COURCHEVEL, France — Jonas Vingegaard is on course to bring the yellow jersey to Paris for a second straight year after the Danish rider took a huge lead over his main rival in cycling’s biggest race.

The defending champion dropped Tadej Pogacar on Wednesday in the last big stage in the Alps to increase his overall lead to 7 minutes, 35 seconds. Barring any big crash, he looks set to win his second Tour title.