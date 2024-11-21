Thursday, November 21
46°F /
Lewiston
Latest
Local News
Northwest
Sports
Sports gallery
Opinion
Obituaries
Newsletters
E-Edition
Submit
Sections
Latest
Agriculture
Arts & Entertainment
Business
Election 2024
Health
Local News
Northwest
Outdoors
Sports
Lewiston Tribune Podcast
Religion
The Scoop
Wire
The Edge
Blast from the Past
Photos
Flashback
Golden Times
Tribune Poll Question
The Region
Announcements
Obituaries
Opinion
Stories
Special Editions
Classifieds
Jobs
Legal Notices
Make a Submission
Marketplace
Print Ads
Real Estate
The Trib
About Us
Advertise With Us
Archives
Beat the Experts
Contact Us
Download Our App
E-Edition
Facebook
Inland360
Instagram
Lewiston Tribune Podcast
Newsletters
Prep Athlete of the week
Trib Shop
Twitter
TikTok
Sports
November 21, 2024
Vote for the Prep Athlete of the Week
Four nominees in the running
Daily headlines, straight to your inbox
Read it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
Sign Up
Click here to vote for the Prep Athlete of the Week
Story Tags
Prep Athlete of the week
Related
Sports
Nov. 20
How Cougs, Vandals and a Bear fared in NFL Week 11
Sports
Nov. 20
Behind Washington State WR Kyle Williams’ recent hot streak
Sports
Nov. 19
COMMENTARY: Vandals perfect at home, 5-0 in the Dome
Sports
Nov. 19
COMMENTARY: Cougars ran out of magic, but the story is not over
Sports
Nov. 19
Seahawks have new life after Smith’s possibly season-saving TD run
Sports
Nov. 17
Vandals go undefeated at home for first time in 28 years
Sports
Nov. 17
No. 18 Cougars collapse in loss to New Mexico
Sports
Nov. 17
Asotin completes 19-point comeback to advance in 2B state playoffs
Daily headlines, straight to your inbox
Read it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
Sign Up
The Tribune
About Us
Advertise With Us
Contact Us
Trib Shop
Read the Tribune
Download Our App
E-Edition
Latest News
Newsletters
Lewiston Tribune Podcast
Socials
Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
TikTok
© 2024 Lewiston Morning Tribune 505 Capital Street, Lewiston, ID
Sitemap
Terms
Privacy