dayton 1 7 6 10—24
Colton 3 11 7 13—34
Oakesdale 41, Pomeroy 28
OAKESDALE, Wash. — The traveling Pirates attempted a rally against Oakesdale in Southeast 1B League competition, but it proved too little too late after they were on the wrong end of a shutout first quarter.
Jett Slusser led Pomeroy (9-8, 8-3) with eight points and 11 rebounds.
POMEROY (9-8, 8-3)
Jacob Reisinger 2 0-0 4, Jett Slusser 3 0-0 8, Kyzer Herres 2 0-0 4, Cesar Morfin 1 0-2 3, Rory McKeirnan 3 0-0 7, Boone Schmidt 0 0-0 0, Grayson Slaybaugh 0 0-0 0, Robert VanVogt 1 0-0 2, Conrad Nelson 0 0-0 0. Totals 12 0-2 28.
OAKESDALE (11-6, 6-3)
DeMeerleer 3 0-0 7, Reed 3 1-4 9, Anderson 5 5-8 15, Melhaus 1 0-0 3, Wagner 0 0-0 0, Lobdell 3 0-0 7, Henning 0 0-0 0, Totals 15 6-12 41.
Pomeroy 0 10 6 12—28
Oakesdale 17 9 4 11—41
3-point goals — Slusser 2, Morfin, McKeirnan, DeMeerleer 2, Reed 2, Lobdell 2.