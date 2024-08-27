Warrior basketball teams to host conference tourney games

The Lewis-Clark State men’s and women’s basketball teams will host conference tournament games in Lewiston this week.

The LC State men (22-6, 17-5) earned the No. 3 seed in the Cascade Collegiate Conference tournament and will host No. 6 Corban (Ore.) at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the P1FCU Activity Center in Lewiston. The LC State Warrior men won both battles versus the Corban Warriors in the regular season, including a 72-64 win on Friday.

The LC State women (23-5, 17-5) — also the No. 3 seed — will welcome No. 6 Bushnell ( Ore.) at 7 p.m. Wednesday in Lewiston.

The Warriors swept the Beacons this year, including a 68-59 win on Saturday to conclude the regular season.