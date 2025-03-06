Sections
The Region
Classifieds
The Trib
SportsMarch 6, 2025

Vote for the Prep Athlete of the Week

A wrestler, an archer and two hoopers in the mix

story image illustation
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

Click here to vote for the Prep Athlete of the Week

Story Tags
Prep Athlete of the week
Related
Bye says goodbye, for now, to Bantam football
SportsMar. 5
Bye says goodbye, for now, to Bantam football
LC State tough in conference championship loss to No. 2 SOU
SportsMar. 5
LC State tough in conference championship loss to No. 2 SOU
PREP ROUNDUP: Lewiston cheer team places 3rd at State for second straight year
SportsMar. 5
PREP ROUNDUP: Lewiston cheer team places 3rd at State for second straight year
COLLEGE ROUNDUP: LC State's Hamilton named men's hoops Player of the Year in Cascade Conference
SportsMar. 5
COLLEGE ROUNDUP: LC State's Hamilton named men's hoops Player of the Year in Cascade Conference
Nonprofit Clarkston EPIC to benefit from this year’s Seaport River Run
SportsMar. 5
Nonprofit Clarkston EPIC to benefit from this year’s Seaport River Run
Community Sports Report
SportsMar. 5
Community Sports Report
Clarkston’s Sobotta hangs up the whistle
SportsMar. 4
Clarkston’s Sobotta hangs up the whistle
Warriors fall to top seed in conference championship
SportsMar. 4
Warriors fall to top seed in conference championship
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
image
The Tribune
Read the Tribune
Socials
© 2025 Lewiston Morning Tribune 505 Capital Street, Lewiston, ID
SitemapTermsPrivacy