SEATTLE — Running back Kenneth Walker III provided a big lift to get the Seattle Seahawks back on track.

Walker overcame flu-like symptoms to score two touchdowns and lead Seattle to a 34-14 win over the Falcons in Atlanta on Sunday.

The win snapped a three-game losing streak for the NFC West leaders and may have provided a blueprint for offensive consistency the rest of the season.

“He was sick today, man,” quarterback Geno Smith said. “Two touchdowns on his birthday, that was sick. I thought he did a great job. Obviously, he was under the weather. A little bit of his ‘flu game’ today on his birthday. I think that’s spectacular.”

Walker rushed 14 times for 69 yards and caught two passes for 24 yards, including an athletic, diving 17-yard TD reception to put Seattle up 24-14 in the third quarter. His 20-yard scoring run in the second quarter made it 10-0.

Though Smith entered the week leading the NFL in passing yards per game, the Seahawks offense had been up and down under new offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb. Walker missed two games after injuring his oblique in the opener and the team had been struggling with chemistry during its recent three-game skid, which came over an 11-day period.

The Seahawks passed 29 times and rushed 26 in the win over the Falcons, the kind of balance Smith and his offensive teammates would like to match going forward.

“I thought Grubb called a great game today. I thought the balance was there,” said Smith, who finished with 207 yards and two touchdowns passing. “We were able to pass the ball when we needed to and we were able to run the ball when we needed to, and that’s complementary football. That’s what it takes in this league.”

What’s working

It took two quarters to find the proper fit, but the addition of defensive tackle Roy Robertson-Harris via trade from Jacksonville last week seemed to make a difference in the second half for the run defense.

After giving up 116 yards to Bijan Robinson and the Falcons in the first half, the Seahawks gave up just 39 yards on the ground in the final two quarters. They allowed more than 200 yards rushing per game during their losing streak. Robinson rushed for 103 yards, but 55 of those came on a single drive that he capped with a touchdown in the second quarter.

Seahawks coach Mike Macdonald noted Robertson-Harris’ work setting the edge against the run and said the 6-foot-5, 290-pound tackle will become more involved in the pass rush going forward. He started the week in London with the Jaguars, flew to Seattle after being acquired for a sixth-round pick, then traveled with the team to Atlanta. He finished with five tackles.

What needs help

Seattle used a mini bye after a Thursday game to recover following an exhausting stretch of three losses in 11 days. The extra rest had the Seahawks clicking, and not just the offense. The defense scored a touchdown and kicker Jason Myers set a stadium record with a 59-yard field goal.