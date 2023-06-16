Through two seasons of high school tennis, Rhoda Wang of Pullman not only has yet to lose a match, but has never so much as dropped a set.

“My consistency,” the now two-time Washington Class 2A girls state singles champion responded when asked about the greatest strength underlying her accomplishments. The scarcity of cheap mistakes off her racket leaves opponents feeling pressure to come up with redline play simply to get on the board. While her serve has not been overwhelming through this phase of her career, Wang’s rally game from the baseline — marked by strong groundstrokes on both the forehand and backhand sides along with rare anticipation and speed hustling to the ball — has proven hard to match.