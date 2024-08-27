Warrior basketball teams learn fates for Nationals

COLLEGE ROUNDUP

After a pair of seasons that ended with conference tournament championship losses to national top-two teams, the Lewis-Clark State Warriors men’s and women’s basketball teams are bound for their respective NAIA national tournaments, it was announced Thursday.

The Warrior women earned the No. 6 seed and will travel to Sioux City, Iowa, to play the 11th-seeded Columbia College (Mo.) at 6 p.m. March 14.

If they win, the Warriors will either face 14th-seeded Spring Arbor (Mich.) or host third-seeded Briar Cliff (Iowa) the following day.

The LC State men are bound for Georgetown, Ky. and earned the No. 7 seed. The Warriors will face the 10th-seeded Saint Francis (Ind.) at 5 p.m. Pacific on March 14. If they win, they would face either No. 15 LSU Shreveport (La.) or second-seeded Georgetown (Ky.).

Eleonora Villa makes All-Academic Team

Washington State’s Eleonora Villa was named to West Coast Conference All-Academic Team, while four other Cougs received honorable mentions.

Villa, a standout guard for WSU, studies strategic communication and holds a 3.80 GPA.

The honorable mentions included Alex Covill (human development, 3.87 GPA), Astera Tuhina (computer science, 3.21), Jenna Villa (kinesiology, 3.51) and Tara Wallack (strategic communication, 3.63).

MEN’S TENNISLC State drops two duals

ARLINGTON, Texas — Lewis-Clark State opened the Texas Wesleyan Invitational with team duals against No. 14 Our Lady of the Lake (Texas) and Texas A&M-Texarkana, losing the encounters by team scores of 4-0 and 7-0.

Against OLLU, the Warrior doubles pairing of Pablo Herrara and Giacomo Moreira won the top doubles set 7-5, but LCSC (4-7) dropped the other two doubles sets and three singles matches before the dual was halted in light of its having been clinched.

Agaisnt TAMT, the LC State duo of Juan Pablo Naranjo and Cesar Coloma picked up a set win at No. 3 doubles with a score of 6-4, but the Warriors lost the other two doubles sets and all six singles matches.

LCSC will continue the tournament today with a matchup against No. 11 Williams Woods at 2 p.m. Pacific.

Our Lady of the Lake 4, Lewis-Clark State 0

Singles — David Ekpenyong, TW, dnf. Pablo Herrera 6-3, 3-2; Kyllian Savary, TW, def. Giacomo Moreira 6-2, 6-2; Aymeric Bruno, TW, def. Nell Rollin 6-0, 6-1; Matis Nuziere, TW, dnf. Austin Swing 7-6, 2-1; Luis Hernandez, TW, def. Gautam Balakrishnan 6-1, 6-3; Joao Santos, TW, dnf. Alvaro Camino 6-1, 3-5.

Doubles — Herrera/Moreira, TW, def. Nuziere/Savary 7-5; Ekpenyong/Santos, TW, def. Balakrishnan/Rollin 6-0; Bruno/Hernandez, TW, def. Swing/Camino 6-3.

