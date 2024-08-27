Sections
The Region
Classifieds
The Trib
SportsFebruary 6, 2025

Vote for Prep Athlete of the Week: Week 20

A wrestler, two hoopers and a swimmer in the running

story image illustation
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

Click here to vote for the Prep Athlete of the Week

Story Tags
Prep Athlete of the week
Related
UI’s ‘package deal’ has Vandals in contention
SportsFeb. 5
UI’s ‘package deal’ has Vandals in contention
AREA ROUNDUP: Hounds bring down Eagles in a 2A GSL boys basketball upset
SportsFeb. 5
AREA ROUNDUP: Hounds bring down Eagles in a 2A GSL boys basketball upset
AREA ROUNDUP: Bengals bag fourth-place finish out of 29 wrestling teams
SportsFeb. 4
AREA ROUNDUP: Bengals bag fourth-place finish out of 29 wrestling teams
Seahawks hire two assistant coaches from New Orleans
SportsFeb. 4
Seahawks hire two assistant coaches from New Orleans
Despite quiet Mariners offseason, Dipoto says ‘we have a good team’
SportsFeb. 4
Despite quiet Mariners offseason, Dipoto says ‘we have a good team’
Goodell says perception that officials favor the Chiefs a ‘ridiculous theory’
SportsFeb. 4
Goodell says perception that officials favor the Chiefs a ‘ridiculous theory’
Warriors sweep Lions in basketball doubleheader
SportsFeb. 2
Warriors sweep Lions in basketball doubleheader
No. 7 Warriors trounce No. 1 Tennessee Wesleyan in opening-weekend finale
SportsFeb. 2
No. 7 Warriors trounce No. 1 Tennessee Wesleyan in opening-weekend finale
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
image
The Tribune
Read the Tribune
Socials
© 2025 Lewiston Morning Tribune 505 Capital Street, Lewiston, ID
SitemapTermsPrivacy