Sections
LatestAgricultureArts & EntertainmentBusinessElection 2024HealthLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsSportsLewiston Tribune PodcastReligionThe ScoopWireThe EdgeBlast from the PastPhotosFlashbackGolden TimesTribune Poll QuestionPhoto Gallery
The Region
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Trib
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesBeat the ExpertsContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360InstagramLewiston Tribune PodcastNewslettersPrep Athlete of the weekTrib ShopTwitterTikTok
SportsNovember 28, 2024

Vote for the Prep Athlete of the Week

Three nominees in the running

story image illustation
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

Click here to vote for the Prep Athlete of the Week

Story Tags
Prep Athlete of the week
Related
No. 3 Zags give up late lead, get outclassed by West Virginia in OT
SportsNov. 28
No. 3 Zags give up late lead, get outclassed by West Virginia in OT
Sander surpasses 1,000 points, LCSC stays undefeated
SportsNov. 27
Sander surpasses 1,000 points, LCSC stays undefeated
How the locals fared in NFL Week 12
SportsNov. 27
How the locals fared in NFL Week 12
AREA ROUNDUP: Cougs conquer Fresno State at men’s basketball Holiday Invite
SportsNov. 27
AREA ROUNDUP: Cougs conquer Fresno State at men’s basketball Holiday Invite
COMMENTARY: Gritty Vandals get first-round bye and home playoff game
SportsNov. 26
COMMENTARY: Gritty Vandals get first-round bye and home playoff game
COMMENTARY: After two-game skid, fans should know who the WSU Cougars are
SportsNov. 26
COMMENTARY: After two-game skid, fans should know who the WSU Cougars are
After rough start Seahawks’ defense has become a strength
SportsNov. 26
After rough start Seahawks’ defense has become a strength
Vandals get bye in FCS playoffs, will play at home Dec. 7
SportsNov. 25
Vandals get bye in FCS playoffs, will play at home Dec. 7
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
image
The Tribune
Read the Tribune
Socials
© 2024 Lewiston Morning Tribune 505 Capital Street, Lewiston, ID
SitemapTermsPrivacy