Warrior basketball teams to host conference tourney games

The Lewis-Clark State men’s and women’s basketball teams will host conference tournament games in Lewiston this week.
The LC State men (22-6, 17-5) earned the No. 3 seed in the Cascade Collegiate Conference tournament and will host No. 6 Corban (Ore.) at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the P1FCU Activity Center in Lewiston. The LC State Warrior men won both battles versus the Corban Warriors in the regular season, including a 72-64 win on Friday.
The LC State women (23-5, 17-5) — also the No. 3 seed — will welcome No. 6 Bushnell ( Ore.) at 7 p.m. Wednesday in Lewiston.
The Warriors swept the Beacons this year, including a 68-59 win on Saturday to conclude the regular season.
“I look forward to all there is to come in the postseason for this squad and what we can accomplish together,” Warrior women’s basketball coach Caelyn Orlandi said on Saturday.
A win for the CCC’s second-leading scorer Alton Hamilton (17.3 points per game) and the Warrior men would see them host No. 7 Multnomah (Ore.) or play at Oregon Tech at 7 p.m. Friday in the semifinals.
“We’ve got some huge challenges ahead,” LC State men’s hoops coach Austin Johnson said after the Warriors’ regular season finalie win over Bushnell (Ore.) on Saturday. “Excited to stay on the journey with these guys.”
The CCC’s leading-stealer Ellie Sander (3.0 steals per game) and the LC State women would host No. 7 Corban or play at No. 2 Oregon Tech at 7 p.m. Saturday.
LC State announced that season passes are not valid for postseason play. Tickets are available at lcwarriors.com.